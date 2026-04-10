I’m on the hunt for a new sofa. My West Elm couch has been with me for over a decade, and while I still love it, it’s time for an upgrade — ideally one that can handle movie nights, dog snuggles, and weekend lounging with my kiddo and partner. I’m looking for something comfy and durable — no more stressing over spills or wear and tear.

These best-selling sofas check all the boxes: They’re top-rated for comfort and design, and they come in low-maintenance performance fabrics that actually hold up to real life (ie, can handle all the spills). And they're on sale now! Trust me, these are worth the splurge. I once went with a sofa under $1,000 with low-quality fabric, and it didn't take long to be covered in stains. Never again.

Here are 8 highly rated sofas to make your space so cozy.

CB2 CB2 Seneca 103" Off-White Performance Fabric Sofa This linen sofa is the kind of piece that quietly transforms a room. Designed by Melbourne-based studio VUUE exclusively for CB2, it balances a crisp, tailored look with a relaxed, low-slung silhouette that invites you to actually lounge. The feather-down cushions hit that sweet spot—supportive but still sink-in comfortable—while the linen-blend performance fabric keeps things feeling polished (and practical). Even better: it’s assembled in North Carolina using FSC®-certified engineered wood.

Castlery Jonathan Extended Side Chaise Sectional Sofa Customers rave about this unique sofa's versatility. This sectional's low-profile, boxy silhouette gives it that modern, slightly European vibe, while the extended chaise is made for stretching out (or piling on for movie night).

Joybird x Pantone Joybird x Pantone Carin Sectional Joybird launched its spring Joybird x Pantone furniture collection featuring a new sectional of their bestselling Carin sofa. Choose from PANTONE18-4417 Tapestry (a vibrant blue) and PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse (shown) with matching checkerboard pillows in chenille or its best-selling Royale fabric, a silk-like velvet. Both are kid and pet-friendly. Explore new spring collection. Bonus: It ships in a week!

Interior Define Interior Define Sloan Corner Sectional Sofa These sleek custom sofas and sectionals strike the perfect balance between modern design and being totally comfortable. It’s fully customizable — from fabric, legs, and depth to overall size, cushion style, and fill—so you can make it truly your own and perfectly suited to your space.

Article Sven 88" Grounded Tufted Velvet Sofa - Plush Pacific Green The sofa is a mid-century standout that instantly elevates any living space. With its low, grounded profile, deep seat, and tufted bench cushion, it strikes that perfect balance between structured and binge night cozy. The rich velvet upholstery adds a layer of luxe—especially in jewel-toned hues like this deep green—while still feeling versatile enough for everyday living. It’s also available in multiple colorways and materials (including leather).

West Elm West Elm Harmony Sofa The West Elm Harmony Sofa is designed for anyone who wants their living room to feel like a true unwind zone. With its plush, deep seats and softly structured cushions, it delivers that cloud-like feel without looking overly casual—thanks to its clean lines and tailored silhouette. Available in four sizes (76" to 104"), plus more than 160 fabric and color options, it’s easy to tailor this piece to your exact space and aesthetic.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Westwood Deep Seat Sofa Pottery Barn Westwood Deep Seat Sofa Pottery Barn’s best-selling sofa is made for lounging — and totally customizable to fit your space and style. Its extra-deep seats and down-blend cushions strike that ideal balance: plush and sink-in comfortable, yet supportive enough to hold their shape over time. From arm styles (square, slim, or roll) to cushion configurations and a wide range of fabrics, it’s built to feel completely personal.

West Elm West Elm Haven 2-Piece Bumper Chaise Sectional (108"–113") If your dream sofa is stylish and also nap-worthy, this is it. The Haven sectional leans into that laid-back, low-slung silhouette with ultra-deep seats and padded arms that practically beg you to sink in. West Elm designed it for real lounging—think movie marathons, lazy Sundays, and everything in between. With customizable depth and upholstery options, it’s as versatile as it is cozy, while its clean, modern lines keep things feeling elevated—not bulky or or

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