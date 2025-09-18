Create your very own culinary getaway right at home with our collection of Mediterranean diet appetizers! These pre-dinner bites set the scene for a lively, healthy, and sun-drenched meal like you’d find along the breezy Mediterranean coast.

Bursting with fresh ingredients and bold flavors, these starters are perfect for any occasion, from casual gatherings to elegant dinner parties . Whether you're craving creamy hummus, tangy tzatziki, or savory stuffed grape leaves, these easy-to-make Mediterranean diet appetizers will transport your taste buds.

Scroll on for 18 easy Mediterranean appetizers you'll want to make every week!

Brit + Co Tomato Basil Orzo This easy orzo dish could work wonderfully as an appetizer or main dish. It's got all the best crave-able components you'd want: veggies, cheese, and even a sprinkling of crispy prosciutto get added to the mix for a truly well-rounded bite. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Blueberry Caprese Salad This caprese salad presents a healthy mix of veggies and fruit for starting out any meal. It'd even be great for a Fourth of July party! You wouldn't expect the blueberry and tomato combo to be as good as it is, but dang, is it good! (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Easy Tomato Confit This five-ingredient tomato confit is a great contender for meal prep, since you can mix it all together and let it sit in a sealed jar until you've used it all up! It tastes like pure heaven spread on slices of crusty bread, which your dinner guests will gobble up. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Hummus Recipe Turns out, making your own hummus at home isn't all that hard. Follow this easy recipe, and you've got yourself a flavorful, foolproof dip to set on the table with some fresh veg and crackers. The best part is you can customize its flavor to taste by adding more (or less) lemon juice, garlic, cumin, and paprika. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Greek Stuffed Mushrooms Think of this easy Mediterranean diet appetizer as mushrooms filled with only the best ingredients of a classic Greek dip. You've got tomatoes, feta, olives, pepperoncinis, salami, and red onion piled inside some deliciously tender 'shrooms that just so happen to be conveniently bite-sized! (via Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Greek Cucumber Salad

This light and refreshing cucumber salad is the perfect starter for a warmer, heavier main course. It's so easy to make, too. Just chop everything up and toss it all together in a big ol' bowl with an olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Feel Good Foodie Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves These stuffed grape leaves (also called dolmas) take quite a bit of focus to roll up, but once you've got the process down, it's not challenging at all. After they're fully assembled, you'll boil these bites with some olive oil and spices to make them all super tender. (via Feel Good Foodie)

The Fast Recipe Cottage Cheese Toast Need a quick appetizer trick to impress? Toss some cottage cheese in your food processor to whip it into a smooth consistency, then serve a dollop on some small bruschettas with avocado and tomato slices. Boom. No cooking involved in this easy recipe! (via The Fast Recipe)

Barley & Sage Zucchini Galette Zucchini is the star of the summer, so why not start your meals out with this savory galette that features thin slices of the tender squash alongside a herbed ricotta cheese spread and parmesan-infused crust? We're drooling, too. (via Barley & Sage)

Culinary Hill Mezze Platter This snack board is simply a cousin to the ever-famous charcuterie, opting for more Mediterranean diet-approved elements like hummus, eggplant dip, tzatziki, olives, pita chips, figs, and the like. Arrange your spread just the way you like it, snap a pic, and get ready to dig in. (via Culinary Hill)

Fancy Peasant Patatosalata (Greek Potato Salad) This potato salad is a lot lighter than your average take. Its flavor comes from a bunch of dill and a hearty squeeze of lemon juice, which work wonders together! (via Fancy Peasant)

The Endless Meal Smoked Salmon Appetizers Your guests are gonna want to demolish all of these tiny bites in minutes! They are truly so addicting. Little cucumber slices get topped with fresh lox and a dollop of zesty cream cheese. They're expertly balanced in terms of flavor and texture. (via The Endless Meal)

Live Eat Learn Easy Marinated Olives You can easily spruce up some store-bought olives by enlisting the help of fresh garlic, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, fennel, lemon, and olive oil! You'll slowly simmer this mix in a saucepan before drenching the olives (ideally, a ix of black and green) and serving it alongside pieces of fresh bread or crackers. (via Live Eat Learn)

Give Recipe Feta Stuffed Peppers These stuffed peppers are as easy as roasted them in the oven, mixing up the 5-ingredient filling, and adding it to the pepps. They make an excellent starter since the filling is based in light Greek yogurt! (via Give Recipe)

Vikalinka Fried Halloumi Mediterranean Salad This fresh salad has a good mix of everything, but the fried halloumi makes it all the better. It's a great alternative to meat, especially if you don't feel like eating much dense protein before the main course. (via Vikalinka)

The Girl on Bloor Quinoa & Turkey Stuffed Mini Peppers Whole grains, lean protein, and fresh vegetables? These stuffed peppers have it all. (via The Girl on Bloor)

Completely Delicious Fried Zucchini Chips Having a dippable appetizer on the table before dinner is always a good idea. These zucchini chips provide a nice balance between veg and fried breading, plus, when you add a fresh aioli to the mix, each bite gets even better. (via Completely Delicious)

Kathryn's Kitchen Easy Mediterranean Dip This easy dip highlights fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, and onions on top a bed of whipped cream cheese that's flavored generously with lemon juice, garlic, and other seasonings. It tastes just as good alone as it does with pita chips! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

