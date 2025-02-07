Here's everything we know about Justin Baldoni's website amid his legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni's website features more information on what led to his legal battle with Blake Lively. Justin Baldoni's new website, called TheLawsuitInfo.com, features two options on its homepage: the Amended Complaint against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and a Timeline of Relevant Events, which begins with Justin emailing author Colleen Hoover about an It Ends With Us adaptation on January 1, 2019. A text exchange on February 9, 2023 between the two actors features Blake, who gave birth to fourth baby Olin that same month, thanked Justin for his friendship. "Thank you for the friendship side," she said in a text, to which he replied, "For real I was worried about you — that's so much to hold. I'm really happy for you. I bet you feel 1000 lbs lighter." "Only 20 to go," she responded. Justin disliked the message, and later encouraged Blake when she asked about saving their intimate scenes for the end of filming. "I want you to know, you will look amazing. Anything you are insecure about we will talk through and get creative together and make you comfortable," he says in a February 17 text. "I just don't want you to stress about your body. It's the last thing you need. As soon as I have a rough schedule that's even remotely accurate I'll share and I'll make sure the team keeps this in mind as well." The timeline continues with dozens of additional text exchanges, from talking to Ryan Reynolds about arranging filming schedules to accommodate his daughters (which ends with "I happen to adore you Justin," FYI) to sending Blake Lively recommendations for getting over strep throat.

Blake and Justin's now-infamous meeting about her script rewrites for the scene their characters meet occurred on April 12, where Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift were reportedly present. As the schedule moved closer to filming, Justin alleges that more issues began to arise as "concerns about Lively's undue influence over the film began to grow." On April 21, 2023, Justin Baldoni met with It Ends With Us' intimacy coordinator, and his notes "would later become the basis for [Blake] Lively's Complaint, in which she states that [Justin] would talk about his own sex life and insert gratuitous scenes with [Blake's] character orgasming." But Justin and his legal team maintain that this conversation came directly from the intimacy coordinator, and even though it should have been a conversation between the intimacy coordinator and Blake, the actress "declined to meet," which left Justin to give Blake the notes himself. Later that week on April 25, in preparation for a lift scene, Justin asked his personal trainer about Blake's weight so he could avoid injuring himself and lift Blake "successfully and safely." Ryan and Blake allegedly responded to the inquiry by accusing Justin of fat-shaming — and Blake told him "if he could not get on board with how she works, 'he still had 2 weeks to recast her' (even though it would reportedly cost the movie millions of dollars). And, according to Justin's website, "thus began a pattern of demands by Lively and acquiescence by Baldoni."

It Ends With Us fans (or anyone on the internet, really) will remember the entire drama started when TikTok users noticed the cast wouldn't talk about Justin Baldoni in interviews. But in June 2023, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, and Brandon Sklenar reportedly filmed interviews talking about how much they loved working with the director, and for Isabela and Alex, the conversations were recording "prior to spending time with [Blake] during the promotional tour of the film." "Justin's passion and his intention behind making the this film, I think was one of the biggest things for me because he does have such a strong intention and you can feel it when you speak to him about it," Brandon said. "I think that was a real eye-opener to me just hearing him firsthand and what it meant to him and what it's meant to so many people." "It's a really, really pleasant set to be on, and it comes from the top," Brandon continued. "Justin is so warm and there's no tension. It's just a very open, safe environment as you'd hope it would be."

