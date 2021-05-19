Bill Nye & Mayim Bialik Share Science Facts & Hacks
Bill Nye The Science Guy and neuroscientist and Emmy-nominated actress Mayim Bialik join Brit for a supersized episode about the science lessons all adults should know. First up, listen in to my conversation with Bill as we cover science hacks for everyday life, how to stay healthy according to science, and his thoughts on climate change.
Then, catch our special bonus segment with Mayim as she connects science and mental health. To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.