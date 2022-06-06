A Period Ritual For Self-Care And Restoration
When you're on your period, self-care is of the utmost importance. We love performing rituals that help us feel grounded, refocus on what's going on at the present moment, and take care of ourselves, and a self-care period ritual is just the thing we need to do that when we're on our flow.
With more and more people getting interested in tarot, there's been a simultaneous uptick in oracle cards, which are simply cards of any theme that don't have the same symbolic meanings as a traditional tarot deck. For example, we're loving Period Power, a deck by Maisie Hill and illustrated by Lucie Birant that helps you learn about your cycle, figure out its different stages, and discover ways to take care of yourself no matter what season you're in. Other self-care and period-related oracle decks we love are the Sacred Cycles Oracle, the Sacred Self-Care Oracle, and this Self-Love Affirmation Card Deck.
No matter which deck you decide to use, this period ritual is simple to perform and a great way to ground, center, and connect to the present moment, no matter what stage of your cycle you're experiencing. We especially love to perform this on our period.
What You'll Need
- A period or self-care card deck
- A red candle
- A purple candle
- A scented room spray or incense, preferably in a rose scent
- A journal and pen, for taking notes
Photo via Laurence King Publishing
The Ritual
- First, spritz the room spray or light your incense, allowing yourself to breath in the smell of roses and focus on how the scent feels to you. Roses symbolize a lot of things, but among them are femininity and reproductive health. Allow yourself to imagine the scent clearing the air of any negative energy or distractions.
- Next, light the red candle. This candle represents your flow. Sit in a comfortable position and place one hand on your lower abdomen, over your uterus. Either focus on the flame of the candle, or allow your eyes to gently close after looking at it for a few seconds. Clear your mind and meditate for as long as feels comfortable. As your thoughts drift, bring them back to your body, trying to remain nonjudgemental. If you're feeling any pain or discomfort and focusing on your bodily sensations makes things difficult for you, focus on the flame itself instead of your body.
- When you feel tuned in, gently open your eyes. Light the purple candle. This candle symbolizes your intuition.
- Take your card deck into your hands and shuffle it until you feel called to stop. Place it in front of you, then pull the top card and turn it over in your hands. Read it and take in its meaning. In addition to the words on the card, what thoughts does the image bring to mind? Do the colors speak to you?
- Grab your pen and journal, and write down what the card means to you. Make a plan to carry the card's theme throughout the day, or through the end of this period cycle, if you feel so inclined.
- When you're done writing, close your eyes and blow out the candles, thanking your body and your card deck for their presence during this ritual.
Photo via Laurence King Publishing
