From winning multiple beauty awards to garnering genuine praise online, Beyoncé's haircare brand Cécred has passed the public's test and that's why I'm so excited it's finally available at Ulta (watch their cute announcement here)! Though I love going straight to Cécred's website to shop for goodies, I love how accessible it's become for customers. Whether you've been itching to try the award-winning Hydrating Shampoo or the Restoring Hair & Edge Drops that keep selling out (they're so worth it!), Ulta's made room in over 1,400 locations and online for them!

Unveiling Cécred's Launch In Ulta Cécred Grace Ray, the CEO of Cécred shared how excited the brand is to launch in a major beauty retailer like Ulta in a press release. She said, "Expanding into retail just one year after the launch of Cécred is a powerful testament to the efficacy of our products and the deep connection we've built with our community," (via PR Newswire). She also said, "Our partnership with Ulta Beauty and their salons enables us to bring the Cécred transformation to more consumers of all hair types and textures and experience the benefits directly with a stylist they trust. Ulta Beauty shared our vision for how the brand would come to life in retail in an unprecedented way, and we can't wait for everybody to experience this new chapter with us." Want to know if Ulta is equally excited about the partnership? Look no further than the retailer's CEO Kecia Steelman. She told PR Newswire, "Launching Cécred exclusively at Ulta Beauty is an exciting milestone for both of us and a reflection of our commitment to partner with brands that work for everyone. From our inclusive brand assortment and best-in-class services to the passionate associates delivering unmatched experiences on our sales floor and in our salon chairs, we offer the perfect landscape to introduce this brand in a unique and engaging way." Not only that, but Steelman says Ulta feels "honored to co-create a vision that will delight" customers and "drive success" for them as well as Cécred.

Cécred Additionally, Ulta Beauty and Cécred are offering an exclusive salon experience for customers. Stylists will be trained on how to effectively use products to offer the following services: Cécred Scalp Revival : "Creates a foundation for healthy hair with a gentle exfoliation that nourishes your scalp, removes flakes and buildup, and helps keep your hair hydrated. This service includes a signature Cécred circulation scalp massage. It can be paired with any Cécred treatment and any finished style."

: "Creates a foundation for healthy hair with a gentle exfoliation that nourishes your scalp, removes flakes and buildup, and helps keep your hair hydrated. This service includes a signature Cécred circulation scalp massage. It can be paired with any Cécred treatment and any finished style." Cécred Protein Bounceback Treatment: "Features Cécred’s Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual to help strengthen hair and make it 3x more resistant to breakage. The Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ensures a perfect protein-moisture balance, deeply nourishing hair while supporting everyday wear and tear."

"Features Cécred’s Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual to help strengthen hair and make it 3x more resistant to breakage. The Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ensures a perfect protein-moisture balance, deeply nourishing hair while supporting everyday wear and tear." Cécred Hydration & Repair Treatment: "Repairs and restores hair weakened by color, heat, chemical services, and extensions. This service includes Cécred Reconstructing Treatment Mask, which reduces damage in just one use, and Cécred Moisturizing Deep Conditioner to deeply nourish and maintain the ideal protein-moisture balance." Beginning May 18, Cécred Sundays will take place at a "select 200 The Salon at Ulta Beauty locations!" It'll be a recurring event catered to customers who are looking for a relaxation during their hair appointments, plus they'll receive a complimentary mini Temple Oud candle with any of the above services. I'm all for it because Cécred's on par with brands like Design Essentials, Olaplex, Aveda, Kérastase and Mizani. It might sound biased, but I've sat in the salon chair enough times to know this isn't your average line. But don't just take my word for it. I spoke with my community to learn more about their experience using Cécred and they were gracious enough to share their hair journeys as well as thoughts about how the haircare brand fits into their overall routine!

