The 52 Most-Purchased And Best Products Of 2023
There are the products that help us get by, and then there are the products that we just can’t get enough of. They bring us joy! They feel special! They are, quite literally, a little treat! This year, the B+C team had plenty of them, and we’ve wrapped ‘em up nicely in this shoppable list. Ahead, the best products we tried and fell in love with this year. Let us put you on!
Ahead, discover the best products we used in beauty, fashion, home + kitchen, and tech.
Most-Shopped Products
Solawave 4-In-1 Advanced Skincare Wand
Loved by Sydney Sweeney and other celebrities alike, the Solawave is more than just a fad — it actually works!
MIZON Hyaluronic Eye Gel Patch
Dark circles, meet your match. These patches are the perfect pre-game for any event...plus a glass of cab of course. ;)
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Travel Duo
Does this even need an introduction? Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Duo is viral for a reason — it's stunning.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
We love a blush stick, and evidently so do y'all! Here's to rosy cheeks in the new year!
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
Cool off with this cutie little handheld fan. Whether you're at Disney or at your desk, this will get the job done!
Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer
Don't let your fridge stink this year — get a deodorizer to solve that for ya!
R+Co Dart Pomade
R&Co makes great hair products, so it's not surprising their pomade is a fan-favorite, too!
LivDeal 8 Aesthetic Highlighters
Tackle your TBR in style with these highlighters! They're perfect for annotations!
Living proof Dry Shampoo
Looking for something to help you go longer between washes? Look no further than this super dry shampoo!
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer
Get the best blowout at home with this hot brush from REVLON!
BedStory Memory Foam Pillow
We're here for all the sleepy girls! Snuggle up and sleep well this year.
Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook
Food and Gilmore Girls — 'nuff said.
IT Cosmetics CC Cream
This is a cult-classic beauty product we can get behind! From blemishes to a base coat, it's a great makeup bag buy.
Lemme Purr Gummies
Got libido on the brain? We've got you covered.
Vegetable Chopper
Make things a little easier in the kitchen with this veggie chopper!
Vince Camuto Kashleigh Boot
Knee-high boots are sooooooo in, and we love the slouchy look of these!
Marc Fisher LTD Hydria Boots
And if the slouchy look isn't for you, these more classic black boots are a great option!
Elliat Cassini One-Shoulder Dress
Looking for a last minute holiday dress? Check. A wedding guest dress? Check. Something to wear around the house just because? Check.
The Brigitte Satchel By Melie Bianco Oversized Edition
This bag is GIVING. We can't add to cart fast enough!
Our Favorite Products For 2023
Versed Sweet Relief Balm
B+C Creative Assistant, Meredith, loves this super moisturizing formula for her dry winter skin. This product keeps things simple with no fragrances, just a thick, creamy balm that’s also bomb for pulling off the skin slugging trend.
Odele Volumizing Shampoo + Conditioner
Meredith spent a lot of showers with this shampoo and conditioner combo this year. The Odele brand is nice for her, because it feels like a luxury product at an affordable price – the bottles are available at Target!
Boy Smells Banana Pudding Candle
This candle was gone in an instant inside Meredith’s apartment. “It literally smells like how it's marketed,” she says. “I love the unique scent, it’s sort of gourmand, savory, and smoky all at once.”
Khus + Khus KAMA Balm
“I’ve never tried a body balm like this one before,” Meredith says. “It melts in your hands like coconut oil and smells heavenly.” This balm leaves skin with an appropriately glowy sheen which is good for going out or staying in for a self-care night.
Flamingo Razor Head + Blades
This razor suite gave Meredith the easiest, smoothest shave she’s ever had from a disposable razor blade. Like the Odele products, this razor feels luxurious, but for an approachable price.
Saucony Triumph 21
Meredith has only had these shoes for a month or so, but she can’t shut up about them. In her words, they “feel like walking on literal clouds.” She loves how snug the shoe fits with the laces being intrusive or restricting. The light yellow color is unique and fun, too.
Glossier You Perfume
Glossier You is the most unique body scent Meredith has tried, and because of that, she wears it every single day. The packaging is elegant and playful, plus the payoff you get from one application is impressive.
Hydro Flask 40oz Bottle
Meredith has had her same Hydro Flask bottle since her freshman year of college (2018), and it's never broken once. She loves it because it keeps cold water super cold all day long, making the perfect companion for workdays and workouts alike.
Kirkland Signature Women's Stretch Moisture Wicking Brushed Legging with Pockets
These leggings fit Meredith perfectly – the snug high waist stays put during everything from workouts, to climbing and hiking. They have a convenient pocket for your phone, too.
