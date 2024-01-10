20 Perfectly Cute Bows For Hair To Sweeten Up Your Style
Bows are all the rage right now. Sandy Liang has been championing the feminine accessory for years, and we’ve really seen a resurgence in bows over the past year. Whether they’re tied to handbags, attached to flowy tops, or worn as hair bows, we’re *so* here for the trend.
Pinterest Predicts reports that the bow trend will only continue to grow in 2024:
"Millennials and Gen Z will embrace the art of "bow stacking" as they adorn their outfits, shoes, hair and jewelry with this oh-so-delicate detail. Bow large or bow small, next year brings bows for all."
Bows for hair are a one-step way to add a dash of charm and inner child whimsy into your everyday looks. Adorn your locks with hair bows to channel vintage-inspired elegance, and overall, look cute AF! Get ready to tie the knot with these 20 darling hair bows.
By Anthropologie Satin Bow Hair Barrette
Bigger hair bows like this one are great contenders for completing a half-up half-down hairstyle.
Urban Outfitters Ribbon Hair Bow Barrette Set
Hair bows that come in sets can be total lifesavers when it comes to a symmetrical hair look.
A New Day Satin Bow Hair Barrette
The satin fabric on this design only amplifies the accessory's femininity. Plus, it'll go easy on your locks.
Kaiersi Ribbon Bows Hair Clips, Set of 8
With this set of cute hair bows, you'll have an accessory for wearing every day of the week.
Urban Outfitters Satin Hair Bow Barrette Set
If you tend to lean into black-and-white looks, rock some simple cute hair bows like these white ones!
By Anthropologie Velvet Chiffon Bow Clips, Set of 4
You can never have too many cute hair bows! Pick up a pack that'll last you year-round. The best thing about these warm colors is you can match practically any outfit with them!
Tsetuip Large White Lace Hair Bow Clip
The lace material on this hair bow clip gives it even more of a feminine air.
BP. Chiffon Bow Barrette
We are totally in love with the sheer, sparkly fabric that this hair bow is made of.
Urban Outfitters Dolly Satin Lace Hair Bow Barrette
Try wearing the bow trend in different, more out-there colors for something more unique!
Free People Quincy Mini Bows, Set of 4
These tiny, tiny hair bows allow for a wide range of hairstyles. This braid is what bow dreams are made of!
Curried Myrrh Gracie Cable Knit Bow
This cozy hair bow is comfortable enough for all-day wear, thanks to its soft material and easy clip. It'll match with the most casual outfits, too.
Velvet Hair Bows, Set of 2
These velvet hair bows boast double tails, which just gives them more body and visual appeal.
Free People Lady Bow
These frilly hair bows contrast with any hair texture, drawing in visual interest to your lovely locks.
A New Day Organza Bow Hair Barrette
This hair bow would be perfect for donning during special occasions!
Zig Zag Closing Time Bow
For an off-kilter hair bow, this color-studded one makes the ultimate addition to any updo.
Curried Myrrh Bryn Bow
This handcrafted bow will show up all your other hair accessories, since it's one-of-a-kind. Tack it onto the end of a braid, or clip it back to hold your bangs.
Kitsch Chiffon Polka Dot Bow Barrette
The ruffles on this pick are *so* charming.
Urban Outfitters Charming Hair Bow Barrette
Coquette fashion has never been better with some cute hair bows. These pink and white ones feature a lovely little heart charm to up the ante.
Tasha Satin Bow
This basic bow will go with you everywhere this year.
Free People Cozy Petite Bow
Feel the extreme softness in this hair bow's cozy fabric. It lays flat with a longer tail, so your hairstyle never gets boring, even when it's grown out.
