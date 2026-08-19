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'Better Than the Movies': Beatrice Kitsos & David Iacono Reveal Which Scenes They're Most Excited to Film
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Liz Buxbaum and Wes Bennett are finally coming to our screens in a Better Than the Movies movie — and stars Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono gave us the scoop on the story. At Netflix's End of Summer Bash, the duo revealed which scene they're most excited to film from the book, and it's probably a scene most book lovers are most excited to see because it's definitely the most memorable scene in the book.
Here's what Beatrice Kitsos and David Iacono teased about their upcoming Netflix romance movie, Better Than the Movies.
Beatrice Kitsos is excited for 'Better Than the Movies' most iconic scene.
"I think there are so many it's hard to choose from, but for sure the party scene with the puke has gotta be a top 3," Beatrice tells me on the red carpet. "I think that's just gonna be so much fun to like do that and be there on set. And then maybe I'm just kind of dissing myself, but also when I get a basketball thrown on my face...it's just gonna be fun."
"There's just so much to explore and play around with and like I can't wait to have a bloody nose," she says. When I ask if she's ever been hit in the face by a basketball in real life (because I have, and it's not fun), she says, "Oh sure, absolutely. I'm not coordinated whatsoever. I've never gotten like a bloody nose to this extent, so I'm excited to give that a shot."
David jokes that they're going to do the stunt practically, and Beatrice jokes, "He's been practicing like before, so if I look a little disheveled, it's his fault."
Even though David is also excited for all of Beatrice's memorable stunts, he's also excited for some of the more heartwarming elements of their characters' connection. "I'm also very excited to see what they end up making the secret area look like in Wes' backyard," he shares. "I feel like that needs to be very magical, and I think we're in good hands, so I'm excited."
And David Iacono recounts his most embarrassing crush story.
Of course, you'll recognize David Iacono from his role as Cam Cameron on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but the actor has some memorable romantic memories from his own life too. "My girlfriend in middle school, and my parents didn't want me to be dating anyone because it was getting pretty serious," he says. "So I snuck out of my house and we went to the park together and sat on the bench together and confessed our feelings for one another."
Aw! Unfortunately, the story takes an unexpected turn. "Then my dad drove by and screamed at me, and I started bawling, sobbing, crying because I was terrified," he continues. "I was a pretty good kid. I didn't want to, like, rebel too much against my parents. This poor girl was sitting there like, she's sitting there like, are you okay?"
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