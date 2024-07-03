8 Best Summer Fragrances That Everyone Will Ask You About
The best summer fragrances are meant to remind you of the promise of carefree days that are filled with limitless adventures and pink-hued sunset nights. They're basically sunshine in a bottle — especially if the top, middle, and bottom notes complement each other well. If you're in the mood for a new summer scent that gives your whole vibe a boost, we've got 8 summer fragrances that range from warm gourmands to citrus.
P.S. Be sure to bookmark our fall fragrances so you're prepared for something a little moodier once summer ends!
Best Summer Fragrances: Gourmands And Florals
Steve Madden
Steve Madden GOLDIE Fragrance
We didn't know Steve Madden would join the ranks of the best summer fragrances this year, but we're fans of this sultry scent. In addition to sparking your feel-good emotions, the golden pear, jasmine, and amberwood scents will wrap your confidence in a warm hug.
Sephora
Brown Girl Jane Carnivale Eau de Parfum
Fruity florals are an absolute summer favorite to layer on our skin, and this fragrance from Brown Girl Jane is no exception to that! This fragrance has Caribbean Mango, whipped musk, and vanilla in it, making it the perfect blend of floral and gourmand — just right for the anyone who doesn't want to overpowered by either!
Macy's
Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum
Marc Jabocs isn't just known for being a talented fashion designer, but he's also associated with some of the best summer fragrances we've ever smelled.
The one we think you should have on your radar this year is Daisy Wild. Though it has Banana Blossom in it, you can also smell hints of Jasmine, Macadamia, Sandalwood, and Vetiver des Sables.
P.S. This is fragrance you wear to that brunch meeting.
Neiman Marcus
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Amyris Femme Eau de Parfum
This is another fruity floral fragrance that smells like a fun Caribbean or European vacation in a bottle. Normally we only care to drink lemon drops or have them drizzled over our mediterranean recipes, but we'll settle for briefly smelling it in our fragrance for now!
Sephora
Nette Rose Parade Eau de Parfum
Though this one is inspired by a sprawling spring afternoon, we think it can be transitional since it's still the beginning of a new season. You'll smell like rose essential, ylang ylang, and ambertonic so don't be surprised if the bees mistake you for their favorite flower. No, seriously...be careful. 👀
Moodeaux
Moodeaux Brand New Eau de Parfum
We don't know about you, but we love fragrances we can wear to bed. Personally, this is good to lightly spritz after you've applied a body oil or body butter post-shower. It's got all the right blends of cardamom, pink pepper, coconut, and neroli petals, so you'll feel like you're sleeping on a bed of sweet-smelling flowers.
Best Summer Fragrances: Citrus
Saks Fifth Avenue
Tom Ford Costa Azzura Eau de Parfum
Not everyone likes warm gourmands or florals, so citrus fragrances are a great option! This scent is still a little woodsy, but it'll remind you of the the time you vacationed in Cabo and spent some quality time near the Pacific Ocean.
It's luxurious á la Gwen Stefani's famous single. You'll be quietly humming, "In champagne kisses, hold me in your lap of luxury," to yourself as you smell the oakwood, lemon, and cypress scents on your skin.
Sephora
Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum
This is as classic of a citrus summer fragrance as you're going to get. It's equal parts tuberose flower, ylang ylang, jasmine, and rangoon creeper. Don't let that last scent fool you though — you'll feel like anything but a creeper while wearing this gorgeous perfume.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook for more editorial recommendations!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Sephora
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.