Dreo Tower Fan
This standing fan literally saved Mer's air conditioner-less apartment this past summer. “It operates really quietly, and the remote control feature is so helpful for when I’m feeling lazy,” she says.
Moon Juice Acid Potion
This beauty pick was a good intro to liquid exfoliating for Meredith this year. It’s easy to apply with your hands, provides a fun tingling sensation so you can really feel it working, plus there’s lots of product inside the glass bottle that will last for ages.
TheraFace Pro
B+C Content Editor, Haley, says “this is the best at-home skincare device I've tried! I saw pretty good results after a month of steady use.” She likes that it has multiple heads, making it versatile for day-to-day skincare needs.
Blundstone #2365 Boots
Haley has been loving these boots from Blundstone this year. “They fit like a dream, they can be dressed up or down, and I don't recall feeling like I had to break them in at all!”
Outdoor Voices SuperForm™ Rib Flare Pant
Haley is obsessed with her Outdoor Voices flared leggings right now. “They're so flattering, comfy, and cute,” she says. “Feels like a massive upgrade from black leggings, without having to try too hard.”
Caudalíe Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream
Haley also raved about this eye cream from Caudalíe this year, praising it for being the first product to ever be truly effective for her dark circles.
“Though this skincare combo is more expensive than I'd like, I plan on sticking with it for the long haul,” she says. “This serum and cream honestly feel like a miracle mix for me, and I'm so excited to see how well this works over time!”
Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans
Haley has literally never gotten more compliments on her outfits than when she’s wearing these jeans. They're versatile, flattering, and comfy! “A miracle, to be honest,” she says.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane + Ultra Pure High-Potency 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum
B+C Head of Content, Ali, has had a ton of Kiehl's empties from this year, and she loves this duo in particular because they’re very hydrating.
“These two nourishing products keep my skin reasonably moisturized in Los Angeles’s desert climate,” she says.
Gap Relaxed Straight Pull-On Pants
“These soft, tailored pants are so good, I had to buy them in black and gray,” Ali says. “I'm in my elastic waistband era (AKA comfy pants only), but these look far more elevated than casual slacks.”
Allbirds Tree Runners
Ali is on her third pair of Allbirds Tree Runners – for good reason! “This white pair goes with everything, is the comfiest sneaker I've ever worn, and is machine washable,” she says. “I walk upwards of 5 miles a day in these (usually with my dog), and wear 'em to the ground. I've gotten pairs for my mom and husband, too, who love them!”
Roen 29 Palms Candle
Ali says Roen candles have a strong scent (even when unlit) and make her home smell amazing. “This is probably one of my most-complimented products I own,” she says.
Apple Airpods
“This was a birthday gift that has taken my audiobook habit to the next level,” Ali says. “No more tangled wires!”
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
This pan was a major step-up for Meredith from her previously worn-down one. The nonstick coating is *actually* nonstick (unlike other brand's promises), but the only thing she doesn't like is she can't put it in the dishwasher.
Kate Spade New York Tea Kettle
This tea kettle brightens up Ali’s kitchen in the cutest way! Everyone needs a little dose of color every now and then.
NETANY Drinking Glass Set with Glass Straws
These are Ali’s absolute fave drinking glasses. The glass straws are the most elegant feature!
Jacquotha Hand Towels
These cute checkered hand towels let Ali try out a fleeting trend in a small, noncommittal way. The range of colors is too cute!
IKEA FADO Table Lamp
Ali recently added this IKEA lamp to her desk setup which has been major for supplying cozy light during the more recent, shorter winter days.
Connor Liljestrom Art Print
"I bought this art print for my bedroom and she's everything to me,” Ali says. We love a statement piece!
Smartwool Hike Classic Edition Extra Cushion Crew Socks
Smartwool socks are the standard for hiking (in Meredith’s experience), and she will always rave about them. “The extra compression and cushion makes a huge difference as opposed to regular socks,” she says.
Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Meredith loves these headphones because they are excellent at noise cancellation. They are extremely helpful for focusing at work and drowning out crying kids on the airplane, too.
fresh Sugar Lip Balm Hydrating Treatment Bloom
For Ali, this silky-smooth lip treatment is her go-to when her Burt’s Bees is out of reach.
2PCS Silky Satin Hair Bows
Hair bows were so in this year, and Ali couldn’t get enough of these satin ones!
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion for Dry Skin
For Meredith, this is “literally the best lotion I've tried for my dry skin since I moved to Colorado,” and boy, does it get dry there! “I’m in love with how thick and creamy it is, and I can actually feel the hydration last past a few hours.”
