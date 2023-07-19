18 Black One Piece Swimsuits To Channel Your Inner Audrey Hepburn
A little black dress is a staple for every closet and every season. If you want to channel that sophistication, then you should definitely grab an LBS — little black swimsuit, that is — for your next trip to the beach. These black one piece swimsuits offer extra coverage, without sacrificing any of the classic, chic style you're looking for.
Cupshe V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit ($38, was $40)
A v-neck on this one piece, plus a mesh bodice, adds some dramatic detail to a simple suit. Plus, adjustable straps and removable cups give it an element of customization.
Underwire Long Mesh Overlay Swim Dress With Brief ($110)
Swimwear just got a balletcore makeover with this swim dress and I am obsessed. In addition to the beautiful construction, it also features brief underlay for an extra layer of coverage.
Kitty And Vibe Shelf Bra One Piece With Chain Belt ($118)
In addition to a built-in shelf bra, adjustable shoulder straps, and medium booty coverage, this Kitty and Vibe suit also has a bit of edge thanks to the chain belt. Not a fan of the belt? It's removable!
American Trends Criss Cross Back Swimsuit ($30)
If you like to keep your bathing suits simple, opt for a toned-down pick featuring a detailed back instead!
LSPACE Kynslee Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($198)
Never underestimate the power of a cutout. This black one piece swimsuit uses both the empty space and the neckline's twisted bralette structure to create a simple yet memorable look.
Banana Republic Twisted Knot Remake Swimsuit ($63, was $125)
Similar to the twisted bralette, this suit totally reminds me of Grecian style, and provides enough ruching to last you a lifetime.
Motherhood Maternity Beach Bump Smocked Waist Maternity One Piece Swimsuit ($44, was $55)
Without a doubt, the coolest thing about the suit is the UPF 50+ material, which is a sun-blocking fabric to protect your skin from the sun. The scrunched side panel is cute *and* it grows with your bump.
Aqua Green Women's Crossover Neck Detail One Piece Swimsuit ($45)
Are you really not feeling cutouts and peepholes? You can still find suits with super cute detail, like full-coverage one piece with a crossover neck.
The Long Torso Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke ($115)
I will never say no to a bow. They're cute, they add a ton of texture and volume, and they're just fun. This one also offers some color contrast!
Kitty And Vibe Criss Cross Backless One Piece ($98)
Aside from looking super sleek, this piece is made with SPF 50+ sun protection fabric and its eco-processing means that it uses minimal water resources! I give it all the thumbs up.
Beach Riot Sydney One-Piece Ribbed Swimsuit ($168)
Ribbing is something you don't see on a lot of swimsuits, and I am head over heels for this feminine, retro vibe. Plus bow straps and a belt? Sign me up.
ASOS Accessorize Scallop Plunge Shaping Swimsuit ($68)
Scalloped edges are an easy way to get detail without sacrificing any of the structural elements that make a one piece swimsuit full coverage.
Wireless Long Lattice Front Swim Dress With Brief ($33, was $110)
The criss-cross detail at the front makes this bathing suit feel like a skater dress. It feels easy breezy *and* is made with a power mesh lining that contours to your shape.
CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suits ($34)
I love ruched bathing suits, and how they trick your eye into thinking the bathing suit is fancier than it actually is. My favorite thing about thin straps is that you don't have to worry about wide tan lines.
Nomads Plus Wave One-Piece Swimsuit ($185)
If you're a fan of going out tops, then this bathing suit is for you! The criss-cross neckline is unique and modern, and could definitely be worn with denim shorts over top.
The Surge Zip-Front One-Piece ($95)
Surfing pro? Boogie boarding aficionado? The high-neck on this suit will ensure that you stay covered no matter how many times you wipe out.
Shade & Shore™ Women's Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit ($40)
The striped mesh is equal parts whimsical, edgy, and modern, which is a feat in and of itself. The lightweight fabric will also keep you comfy.
Shade & Shore Women's One Shoulder Bow Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit ($40)
Missing your 'kini? An asymmetrical cutout turns a regular black one piece swimsuit into something closer to a two-piece.
