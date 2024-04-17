The Best Bra Brands For Every Cup Size, According To My Group Chat
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
“Ladies, I need a bra,” Michelle in D.C. texted to our “SF Ladies+” chat group — our virtual lifeline that keeps us connected even as life has taken some of us away from San Francisco, where we all met. Here we do it all: celebrate birthdays, swap holiday wishes, dish out stories and cute kid pics, commiserate over the latest headlines, and of course, dole out some solid girl advice.
And Michelle couldn't have picked a better sample group. We're a diverse bunch, representing every shape and size, ranging from lighter A cups to fuller F cups.
Michelle's requirements went as follows: “I’m a B, so don’t need super support. I’m looking for something that doesn’t show under a T-shirt and keeps my nips from saying “hi” (so light padding), no crazy push up, stays in place, a lacy strap would be nice. And it doesn’t have an insert that falls out – those are so annoying. My current favorite is DKNY, probably from the last time I went to TJ Maxx.”
Here are the recommendations that followed!
Bra Fitting
First thing's first: you should probably get properly fitted for a bra.
"Nordstrom's bra fitters are legendary," says Robin. Apparently, most women are wearing the wrong size — typically, too small a cup size and too big a band size.
A lively side chat continues about who among us has experienced a Nordstrom bra fitting and whether some locations had discontinued the service. (They haven't!)
Best Bra Brands For Every Cup Size
FREYA Fancies Plunge Balcony Bra
Robin, who carries more than a B cup, chimed in first. “My favorite brands are Freya, Chantelle,Panache, and Fantasie." She also threw in Bare Necessities for the price point and as a one-stop shop for all of these brands.
We're all surprised by Robin’s vast knowledge of bra brands. "Clearly, I've been neglecting this category," responds Michelle.
Pepper Limitless Wirefree Scoop Bra
Deirdre, who has received a Nordstrom bra fitting (and yes, her cup size was too small and band size too big), suggested Pepper, a brand designed for smaller chests, or Uniqlo for a comfy wireless option.
Natori Flora Contour Underwire Bra
I seconded Pepper as a fellow B cup, and for a cute and lacy option I like Natori and Intimissimi.
Side note: I also just discovered Evelyn Bobbie underwear and I LOVE them — so comfortable and they don't ride up. Their bras are a solid option too, but don't check off the cute-and-lacy box.
Intimissimi Secret Garden Balconette Bandeau Bustier
I'm also partial to strapless bras for everyday. My straps always seem to fall down even when I tighten them so I've gone almost exclusively strapless lately. It makes it easier to take them off the minute I get home too!
Athleta Ritual Adjustable Bra A-C
Marie adds, “I’m a huge fan of Athleta Embrace, super comfortable but also a really beautiful shape. Unfortunately, it’s not a current style so you can only find on Poshmark, eBay, etc."
Third Love 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra
Tired of boob sweat, Christine laments her post-baby boob gain, “I’m a D now. I’ve fed my baby. Can I please go back to A cup?" She loves True & Co by Target and Third Love.
Natori Feathers Full Figure Contour Underwire Bra
Robin shares a story about her friend Megan, whose breasts seemed to have a life of their own, growing like magic beans, or magic boobs, a condition she inherited from her grandmother. I followed up with Megan, who has since undergone breast reduction surgery after her cup size reached a G.
"I didn't realize how severe my back and neck pain was until afterward," she shared. "They removed 4 pounds of breast tissue, and it completely changed my life." She swore by Natori bras for their feminine touch or had to resort to special-ordering sports bras designed for DDD+ athletes. "I love having so much choice now!" she says.
Understance Asymmetry-Friendly Chloe UniWire Demi Bra
"One gap I don't think has been filled in the market is what those of us with different cup sizes do," said Ann. "I’m a C on the right and DD on the left and ending up wearing a D that sags on one side and squashes me on the other."
Turns out this bra unicorn exists! For asymmetrical breasts, check out Understance and Third Love.
