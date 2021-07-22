The Best Wedding Dress Styles For Your Body Type
Shopping for a wedding dress is the most exciting part of wedding planning. But with so many choices available, the entire process can be intimidating for every bride-to-be. To find the perfect dress, there are some things you need to consider: season, price point, and your body shape. Choosing a dress according to your silhouette guarantees you get a flattering look that will highlight your best features. Check out this guide to know what types of wedding dresses are best for your curves.
Apple-Shaped Body
If you have an apple-shaped body, look for a dress that creates balance while enhancing your natural contours. Check out these gorgeous dress styles that perfectly fit you:
A-Line Princess Gown
Make your fairytale wedding dreams come true with this flattering A-line princess style. The unique neckline draws attention to your shoulders, décolletage, and visage.
Empire Dress
Photo: David's Bridal
Empire dress style features a high waist and lightweight, flowy skirt. It's perfect if you want to flatter your bust line and hide your tummy area. For your footwear, you need a few inches of a heel to keep the bottom of your empire dress from dragging and continue the appearance of a height that this dress style offers.
Ball Gown
Photo: Etsy
This stunning traditional wedding dress gives volume to the lower body, creating a balanced look.
Hourglass Shape
Photo: Morilee by Madeline Gardner
What's a better way to show off those curves than to wear a mermaid-style dress? If you don't like wearing a ballgown but still want to add some drama to your look, this is the style for you. You can wear almost any shoe with a mermaid dress but if you want to make a statement, opt for a pair of sexy, strappy heels.
Drop Waist
Photo: Justin Alexander
This chic and contemporary dress style is another way to showcase your figure. It drops and flares slightly below the waistline, around the hips. It also creates the illusion of a long torso, which means this dress style will make you appear taller.
Trumpet Fit
Photo: Sophia Tolli
This head-turning dress style gives enough room around the legs so you can walk (and dance) comfortably.
Rectangle Shape
Sheath-style wedding dresses are the perfect silhouette for rectangle-shaped bodies. This style is typically long, slinky, and not too tight. It follows the natural contours of your body and works well on slender women. It also gives an illusion of more curves. This sophisticated style of dress works well with romantic open-toe, simple strap sandals.
Halter Neck
Dresses with halter necks and A-symmetrical shoulders also help create a more curvy shape. If you have fuller busts, you can opt for a lower neckline. Otherwise, consider a higher or halter neckline with a low-back design. Another way to enhance your look is to layer it up. Layering on the skirt or bodice will add more dimension and curve to your rectangle body.
Athletic Build
Photo: Etsy
For an athletic build, choose a dress that draws attention to the waist. Examples are a fitted waist dress or a gown with an exquisite waist belt or a ruched middle. This helps you achieve an hourglass look.
If you want a dress that flatters your athletic shape but has a feminine touch to it, opt for a fitted dress. This figure-hugging dress works wonderfully with sparkling embellishments, lace, or ruffles.
Waist Accents
You can also opt for a two-piece wedding dress to draw attention to the waist like this darling Etsy two-piece tulle dress.
Bridal Jumpsuit
If you want a completely modern and unique look, a bridal jumpsuit fits the bill perfectly.
Pear Shape
Look for dresses that draw attention to your upper body. Think wide straps, puffy sleeves, deep V-necks, and boat necklines. Fuller skirts that soften the thighs and accentuate the waistline are also a good option.
Strawberry Shape
One of the most flattering necklines for the inverted triangle shape, or "strawberry" shape, is the V-neck. It balances out your broad shoulders, creating a more proportioned look.
Mermaid dress
The flared skirt of a mermaid wedding dress, like this Beaded Brocade Embellished Mermaid Wedding Dress, helps balance your strong and sharp shoulders.
A-line dress
Another silhouette that works great on you is the A-line dress. It's simple and classic-looking and creates the illusion of curves on a narrow frame.
Ballgown
The full skirt creates symmetry with your wide shoulders. Match your shoes with the details of your ballgown.
Follow us on Pinterest for more wedding style!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.