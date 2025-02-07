And they're coming back even stronger!
14 ’90s Home Decor Trends We’re Still In Love With Today
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
The '90s introduced decorating trends like neutral color palettes with beige, taupe, and white leading the way. Pops of color like hunter green, burgundy, and navy were always in the mix too. Floral prints were everywhere, from upholstery to wallpaper borders, and sponge-painted walls gave spaces a textured look. I remember helping my mom prep my sister’s nursery with a wallpaper border and sponge-painting our bathroom walls in a peachy hue. Oak cabinets and light wood furniture were staples, often paired with brass or gold accents (sound familiar?). There were also glass block walls, track lighting, and oversized sectional sofas. Southwestern motifs and geometric patterns were also popular, while inflatable furniture and lava lamps gave tween rooms a playful vibe. While some of these trends are being reimagined by designers today, others are best left within the confines of our '90s nostalgia.
Here are all the '90s decorating trends we still love today.
1. Stencils
Etsy
Etsy Nadia Indian Block Print Allover Stencil
Wall stencils were huge in the '90s, offering an easy way to add decorative patterns and borders to any room. From floral designs to geometric shapes, stencils were the O.G. approach to DIY-ing walls. Modern stenciling techniques are making a stylish and more subtle comeback. I especially love this block print look for an elevated rustic vibe.
2. Wallpaper Borders
Etsy
Etsy Classic Scallop Border Wall Sticker
Unlike my mom's wallpaper border that needed to be scraped and sanded off, modern varieties are stick on and removable and so much easier to deal with. Plus, they come in fun prints and shapes like this scallop border.
3. Textured Walls
Gavin Cater
I don't know that I'll ever love sponge-painting again, but rustic home decor is making a solid comeback with Pinterest searches for Spanish Mediterranean kitchens and Mexican farmhouse on the rise (think earthy patterns and textures like plaster). This bathroom designed by Los Angeles design firm Bungalowe uses microcement on the walls for an imperfect and natural look that's so gorgeous.
4. Hunter Green
DeVOL Kitchens
Hunter green is back. Find it in kitchen cabinet colors, wall color, and furnishings. This project by DeVOL Kitchens, a renowned design-led manufacturer of bespoke kitchens, uses the color in one of its iconic UK-based kitchen designs.
5. Ruffles
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Lorelei Irena Accent Chair
Pleated skirts on sofas and chairs are making their way back as a response to a new romantic trend.
6. Burgundy
CB2
CB2 Monte Oak Wood and Rose Velvet Dining Chair
NYC-based designer Nicholas Obeid designed this dining chair with FSC-certified American red oak and a plush velvet in a deep, rich burgundy color that I want for my dining room ASAP. It's giving '90s but in a sophisticated way.
7. Floral Everything
Cari Field
The '90s embraced all the florals. Fast forward to today, James and Christine of Stewart-Schafer thoughtfully renovated their clients' 200-year-old home in Connecticut with a stunning floral wallpaper and I'm obsessed!
8. Pastels
Urban Outfitters
UO Roma Sofa
I will never not love pastels, especially in the Danish variety.
9. Wicker Furniture
Greenrow
Greenrow Seagrass Occasional Loveseat
Word on the street is that wicker is making a comeback, but in an elevated way. Gone are the bulky porch furniture sets in stark white. This natural seagrass chair is the modern version of your '90s wicker.
10. Bedskirts
Greenrow
Greenrow Vintage Bedskirt
Sleek platform beds are making way for the return of the bedskirt and I'm not sad about it.
11. Tassels
Wayfair
Hadiqa Upholstered Barrel Chair
Tassels were everywhere in '90s decor, often used as embellishments on curtain tiebacks, lampshades, and throw pillows. Think heavy drapes in jewel tones held back with gold tasseled cords, a fringed lampshade, bedspreads and furniture skirts, adding texture and movement. Well, they're back and pretty beautiful IMO.
12. Oak Cabinets
Image courtesy of Arterberry Cooke
Oak cabinets you'll find today are clean and minimal compared to the ones back then, but they are just as popular. Alice Arterberry of Austin-based design firm Arterberry Cooke and Danny Spears of Captex Construction designed this stunning Austin kitchen in oak, from cabinets to floors.
13. Tropical
PB Teen
PB Teen Palm Chandelier
Tropical decor has become timeless, blending playful charm with laid-back elegance. From bold, exotic wallpapers to whimsical chandeliers like this one, it’s the perfect way to bring relaxed, vacation-inspired vibes to your home.
14. Neutral Color Palettes
Image courtesy of Arterberry Cooke
The quiet luxury aesthetic of neutral color palettes will always bring a soothing and serene feeling to spaces and I'm ok with still loving it, even as color starts to take over our spaces. There's always space for warm minimalism!
Subscribe to our email newsletter for more home decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.