Boxed pancake mix is something I know all too well. It’s been a mainstay in my diet since childhood. I have such fond memories of flipping flapjacks on a cast iron skillet almost every Sunday morning alongside my mom. Instead of spiraling downward into the mess of measuring out baking powder and sifting flour, boxed mixes make the pancake process so easy—but not all are made equally.

After literal years of testing all kinds of different pancake mixes, these are the top five worth adding to your grocery list. They all result in bodacious pancakes that boast a golden-brown crust, perfect for throwing down at a brunch party or lazy weekend spent with your loved ones. Just don’t forget the coffee.

These are the 5 best store-bought pancake mixes that deliver restaurant-quality stacks right at home.

Target Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Cakes Buttermilk Pancake Mix This buttermilk pancake mix is also powered with protein, which is why it's one of my favorites. The mix always cooks up to perfection. I'm usually left with huge stacks of thick, fluffy, and somewhat-crusty (in a good way) pancakes that not only taste delicious, but fill me up to a tee. I prefer this 'plain' mix to their other options because I can customize it by adding fresh berries, bananas, nuts, or chocolate chips.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix Real ones know the true magic of this Trader Joe's pancake mix. It's flavored with ube, plus the mix is laced with rice flour, which adds to a mochi-like texture. Each bite is otherworldly, and all you need to make 'em is water, eggs, and butter. Sadly, this is the type of TJ's product to only appear for a limited time once a year. I will be keeping an eye out.

Amazon Bob's Red Mill Organic Buttermilk Pancake Mix Knowing that everything inside this pancake mix is organic helps me enjoy each bite even more. The flapjacks I make with it always come out delicious with a fluffy feel that rivals any high-end pancake house. Just add water, butter (or oil), and an egg before whipping up breakfast. Like the protein-packed Kodiak mix, I also like that I can quickly customize this pick depending on my cravings.

Amazon King Arthur Buttermilk Pancake Mix The fact that this pancake mix is 'just add water' is such a relief. Sometimes, I'll grab a box and not have any eggs or the right amount of oil oh-hand, so this one's great in a pinch. I like the resealable bag a ton, too, so I can pack it on camping trips without fear of spillage.

Amazon Bisquick Pancake Mix This is a classic boxed pancake mix, though I'll note it's not always the one I reach for first. Regardless, it's classic for a reason—the mix produces some insanely good pancakes that tend to have the added golden-brown crust we all know and love. It's also super budget-friendly. Love.

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This post has been updated.