1. Carolyn Gray, Content Creator Tone Woolfe My conversation with Caroyln felt like a huge breath of fresh air. There wasn't a need to code switch (something Black women often navigate when communicating in the workplace and otherwise) as we had an open and honest discussion about her hair journey. "When it comes to hair, I had two amazing perspectives on two ends of the spectrum in my family. I had my grandmother on my mom's side of the family — which is Caribbean — and they were all about relaxing the hair, doing the hair, having the hair salon in the back of the house that everyone would come to. That was their perspective of having refined, relaxed, and always put together hair...Having this idea that's how hair should be," she says. On the other hand, her grandmother in the Maryland had gorgeous locs who told Carolyn as a child, "Don't ever let them tell you that they're dreadlocks. Ain't nothing dreadful about them." Ultimately Carolyn got a chance to see one group of women who felt like afro hair or natural hair wasn't 'neat' while the other side of her family believed curly hair is beautiful in a spiritual sense. This helped prepare Carolyn for working in the corporate side of the fashion and fitness worlds. "I had a short perm there [in fitness] and was spoken to about what types of hair was acceptable on the sales floor or not. I started relaxing my hair in high school because it took my mom hours to manage my hair in its natural state and she fell into 'It's just easier for me this way without having to always go to the hair salon,' thing." Her relaxer lasted from ages 14 until 27, but she's always played around with colors, short cuts, weaves, and even made her own wigs at one point. Though she knew there was a stigma around natural hair, she's always made it a point to have fun no matter what hairstyle she has.

Denise Stephanie Hewitt So when Beyoncé announced the launch of Cécred, Carolyn didn't hesitate to send the news to her hairstylist to see how she felt. Her hairstylist's response? "I'm gonna buy the [super] fan bundle! Whatever bundle there is, I'm buying it!." Carolyn says, "Initially I wanted to get her perspective to see if this would be something to try on my hair. Like, what did she think about the legacy of Beyoncé and her affair with hair as well as her mother's history as a hairstylist." She also reminded me that fans were able to catch a glimpse of Cécred's formulas on a table in her documentary for Renaissance. "I was like, 'what is this gold liquid thing on that table,'" she recalls excitedly. "I didn't have any negative feeling about it because her mom has been a hairstylist. She [Beyoncé] has to wear weaves and color and I always wondered how she maintained her hair. I also thought how she cares for her hair with all the performing and the things she has to do," she says. Concerning all of the negative thoughts about Cécred and Beyoncé's hair, Carolyn admits that she was thoroughly surprised at what some people were saying. She actually experienced said negativity in person when she was a part of a panel about Black beauty, but this didn't change her excitement about trying Cécred. "I feel like my hair looks really healthy and I find that I've had less hair breakage since I've been using it. The reality is that I feel this hair care collection — the entire collection — is replacing the other products I used to maintain my blonde hair and the health of my hair." She took care to mention that she believes Cécred is on par with Olaplex and K18. "I haven't had as much dandruff either because of that scrubbing shampoo [Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub]. Good Lord, what kind of scrub is that," she says with a laugh. Her only initial gripe is that she wasn't a fan of the shampoo's scent because she has a sensitive nose, but she barely notices it now. You can watch her full review of Cécred on YouTube.

2. Brittany Waugh, Beauty Content Creator Brittany Waugh/Instagram Brittany's hair journey is one that's void of putting chemicals in her hair. She says, "I grew up with a mom who prioritized healthy haircare. I spent the majority of my early childhood in natural hairstyles, only getting press and curls for holidays." The reason for is this is that her mom didn't want her to have damage from coloring her hair or relying on relaxers like she did. Brittany admits, "Even to this day, I am scared to use chemicals." However, she used to experience pressure to alter her hair growing up. "I wear wigs often, but also wear my hair in a natural pineapple updo to the gym for convenience. In my house growing up, a new hairstyle every week or every two weeks was mandatory, so I have adopted that. However, as I get older, I don't feel as pressured to do this, but more so changing my hair for my enjoyment and wearing it how I feel comfortable." Now that Cécred is on the market, Brittany shares that she was a little wary about trying the brand's products for personal reasons. "While I was of course excited because it was coming from Beyoncé, I am a person who rarely changes my routine. When I find products that work for me, unless something spectacular comes along and changes my mind, I stick with the products I know work for me." She's gone on to embrace the brand and says, "I can truly tell that the entire line was well-produced and developed. I am someone who mutually deals with psoriasis similar to Beyonce, so finding products that help with that flare-up is rare. Their Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub with the Deep Conditioner have helped my scalp and hair more than the products I have been accustomed to." She shared a brief BTS clip of her admiring Cécred's packaging along with a glimpse of her natural curls on TikTok!

