How to Choose The Right Accessories For Your Wedding Dress
First of all, congratulations! You've gone past the dating stage and you're ready for a whole new life with your S.O. Nothing gives a bride much joy and excitement than choosing her wedding dress. After finalizing every detail, from the style to the cut, fabric, and embellishment, you're one step closer to creating your dream wedding look. But wait. There's one final step: accessorizing your dress. Don't worry. We've got you. We've put together the top secrets of fashion stylists and happy brides for selecting the right pieces for your dress.
Necklaces
Your dress's neckline is the most important element that dictates what types of jewelry (particularly necklace and earrings) should go with your dress. Generally, your necklace should barely touch or overlap your dress.
If your neckline has intricate details or embellishment around the bust area, choose pieces that complement, not take away the focus from the adornments.
Here are the best necklaces you should choose according to your dress's neckline:
- Strapless wedding dress: A strapless dress gives you more freedom to choose the piece you love. Everything from statement necklaces to bejeweled bibs, choker, and multi-strand necklaces can go perfectly with this neckline. It's also fine if you take a more classic route, such as pearls or a diamond princess necklace. As long as it doesn't overwhelm the style of your dress, you're good.
- Halter wedding dress: Halter dresses typically don't accommodate necklaces. Since the halter portion of your dress already draws attention, it's best to skip the necklace and wear a pair of elegant chandelier danglers or mid-length earrings instead. If, however, your halter dress has a deep enough neckline, a pendant necklace can give your dress a beautiful touch.
- Sweetheart wedding dress: The "sweetheart" is already a flattering neckline. Choose a simpler necklace that complements its curves, such as a drop necklace or a collar. A sweetheart neckline is inherently romantic which makes it so great with organic motifs like celestial pieces, florals, leaves, vines, etc.
- Straight wedding dress: Dress up this simple, classic neckline with a statement piece. A great option is a pendant necklace that creates a sort of V-shape on your neck when worn. Also, feel free to choose a larger statement necklace that adds glitz to your dress.
- V-neck wedding dress: V-neckline is another flattering style that calls for elegant pieces, such as a simple pendant or a locket. You have to decorate your décolletage, perhaps with an heirloom or gemstone.
So much for the necklace. Let's talk about your earrings!
Earrings
Here are the earrings you should choose according to your dress's neckline:
- Strapless wedding dress: If wearing elaborate necklaces for your strapless wedding dress, balance it out by choosing understated designs for your earrings, such as a pair of diamond studs. Make sure to choose diamonds that will give you that bright sparkle. If skipping the necklace, go bold with your earrings, like a pair of chandelier danglers.
- Halter wedding dress: Since you're most likely skipping the necklace, you can play around with your earrings that offer a sparkle, such as dangling diamond earrings.
- Sweetheart wedding dress: This neckline gives you a ton of options for the earrings. If skipping the necklace, focus on a pair of elegant chandelier earrings. Alternatively, you can wear clear crystal for a sleek look or a hint of color for some drama.
- Straight wedding dress: You can either wear a simple or an elaborate piece. Just make sure it complements your necklace. An intricate necklace will go nicely with simple stud earrings.
- V-neck wedding dress: A low-V neck features sensual sophistication. Glam it up by wearing statement earrings with a longer drop, chain thread earrings, or a long pearl drop. Meanwhile, a regular V-neckline pairs nicely with short, dangly earrings.
Bracelets
Etsy
Seems like a ton of rules for necklaces and earrings, aye? It's time to breathe. We've come to the easier part. Because your neckline isn't much of a concern here, it's easier to pick a separate sparkler for your wrist. Just a rule of thumb to live by: strive for a balanced look. For example, a set of intricate bangles will work nicely with an understated dress while multiple strands of pearls will complete a vintage-style wedding gown. If you're choosing simpler pieces for your neck and ears, a stunning bridal cuff will make your look stand out.
Crowns
When you want to look like royalty on your wedding day ('cause why not?), a tiara is the way to go.
There are about five different types of tiara:
- Wishbone tiara: This vintage-style tiara works perfectly with both crystals and pearls.
- Double band tiara: As it looks more like a classic headband, this tiara can be used for many styles of dress, from classic to heavily embellished gowns.
- Regal tiara: The most formal of all tiaras, the regal is used mainly on royal weddings.
- Headband tiara: If you want to let your hair loose, a headband tiara gives a stunning touch to such a simple wedding hairstyle.
- Wreath tiara: Great for bohemian or natural styles of wedding dress, this tiara features organic motifs like florals, vines, and leaves.
Dress Color
You should also match your accessories with the color of your dress.
Bright white: Oh, brides in bright white dresses are so endearing! If you're going pure white, choose silver, platinum, or pearls to accentuate your dress for a more elegant allure.
Champagne white: Neutral tones like champagne dazzle most with metallic accessories, such as silver earrings. But it also looks good with just about any metal color. Play around with rose gold, yellow or white gold.
Ivory: Ivory is a subtle shade of white with tints of yellow or cream. For ivory dresses with yellow undertones, opt for yellow gold metals. For those with cream undertones, rose or white gold will look fantastic.
Candlelight: Candlelight white is a darker version of ivory. Because of its yellow undertones, this dress color blends beautifully with yellow gold. It also works with white gold.
Ecru: Perfect for brides who want to do away from traditional wedding dresses, Ecru is the deepest shade of ivory and looks more like beige. If you're wearing this dress color, you'll glow well with yellow or white gold metals.
Thinking of wearing something blue? Choosing jewelry for your "something blue" is a great way to add variety to your metals. Take it from Meghan Markle and wear a large cocktail ring with aquamarine, tanzanite, blue diamond, or blue sapphire gemstone. A pair of statement earrings with a prominent or subtle touch of blue also does the trick. You can also have a quintessential tennis bracelet with blue gemstones.
Venue
Photo by Chasse Sauvage on Unsplash
The venue doesn't have to be a major factor for choosing accessories but it can help with the decision-making process. For example, if you're having a simple virtual wedding, simple classic pieces are excellent options. But if your venue is over-the-top, you might also want to take the same path when choosing accessories. Selecting the right accessories for your wedding is both art and science. There are some rules you have to live by, but your personal style matters too.
What's your go-to wedding accessory tip? Let us know @BritandCo and check out our Jewelry Making and Metalworking class too!
Photos by Kurt Andre for Brit + Co, unless otherwise noted
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
