Before Tom Blyth sweeps us off our feet in Emily Henry's People We Meet On Vacation, he's returning for one final season as the horseback riding, gunslinging Billy the Kid. The series of the same name was one of Tom's first big roles (after making an appearance in The Gilded Age), and I can't wait to see how his growth as an artist brings this story full circle. Plus, anybody who loved the history, stakes, and action of 1923 is going to want to tune in.

Here's everything we know about Billy the Kid season 3, coming to MGM+ soon.

Is there going to be a Billy the Kid season 3? Yes, Billy the Kid season 3 is on the way — and will serve as the final season of the Amazon MGM show. "In Season Three, we are excited to bring the naturally cinematic story of one of American history’s most fascinating, and often misunderstood, characters to its conclusion, as only MGM+ can," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to write the third and final season of Billy the Kid and bring this compelling saga to a close,” creator, writer, and executive producer Michael Hirst added. “Billy was famous for many things, not least his ability to escape from seemingly impossible situations. But now, as the Most Wanted Man in America, the odds are truly stacked against him.”

Where can I watch Billy the Kid season 3? Chris Large/EPIX Entertainment LLC. The series will be available to stream on MGM+. We know it's coming in 2025, but don't have a confirmed release date yet. However, Google reports that the season will premiere on September 28. Stay tuned for official news!

What is Billy the Kid season 3 about? David Brown/MGM+ In season 3, we see Billy on the move — and Sheriff Pat Garrett will stop at nothing to bring him in. Plus, Jesse Evans is searching for his own fresh start. But while Billy dreams of leaving it all behind with Dulcinea (especially now that there's a bounty on his head), he knows he has to face Pat one last time, even if it kills him.

Who's in the Billy the Kid cast? David Brown/MGM+ The Billy the Kid cast includes: Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid

as Billy the Kid Alex Roe as Pat Garrett

as Pat Garrett Nuria Vega as Dulcinea del Tobosco

as Dulcinea del Tobosco Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans

as Jesse Evans Shaun Benson as John Riley

as John Riley Veronica Long as Manuela Bowdre

as Manuela Bowdre Sean Owen Roberts as Bob Olinger

as Bob Olinger Horatio James as Charlie Bowdre

as Charlie Bowdre Brendan Fletcher as George Coe

as George Coe Vincent Walsh as Lawrence Murphy

How many episodes are there in Billy the Kid season 3? MGM+, courtesy of Collider In addition to a reported release date, Google reports that there will be 8 episodes through November 23. Here's what the release schedule could look like: Season 3, Episode 1 premieres September 28, 2025

premieres September 28, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 premieres October 5, 2025

premieres October 5, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 premieres October 12, 2025

premieres October 12, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 premieres October 19, 2025

premieres October 19, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 premieres November 2, 2025

premieres November 2, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 premieres November 9, 2025

premieres November 9, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 premieres November 16, 2025

premieres November 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 premieres November 23, 2025

Where did Billy the Kid film? David Brown/MGM+ Billy the Kid filmed in Calgary, in Canada, during the first half of 2025.

