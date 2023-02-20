Master The Black And White Decor Trend With These Creative Ideas
Black and white decor is a classic combo but also a hot home decor trend for 2023. It's clean and minimal but never boring and we love the way texture and pattern really dominate when you don't incorporate actual color. "Black is the “It” color for 2023," says Mary Maydan, founder and principal of Maydan Architects. "Personally, I love to mix black and white; it's dramatic and fun. I expect it to be very dominant in 2023."
Want to give your space a clean slate while simultaneously giving it a modern refresh? Here are designers creating inspiring spaces with this contrasting duo, plus black and white decor, from linens to art to rugs and more, you can bring into your space for dramatic yet calming effect. The key? Don't be too rigid on the theme. Instead, mix in natural wood, greenery, and metallics to make the space feel relaxed but super refined. And embrace texture to give it an elevated look that feels cozy but beautiful. Excited to try this trend? Check out our finds below!
INSPIRATION
Nate Berkus uses a textured wallpaper to warm up the contrasting black and white and it is stunning. Love the rust accent color too.
RUGS
UO Checkerboard Shag Rug ($399)
Made from recycled materials, this checkerboard rug stands out for its classic but on-trend pattern.
Polka Dots Handmade Wool Rug ($104+)
This abstract polka dot print is the perfect accent for your B&W space -- not too precious or perfect.
Pottery Barn Danton Striped Jute Rug ($399+)
Natural materials like jute give the black and white trend a casual element that keeps it grounded, not too stuffy.
Nordic Knots Fjord Rug ($795)
Scandi nature comes through this shaggy pattern meant to mimic a fjord along the Norwegian coastline.
SweaterPicks Minimalist Black and Neutral Rug ($129+)
These curvy rugs come in a slew of patterns and give the feeling of water and nature while adding visual interest to the floor. There's polka dot too and rectangular rugs if that's more your thing.
INSPIRATION
Jason Arnold has us swooning over this black and white contrast over a brown accent wall and other wood accents.
PILLOWS
H&M Home Tufted Wool Cushion Cover ($40)
Texture, texture, texture - love this graphic print in a tufted wool cushion.
CB2 SHIA BLACK AND WHITE THROW PILLOW ($35)
Designed by London-based Studio Anansi, this woven pillow is made using recycled yarn. The weather-resistant fabric has a luxe, textured feel and works indoors or out.
H&M Home Cotton Cushion Cover ($6)
Mix your black and white pillows with prints, solids, and different textures. This affordable one is fun and graphic enough for any pairing.
Coterie Kittery Black Pillow ($58)
Go bold with a solid black handwoven pillow with a minimal, modern graphic print.
World Market Diamond Fringe Indoor/Outdoor Pillow ($30)
This indoor-outdoor throw pillow is a mix of modern and boho and puts recycled water bottles to good use.
Target x Saro Lifestyle Reversible Plus Sign Pillow ($56)
This Scandi design is classic, modern and totally fun.
INSPIRATION
Erin Hiemstra of Apartment 34 mastered black and white design in her San Francisco reno. The black window molding is perfection.
LAMPS
Pottery Barn Caufield Metal Table Lamp ($129)
It's all in the details -- this minimal lamp isn't boring thanks to a bold dome shape and elegant iron base.
Food52 Modern Table Lamp ($270)
A mix of vintage and modern, these orbs cast a calming glow and the brass button acts as a dial to adjust the brightness.
SAFAVIEH Lighting Leif Modern Orb Floor Lamp ($194)
This modern floor lamp with two bulbs is like a sculpture too at 68-inches tall.
West Elm Curvilinear Mid-Century Chandelier ($499)
Look up! This modern chandelier has a Calder-esque mobile vibe.
Interior Icons Snoopy Style Desk Lamp ($399)
This icon of retro-futuristic design is inspired by the “Peanuts” character Snoopy and is a playful addition to your desk or bedside table.
INSPIRATION
Designer Danielle Colding uses black and white with restraint while adding a statement wall in the most effective and unique way.
LINENS
Brooklinen Lightweight Quilt ($212)
This lightweight cotton quilt is incredibly soft and perfect for spring.
CB2 Estela Black And White Organic Cotton King Shams ($70/set of two)
Inspired by traditional Portuguese baskets, this textural jacquard woven fabric is the party in the front while the shams flip to an all-white cotton percale in the back.
CB2 SHIFT Merino Wool Rever Throw Blanket ($169)
This reversible throw by Los Angeles design studio Transition State is woven of 100% merino wool. Drape it over a sofa or keep it in a basket for cooler nights.
Sector Linen Table Runner ($54)Designer Hadiya Williams, whose designs tell visual stories inspired by African diaspora, has a Lulu & Georgia collection that includes this linen runner, which pops off of a neutral surface.
Course Linen Napkins ($74/set of four)
Williams uses clay, textiles, and other natural materials in her designs. This set of napkins features an eye-catching arrangement of radiating dots.
INSPIRATION
ART
Minted Black Plant I ($34+)
This timeless and classic monochrome print will create a stunning focal point in any room.
West Elm x Minted Abstract Ink Brush Framed Wall Art ($359)
This bold, brushstroke canvas print pair make a statement in any room.
Society6 Sun & Rainbow Print ($45)
Love this interpretation of a sun and rainbow in classic black and white.
Etsy Pressed Mimosa Original Watercolor Painting ($15+)
Go for a more organic image in the mix with this black watercolor painting.
Etsy Chasing Rainbows Plaster Art ($175+)
Pair this "rainbow" plaster with your black and white and nature-inspired decor.
INSPIRATION
DECOR
Franca NYC Pillar Vase ($118+)
Artists Sierra Yip-Bannicq and Jazmin de la Guardia merge the traditional with the modern in these hand-painted bold designs.
CB2 Black Wood Kiwi Bird ($35)
These handcarved mango wood birds are a playful addition to a decorative table or shelf.
H&M Home Stoneware Vase ($25)
An affordable vase with a cool, modern shape is perfect for your modern B&W home.
World Market Black Rice Paper Arch Shadow Box Wall Art ($180)
Rice paper shaped in an arch is such a textural statement [black heart emoji].
Ara Textile Wall Art ($328)
Part of the Lula & Georgia Hadiya Williams collection, textile wall art inspired by African diaspora features organic silhouettes.
Project 62 Dots Framed Under Glass ($45)
This series of dots painted in a watercolor-style are simple and eye-catching at the same time.
Main photo by Collov Home Design on Unsplash
