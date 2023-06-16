The Caudalíe Vinoperfect Serum + Eye Cream Are The Only Products To Ever Correct My Dark Circles
Dark circles are the bane of my existence. The persistent, pesky discoloration and puffiness under my eyes often feel unfixable. It may sound dramatic, but I've tried creams and serums and concealer galore to no avail, stuck looking like I haven't slept in days. I came across Caudalíe's Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream duo, and I did what had to be done. For a little over a month, I used these two products every single day. Here's what I found!
What I Loved About Caudalíe's Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and Brightening Cream
My dark circles in October 2022 pre-Caudalíe vs. my dark circles now after one month of Caudalíe
Images via Haley Sprankle
I added the Caudalíe Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream into my skincare routine at the beginning of May. I was excited, but still skeptical — again, nothing worked for me historically, so why would this? Even so, I applied each product daily for a little over a month.
My current skincare routine includes:
- I wash my face in the shower.
- I apply serums, including the Caudalíe Vinoperfect Radiance Serum.
- I apply my Caudalíe Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream under my eyes.
- I top everything off with my moisturizer and sunscreen.
🔥Hot tip: Pair your Caudalíe Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream with Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks ($25) to let the product soak in better.🔥
Using my Dieux Forever Eye Masks with my Caudalíe Vinoperfect Dark Circle Brightening Eye Cream on a plane ride.
Image via Haley Sprankle
After using these two products consistently, I noticed my skin was better all around, but especially under my eyes. The dark circles that used to bunch up and look sallow and translucent was suddenly taut and smooth. Any lines I had around my eyes, from crows feet to deep wrinkles, lessened significantly. I started looking younger and more refreshed, leaving me way more confident in front of a camera and otherwise.
What I Wished For With Caudalíe's Vinoperfect Radiance Serum and Brightening Cream
First and foremost: these products are definitely on the more expensive end of the spectrum. At $82 for the serum and $55 for the eye cream, you're looking at a combined cost of $137 — a lot for two products. However, let's keep in mind that I ultimately ended up reducing the amount of products I use because these made my skin look and feel so good on their own. I still think the cost adds up, but so do the pros for each product.
My only other issue was that the dropper for the serum is glass...something I found out the hard way. As a clumsier girl, I'm prone to dropping things, especially when my hands are slippery from skincare products. I accidentally dropped the dropper (lol) on the ground, and it shattered. It didn't keep me from using the serum, but it did make it more difficult to ration the product out precisely. Just something to keep in mind!
Final Thoughts On Caudalíe's Vinoperfect Radiance Serum + Brightening Cream
Attending the Tribeca Film Festival, smiling confidently!
Image via Haley Sprankle
Though this skincare combo is more expensive than I'd like, I plan on sticking with it for the long haul! This serum and cream honestly feel like a miracle mix for me, and I'm so excited to see how well this works over time! Here's to smiling more, wrinkling less, and looking as bright as I feel!
What are your favorite skincare products? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Haley Sprankle
