On the hunt for a new sofa? I’ve been scouring for nearly a year now, and this is obviously not a casual purchase. A sofa is an investment, the kind that requires far more thought than you initially expect.Your sofa sets the tone for your entire living room, quietly stating whether your space feels elevated and intentional or slightly off. Size, color, comfort, texture, all of it matters.

In 2026, sofas are doing far more than providing a place to sit. They’re anchoring the room, shaping how you lounge, host, scroll, nap, and binge. The wrong couch can instantly flatten a space, while the right one makes everything look more pulled together — even if nothing else has changed.

The biggest shift this year? Comfort is no longer playing second fiddle to style. Homeowners are done choosing between a sofa that looks good and one they actually want to melt into. The new wave of designs proves you can absolutely have both — plush, sink-in ease wrapped in silhouettes that feel fresh, modern, and personality-driven.

Here are 8 sofa styles gracing elevated homes in 2026.

Sophisticated 70s Rove Concepts Belia Sectional Sofa Channeling the unmistakable glamour of 1970s Italian design, the Belia Sectional Sofa is a mood that feels both nostalgic and sophisticated. Originally designed in 1970, this striking reproduction features tufted cushioning, marshmallow-soft curves, and a low-slung profile that defines the era’s relaxed yet refined aesthetic. Button detailing enhances its sculptural look. The Belia is chic and lounge-worthy comfort that made ’70s interiors so iconic.

English Cottagecore Pottery Barn Carlisle Sofa If you’re craving a sofa that feels timeless and easy to live with, the Carlisle Sofa checks every box. Its classic English roll arm silhouette delivers that elevated look designers love, while the scaled-down profile keeps your space feeling airy and cozy instead of overcrowded. In other words: polished, but never stuffy. Very Nancy Meyers-esque. Even better, this is one of those rare pieces that adapts to your style. It works in a coastal setting as much as a traditional one. Loose cushions let you choose your lounging style (multi-seat or bench), and removable tapered legs — finished in a rich Bourbon tone — add warmth and a subtle hint of traditional charm. As for aesthetics, Carlisle plays well with practically any palette, reminding us why neutrals and deep, moody tones never go out of style. Shades like Ivory, Dove, Navy, Indigo, and Oatmeal make it easy to match your vibe — whether you lean classic, cozy, or quietly modern.

Romantic Ruffles Anthropologie Bowen Irena Ruffle Sofa The Bowen Irena Ruffle Sofa at Anthropologie is pure romantic charm, with the kind of softness that instantly makes a space feel warm, layered, and deeply inviting. It’s giving slow mornings, vintage novels, and the irresistible urge to curl up with something cozy. The magic is all in the details: a ruffled skirt, playful pleats, and a silhouette that feels both whimsical and elevated. This is a mood-setter, the sort of piece that turns an ordinary living room into a scene straight out of a period drama. Yes, you can absolutely picture yourself sipping tea here while indulging in your Bridgerton rewatch.

Modern + Minimalist Joybird Carin Sectional Joybird has built a loyal following for sofas that balance design credibility with real-world comfort, and the Carin Sectional is a perfect example of why. This piece leans fully into that relaxed, lounge-all-day energy buyers are craving right now — think overstuffed cushions, a low-slung profile, and a silhouette that feels effortlessly cool without trying too hard. Designed for those who prefer their seating a little closer to the ground, the Carin delivers serious sink-in appeal. Plush cushioning, softly rounded edges, and pillowed backing create the kind of comfort that practically demands long movie nights, lazy Sundays, and accidental naps. It’s minimal, yes — but in a warm, inviting way rather than stark or severe. Another standout? The color lineup. From cozy neutrals to personality-packed hues, options like Harper Amber Gold, Faithful Olive, Harper Cinnamon, Crave Irish Cream, and Royale Cobalt make it easy to tailor the vibe to your space. Whether your style skews earthy, playful, or bold, this sectional adapts beautifully while remaining the undeniable focal point of the room.

French Mediterranean Crate & Barrel Rivera Slipcovered Sofa If your design mantra is less fuss, more comfort, the Rivera Slipcovered Sofa is about to be your new obsession. This piece skips anything flashy in favor of clean lines, relaxed elegance, and a style that never feels overdone. In the warm Chestnut hue, it brings just enough depth and texture to anchor a room without stealing all the attention. Inspired by the easygoing sophistication of French Mediterranean interiors, Rivera gives the classic slipcovered sofa a fresh, modern update. The look is relaxed and organic — perfect for spaces that aim to feel calm, cozy, and lived-in. A soft, deep bench cushion is perfect for sprawling, lounging, and unapologetic lazy afternoons.

Tailored Sectionals Interior Define Ella 3-Piece 4-Seat Corner Sectional We need to talk about the next-level coziness of this sectional. This is the kind of sofa that instantly triggers visions of slow weekends, oversized blankets, and finally making progress on that book you’ve been meaning to read. Cozy goals? Yes! Ella puts a modern spin on a classic silhouette, feeling equal parts polished and laidback. The softly curved slope arms bring a subtle elegance, while bench cushions on both the back and seat create that clean, tailored look designers (and minimalists) love. It’s refined without feeling formal — a rare sweet spot.

Dramatic Curves CB2 Sonora 2-Piece Curved Blue Performance Velvet Sectional If your living room is craving a true showstopper, allow me to introduce this CB2 sectional. This is not a play-it-safe sofa — it’s bold, sculptural, and unapologetically eye-catching in the best possible way. The sweeping curve instantly softens a space while still commanding attention, making it the kind of piece that defines the entire room. Designed to balance strength with softness, Sonora leans into a silhouette that feels both artistic and incredibly inviting. As designer Mermelada Estudio describes it, the sofa is “a gesture made permanent,” with a graceful form that subtly shapes the space around it rather than just sitting within it. Made in North Carolina, the frame is constructed from FSC-certified wood and reinforced with traditional mortise-and-tenon joinery for long-term durability. The performance textured velvet upholstery delivers that luxe, touchable finish velvet lovers adore — while still being practical enough for real life.

Toile + Statement Upholstery CB2 Marconi Tufted Sofa Landscape Blue This is the kind of sofa that instantly makes a room feel sleek and cool — without even trying. The sofa was originally created by Italian designer Gianfranco Frattini for Restaurant St. Andrews, a fashionable hotspot in old Milan, and the vibe still feels effortlessly chic decades later. What makes it especially striking is the balance of minimalism and detail. The silhouette is clean and modern, yet hand-sewn button tufts and striking blue-and-white toile-style fabric add subtle texture and visual interest. The result feels layered, artistic, and so stylish — it's the perfect conversation starter in any space.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop trends all year long!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.