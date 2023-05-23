10 Of The Best Candles For Summer To Make Every Day A Vacation
The great thing about warmer days is opening the windows and letting the fresh air in. And with summer candles, it’s like having fresh air inside all the time! They feature brighter scents than cozy fall candles, making them a great option for days when you want to relax, but don’t want a heavy fragrance.
Summer candles can remind you of walks on the beach, vacations with your best friends, and fun memories that you never want to forget. Whether you want to take a trip to the Outer Banks, the gardens of Paris, or you're just looking for a beautiful scent, these summer candles will make your whole home smell amazing.
Summer Candles That Elevate Your Home
Glossier You Solid Perfume Candle ($26)
Inspired by the Glossier You perfume, this candle features a blend of Neroli, Pear, Citrus, and Cypress that are perfect for breezy summer days.
The Outer Banks Candle Company Vintage Wishing Well Planter ($35)
This candle is made with all natural soy wax. The blend of citrus fruits and a dash of fresh ocean air will take you right to the OBX without leaving your living room.
Rifle Paper Co. Jardin de Paris Tin Candle ($18)
When you close your eyes and breathe this candle in, it's like you're right in the middle of Paris. A blend of peony, white tea, gardenia, and sandalwood will transport you to the City of Lights.
Homesick Beach Cottage Candle ($38)
Is the beach your happy place? This candle is inspired by a beach cottage. It's a blend of bergamot, sandalwood, musk, sea air, and amber that will make you feel like you're on vacation.
Literie Candle Weekend in New England Candle ($45)
If you're ready to reenter your Coastal Grandmother era, you have to snag this summer candle. The blend of sea breeze and saltwater is exactly what you need during your work day.
Just Bee Summer Mint Just Bee Candle ($29)
This vegan and cruelty-free summer candle uses a blend of mint and tomato leaf to help you awaken and relax at the same time.
Bath & Body Works Summer Boardwalk 3-Wick Candle ($27)
Take a walk on the festival side with a candle that blends caramel glazed popcorn, warm taffy apples, and salty sweet cream together to take you right back to your favorite theme park.
Target Friday Collective Day Party Candle ($10)
Brighten up your space with a vibrant yellow candle that looks as good on your nightstand as it does at a party. Lemon, peach, strawberry, and sugar crystals will put everyone in a good mood.
Literie Candle I Have a House Down the Shore Candle ($45)
The sunscreen and saltwater in this summer candle will get you in the mood for your next vacation...and the next season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Cecraft Co. Copy of Hot Springs National Park Candle ($18)
If you've always wanted to travel to Joshua Tree, now's your chance — kind of. This is a great pick because you get to choose the fragrance, meaning that you can feature your favorite aspect of the outdoors.
