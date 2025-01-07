6 "Overrated" Hair Products I Won't Buy Again In 2025
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I've been thinking about how much money I spent on things I didn't love — like overrated beauty finds — and I have a few hair products that met their untimely fate in my garbage. I wanted to love them because of the brand, but some of them were unnecessary based on price or the formula not agreeing with my coils. Regardless, there are a handful of products I definitely wouldn't buy again this year. And while some of them may work for you, here are all the overrated hair products I just cannot recommend.
Scroll to see all the overrated hair products I definitely regret buying.
Overrated Prices
1. Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
This is one of those hair products where the formula actually works well. I loved how silky it felt on my hands and it provided my hair with amazing shine. However, I also receive the same effect from Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend... without dishing out $30.
My hair's not super picky about oils I use, so I personally don't feel like I need to spend a certain amount just because one brand name is more popular than another.
2. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Conditioner
I purchased this conditioner and fell in love with how soft it made my hair. All it took was two dime size amounts worked into my strands for my hair to let me know it truly appreciated it. The problem is that it costs $39.00! It was definitely a splurge at the time I bought it, but I can't see myself spending that amount every other month.
My alternative is 4U by Tia Moisturizing Conditioner.
Overrated Performance
3. dae Mirage Mist Leave-In Conditioner
This leave-in conditioner left me wanting more because my hair absolutely hated it. It's meant for all hair types, but it just didn't do anything for mine. Instead of reducing frizz and dryness, my hair actually felt hard after using it. Before you think it was user error, I purposely didn't put anything else on my hair after washing it.
I don't think I need to say it, but my little test resulted in this being tossed in the trash. I'll just stick to my 4U by Tia Curl Refresher Mist Hair Spray if I want an extra boost of hydration and shine.
4. Wavytalk Professional Hair Dryer With Diffuser
This is going to be controversial because I've been talking about spending too much money on styling and conditioning products, but I actually prefer the T3 Aire 360 Multi-Styler & Blowout System over this. I have thick natural hair that felt like it was being yanked whenever I used this dryer's comb attachment. I've experienced postpartum hair loss so I'd like to keep as many strands on my head as possible.
Personally, the T3 Aire Multi-Styler & Blowout System cuts my drying time in half while also providing a soothing experience.
Overrated Fragrance — Yes, I'm Serious
5. Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliation Shampoo
Am I being picky about something like fragrance? Why yes, I am. I'm fully aware that I have allergies and asthma so it doesn't take much for something to trigger an itchy nose or claustrophobic airwaves. Also, at this point I know I probably should just stay away from Briogeo as a whole.
I digress... I tried this shampoo and should've known better than to use something that reminds me of the charcoal face wash I use sometimes. It also smells like it which is a huge turn-off for me. Hard pass on this!
6. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume — Floral Edition
I think a part of me liked wasting money last year because this hair perfume gave me the ick last year. I don't even like floral scents so I'm not sure why I decided this purchase would be a great idea. I'm sure someone will love the blend of honey, wild rose, and vanilla, but I did not.
If you tried overrated hair products last year, stop by our storefront to see what I actually recommend using!
