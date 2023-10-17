Feeling Zesty? Make This Perfectly-Balanced Lemon Drop Martini Recipe
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The Lemon Drop Martini is a barside icon. She’s zesty, she’s sweet, she’s strong. She’s also *so* easy to make at home! If you’re looking for a cocktail recipe to elevate your next tailgate, dinner party, or holiday get-together (they’re creeping up!), look no further than this Lemon Drop Martini recipe. This sophisticated, citrusy elixir blends sweet and sour in the tastiest way possible, supplying a very delicious sip every time. Here’s how to make it!
Ingredients For The Best Lemon Drop Martini Recipe
- 2 oz Chopin Potato Vodka
- 0.5 oz orange liqueur
- 1 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz simple syrup (optional)
- Sugar and a lemon twist, for garnish
The Method For Making This Lemon Drop Martini Recipe
Photo by Ambitious Studio* - Rick Barrett / Unsplash
- Rim a martini glass with lemon juice and sugar, then set aside.
- Add the vodka, orange liqueur, and lemon juice (and simple syrup, if you choose to add it) to a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until the contents of the shaker are cold.
- Strain the mix into your glass, then garnish with a lemon twist.
Notes:
- When you make this Lemon Drop martini recipe, fresh lemon juice is best for full-on flavor.
- Make sure you serve this drink super cold. It’ll enhance the sipping experience.
- To make the simple syrup, boil equal parts water and sugar in a pot until the sugar is fully dissolved.
How many calories are in a Lemon Drop martini?
On average, there are 250 calories in a Lemon Drop martini.
What is the difference between a Lemon Drop shot and a Lemon Drop martini?
A Lemon Drop shot doesn't usually have orange liqueur in it, as opposed to most Lemon Drop martini recipes you'll come across.
Sign up for our newsletter for a set of fresh recipes to try every week!
Lead image via Chopin Vodka.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.