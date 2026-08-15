Marvel Studios’ upcoming films were one of the most-anticipated parts of Disney’s entertainment showcase at the D23 convention. But while Kevin Feige did give us a new look at Avengers: Doomsday, there was one announcement that ended up being more exciting than anything: Marvel’s X-Men cast.

The 'X-Men' cast features a 'Fourth Wing' fancast and a Netflix favorite.

Kevin welcomed Sadie Sink onstage to finally talk about her role as Jean Grey, which was rumored and discussed and theorized for months ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And then the real announcements began.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier joined the pair onstage to discuss his role as the X-Men director.

We’ll officially see Kit Connor from Netflix's Heartstopper as Cyclops.

Christopher Abbott from Girls and Poor Things will play a younger version of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, while Samara Weaving stars as Emma Frost.

Obsession’s Inde Navarrette (who's also been fancast as Fourth Wing's Violet Sorrengail) was rumored to play Mystique in the upcoming Marvel movies, but turns out she’ll actually be playing Rogue! She’ll be joined by Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury and Maya Boyd as Storm.