3. Chelsea Hightower, Compensation Professional Chelsea Hightower As long as I've known Chelsea, she's always worn her natural hair, and it never occurred to me to ask how she ever felt about it until now. "Growing up, I struggled to fully embrace my natural hair. Being a lifelong natural, I've mostly worn my hair in its natural state. However, as kids, our initial hairstyle choices often reflect our parents' or caretakers' preferences rather than our own," she reflects. She also says, "My mom chose not to relax my hair when I was young, which greatly influenced my acceptance of my natural hair. However, for a long time, my choice was more influenced by circumstance than by preference. I found myself yearning for relaxed, straight hair, despite my mom’s efforts to encourage me to love my natural curls." No matter how much her mom encouraged her, it was hard to not be influenced by what she was seeing. Chelsea says, "Most of the women and girls I knew had relaxers, including my mom and eventually my older sister. Despite receiving compliments and praise for my beautiful natural hair, I was still swayed by the prevailing trend of relaxed hair. It wasn't until 9th grade when my mom allowed me to relax my hair that I truly understood and appreciated my natural hair. That single experience of having my hair relaxed was enough to make me realize that I never wanted to do it again—I was mortified by how unnaturally straight and stiff it made my hair feel. I knew I’d be a natural girl for life after that!" As much as she loves her hair, Chelsea admits that it hasn't always been easy to embrace it in a professional setting due to her own feelings about how she might be perceived. "While no one has explicitly told me to change or straighten my hair, I've felt an internal pressure. With a doctorate in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, where I've delved into research on fairness in the workplace and hiring practices, I've come across studies highlighting unconscious biases against people of color based on characteristics like hair," she shares. Much of her studies and research revealed shocking documented evidence of the biases that POC face due to our hair, definitely playing a role in some of that pressure to conform. She's not afraid to admit that she even made the decision to wear her hair differently when interviewing for her first post-doctorate role. "This concern led me to wear a natural slick-back for some interviews, but for others, I opted for a straight-haired bob wig. Many Black women joke about the 'bait and switch' tactic of wearing a wig or weave for interviews and then revealing their natural hair once hired. That's essentially what I did. Now that I've secured my job, I feel more at ease wearing my natural hair. However, during the interview process, I felt the need to mitigate potential biases by altering my hairstyle."

Chelsea Hightower When I asked her to share her unfiltered thoughts about using Cécred on her curls, Chelsea eagerly shared how her routine has changed since using the brand's products. "I was really impressed with the Cécred line when I first tried it out. I wanted to minimize bias as much as possible, so I made a conscious effort not to let my admiration for Beyoncé as an entertainer influence my perception of her hair products," she says. This led her to compare Cécred with another hair care line she frequently uses. "I conducted a side-by-side comparison of Cécred and the other brand to judge Cécred’s performance fairly and without bias...the results spoke for themselves. The curls on the side of my hair treated with Cécred appeared shinier and had better definition on Day 2 compared to the side treated with the other brand. I shared my full wash day comparison on social media, and others agreed with my conclusion that Cécred outperformed the other brand." You can watch her comparison video on Instagram! Ironically, Chelsea immediately loved the scent of Cécred's products, differing from Carolyn's experience. "Being a scent enthusiast, I appreciate the subtly perfumed fragrance of the products. My favorite product from day one has been the Reconstructing Treatment Mask. Everything about it, from its consistency and scent to the softness it imparts to my hair, is *chefs kiss*! This product recently won the 2024 Women's Health Beauty Award for Best Hair Mask, confirming its quality. It's definitely a product worth trying!" The only issue she has right now is that she wishes the brand offered more styling products, but we'll see what happens as the year unfolds! Knowing Beyoncé and team Cécred, we could see even more surprises unfold this year. They're already scored huge by being in Ulta, so there's no telling what's next!

