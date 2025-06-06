One major question The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have about season 3 is whether we'll see characters like Cam and Skye return. We already know that Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad will be in the new episodes (because duh), but while chatting with David Iacono for Fear Street: Prom Queen, I had to ask if we'll see him return to Cousins Beach, too.

Here's what David Iacono said about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, his role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, and his crazy Fear Street: Prom Queen stunts.

David Iacono says 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' "changed my whole life." "It's meant the world to me," David says of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which returns to Prime Video for a final season on July 16. "I met my roommate, I met some of my best friends in the world. I [rekindled] relationships with people because like I went to high school with Lola [Tung] and Sean [Kaufman], so that alone has really changed my whole life a very direct way, so that's meant so much to me." "I've appreciated growing alongside Cam in the first couple seasons because he had a really fun, transformative arc," he continues. "I appreciate people that resonate with my character and that show means the world to me so I'll be sad to see it go but I'm happy it happened." But will we see Cam again? David's a lot more vague. "Are you trying to get me in trouble here? What are you trying to do?" Hey, that's not a no!

'Fear Street: Prom Queen' gives us a whole new kind of terror. David Iacono's new Netflix movie Fear Street: Prom Queen hits Netflix May 23 and follows a murder spree on prom night. David might not envy his character Tyler's circumstances, but he envies the technology. "The lack of social media is really cool. I grew up with social media and I think it has its advantages, of course, but it would be nice to just exist in a world where like it wasn't a thing for a little while, you know," he says. That, or one of the giant block phones like in Saved by the Bell. "You'd like keep it in your car and there was like an antenna on it, I'm down for that." Prom Queen is the fourth installment of the Fear Street series, but when I ask David if he has any irrational fears, his answer reminds me of Bridgerton. And his answer was not what I expected. "I fear bees in a way that's very irrational," he reveals. (If you remember, a bee killed Edmund Bridgerton and gave Anthony a lifelong anxiety. Anyway.). "I feel like, as with all fears, the thing you're scared of is not actually the thing you're scared of. It's something more profound than that hopefully, so when it comes to bees, I think I hate the feeling of like being chased and there's nothing that you can do about it and they're so much faster than you and they have so much control, it's like a lack of control that I don't like if you really wanna get into it." "I know you're like supposed to save the bees and everything and I'm so down, save the bees, but also stay away from me," he jokes. "To all the bees watching right now, stay away from me."

But David Iacono loves a good scary movie. Netflix IRL fears are hard to escape, but when it comes to watching scary movies, David Iacono can't get enough. "My mom is like a very big horror fan, she loves it and not many people in our family are, and I wouldn't say I'm as big of a fan as she is, but I would watch a lot of scary movies with her growing up, so I'm into it for sure." But I wholeheartedly believe that filming a scary movie has to be way more fun than watching them. And Fear Street: Prom Queen's crazy stunts only seem to back me up. "There's a moment where I really had to be very physical with the person that I was in the scene with, in terms of movement," David reveals. "It was so much fun because we would just do take after take after take and I love just throwing myself around like like rag doll." "Low key, a couple days later I remember being like 'That doesn't really feel the best,' but anything for art," he says. Prom Queen isn't all blood and gore, and in addition to themes of friendship and family, there's a beautiful moment between Tyler and Lori (India Fowler) where they're wondering whether they'll ever amount to anything after high school. David says the one moment that made him believe he could amount to something actually came on the set of SNL. "I did a sketch on SNL when I was like 11 or 12 and I didn't have any lines or anything, but I was definitely very featured in the sketch and I just remember the hustle and bustle on the set and the electricity and the heartbeat of the whole place was palpable," he says. "Right before we went on the air, everybody was running around getting in places and I was just like standing there trying to just hit my mark. And one of the one of the — I think he was the assistant director or something...he looks at me he goes, 'All right, kid, don't f—k it up.' And I went, 'Oh, ok.'" "I did it and I didn't mess it up and we called cut on the sketch, and it was great," he continues. "I really remember feeling like I actually can be a part of this [industry]. And there's been a bunch of moments like that since then, but that's the earliest one I can remember."

And David Iacono promises 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' recaptures the magic of the OG trilogy.

And it looks like David Iacono is getting another one of those big moments later this summer, with Jurassic World: Rebirth hitting theaters on July 2. "I'm so hype," he tells me. "It's definitely an homage to the original. We got the David Kepp, the writer of the first Jurassic Park to write this one," he says. "It's shot on film. We use like some kind of, I think they're literally the lenses that they use on the cameras to film Raiders of the Lost Ark and Apocalypse Now." Fans of the original trilogy will be please with this new installment, which stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali. "It's very much a rebranding of the franchise in that it feels like a smaller story," David continues. "It's about a small group of people in a place where they shouldn't be kind of like how the first trilogy did. I think it's just as classic and iconic as the original."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.