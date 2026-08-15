I screamed!
We FINALLY Have Marvel's 'X-Men' Cast: Meet Rogue, Storm, Cyclops & More
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Marvel Studios’ upcoming films were one of the most-anticipated parts of Disney’s entertainment showcase at the D23 convention. But while Kevin Feige did give us a new look at Avengers: Doomsday, there was one announcement that ended up being more exciting than anything: Marvel’s X-Men cast.
Meet Marvel's X-Men cast before the movie premieres on May 5, 2028.
The 'X-Men' cast features a 'Fourth Wing' fancast and a Netflix favorite.
Kevin welcomed Sadie Sink onstage to finally talk about her role as Jean Grey, which was rumored and discussed and theorized for months ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And then the real announcements began.
Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier joined the pair onstage to discuss his role as the X-Men director.
We’ll officially see Kit Connor from Netflix's Heartstopper as Cyclops.
Christopher Abbott from Girls and Poor Things will play a younger version of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, while Samara Weaving stars as Emma Frost.
Obsession’s Inde Navarrette (who's also been fancast as Fourth Wing's Violet Sorrengail) was rumored to play Mystique in the upcoming Marvel movies, but turns out she’ll actually be playing Rogue! She’ll be joined by Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury and Maya Boyd as Storm.
And you can watch 'X-Men' soon!
Marvel Studios
Marvel's new X-Men movie hits theaters in May of 2028, which is the perfect way to kick off summer if you ask me. I can't wait to see this movie — stay tuned for the rest of the X-Men cast announcements!
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