My Favorite Cécred Picks Found At Ulta Ulta Hydrating Shampoo If a shampoo claims to be hydrating, I'm all over it because my hair's texture craves moisture. While I wasn't sure what to expect from Cécred's Hydrating Shampoo, I cleared my mind of any preconceived fan bias I may have had prior to using it. The first thing I noticed is how my coils immediately became bouncy after washing the first section of my hair. That's always my first clue that wash day will go well, so I was excited when that happened. By the time I finished using the shampoo, my hair was bouncy and incredibly soft. P.S. It has a slight fragrance, but I actually like it!

Ulta Hydrating Conditioner I don't alway use a conditioner after washing my hair, but I wanted to try Cécred's Hydrating Conditioner to see if it paired well with the Hydrating Shampoo. Once again, I applied the product to each section of my hair and let it saturate my strands for five minutes. Once I rinsed it out, I became convinced that I'd found new staples for my wash day.

Ulta Reconstructing Treatment Mask I love applying hair masks because they give my coils extra TLC, but this Reconstructing Treatment option has put my regular go-to products to shame. It has Cécred's "patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment" in it which helps pump the brakes on damage and improve hair's overall shine. I honestly didn't notice if my hair seemed shinier after using this, but I didn't notice as much shedding once I rinsed it out. That's a huge plus for me!

Ulta Restoring Hair & Edge Drops Last but not least, Cécred's Restoring Hair & Edge Drops have earned the hype in my opinion. Unlike other serums or growth oils, its texture isn't super thick. In fact, it almost has a watery consistency so you don't need a lot. It doesn't burn and feels like you're applying something handmade by God. In other words, it feels really good and makes you want to cradle the bottle after you're done making sure your scalp isn't neglected.

My Final Thoughts About Cécred Jasmine Williams Whether I'm wearing my natural hair or protective styles, I value using great products to care for my hair no matter what style I'm wearing. As a Black woman, I've faced criticism for having relaxed hair, a pixie cut, braids, sew-ins and more, so I can only imagine how it feels to have Beyoncé's status and watch others decide you're not well-versed enough to have a haircare line. However, I've searched through hundreds of comments on Cécred's Instagram and there's an overflow of examples of how well the brand works on a variety of hair textures. From people who suffer from alopecia or are looking for products that keep their hair moisturized, Cécred is keeping customers in mind. P.S. I still can't believe how bouncy and soft it made my coils. The proof is literally in the pudding of the shampoo and restoration mask, so I highly recommend using it!



Cécred's 'A Deeper Understanding Of Hair' Campaign Wieden+Kennedy for Cécred

Just when Cécred couldn't get any better, they decided to parter with the popular creative company Wieden+Kennedy to also launch a new campaign called A Deeper Understanding of Hair!" A dedicated video on Instagram dives into Cécred's manifesto and it sums up how inclusive the brand is. From specialized hair treatments to the immortal silk press, the brand knows that hair tells a story. Hair isn't uniform and should never be treated as such. I love that Carolyn, Brittany, and Chelsea dove into their varying experiences and upbringings to share how it all helped shape the way they approach their hair today. I'm also a huge fan of the way they separately champion Black women, giving themselves and others permission to truly love their hair — natural texture and all — without succumbing to the idea that they have to fit into a certain beauty standard. And while this could all come together without Cécred, isn't it wonderful the way Beyoncé's brought us all together? (And made our hair look and feel good while doing it?) I think so, too!

