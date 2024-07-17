6 Nourishing Black Hair Products That Are Perfect Everyday Essentials For All Hair Types
Protective styles have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, but I have a few black hair products that help me maintain my natural hair. I've tried so many brands over the years to the point that I can predict how my hair would respond to something new.
What I love the most about the products I'm sharing with you is the fact all hair types can use them! Everyone needs a good shampoo, moisturizing hair mask, and other daily products that make their hair shine — so why gatekeep? Here are 6 of my favorite Black hair products to try right now!
Donna's Recipe Sweet Potato Pie Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo
Out of all the shampoos I've tried, this Sweet Potato Pie Extra Creamy Moisturizing Shampoo works magic on my hair. It instantly softens my coils and helps make detangling a breeze.
Also, it doesn't strip the hair of any moisture because it has sweet potatoes, cinnamon, and vanilla in it. I love gourmand scents so I have to remind myself that I can't actually eat this shampoo — that's how good it is.
P.S. My fiancé and toddler love it too!
African Pride "Feel It" Formula Strengthening Mask
I don't know what I was expecting when I first used this mask, but my goodness! It makes my hair feel so soft as soon as I put it on, and I've found that my coils start bouncing the more I let it absorb into them.
It has peppermint, sage, and rosemary in it — three things that create a nice tingling sensation that doesn't feel overpowering.
It sounds too good to be true, but I honestly think this Strengthening Mask has contributed to my hair's growth underneath protective styles. I've seen less breakage and shedding since I've started using it, not to mention my hair doesn't feel super dry anymore.
BESTOOL Curly Hair Brush Set
I've learned that good hair tools matter regardless of our hair types, so I have to share this brush set!
Although I will finger detangle my hair while washing it, I know nothing beats using a detangling brush. This ensures that I'm not yanking my hair out because other brushes have proven to be too harsh for my hair.
There's also an empty mister spray bottle and scalp massager included in the set. I use the scalp massager during wash days for the most part, especially when my scalp feels itchy.
As for the spray bottle, I usually will add a little water, leave-in conditioner, and a few drops of oil to it when I feel like my hairstyle looks a look flat and lifeless.
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
I swear by Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil when I need a quick pick-me-up. It's free of parabens — a must — and helps tackle issues I typically run into with my natural hair. From keeping my scalp moisturized to repairing split ends, it truly makes my hair feel refreshed.
It has a blend of over 30 essential oils that surprisingly don't weigh my hair down which I'm grateful for. Heavy products tend to sit on top of my hair and create even more dandruff so I appreciate this oil!
Camille Rose Rosemary Water Daily Strengthening Mist
Oil isn't the only thing I use on a daily basis. Sometimes I find that leave-in conditioners can weigh my hair down, so I've started using this Daily Strengthening Mist.
It's designed to nourish the hair while strengthening it — hence the name. It has rosemary and peppermint oils in it, making it the perfect companion to Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil.
PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Gel
This curl gel is great for anyone who wants defined curls without the crunchy side effect that comes with other gels. Your curls will also have a ton of volume and will look extremely moisturized thanks to aloe vera, coconut oil, and cacay oil.
Side note: It does have a light scent of neroli, rose, and patchouli.
