18 Grecian Style Wedding Dresses For Your Goddess Era
Say hello to the new Greek revival. The classic and romantic look of Grecian style wedding dresses is back in full swing and we're obsessed with literally every dress we see. Some of them are structured, some of them are flowy, but all of them are totally romantic. Plus, they look good for micro weddings and big bashes alike.
If you're into Greek decor or were totally obsessed with a) Serena van der Woodsen's Gossip Girl White Party look or b) Greek goddesses, then you have definitely come to the right place. Welcome. Grab your wedding planner and pour yourself a relaxing cup of tea because this is about to be your new favorite wedding trend of 2023.
Grecian Style Wedding Dresses To Wear In 2023
Sheer Corset Bodice Sheath Wedding Dress ($1,299)
The corset and embellishment on this dress add a sculptural element that we cannot get enough of.
AYAsacredwear Greek Bohemian Wedding Dress ($187, was $249)
Anyone who's feeling bohemian will love this more low-key wedding dress, especially since you can get away with going barefoot.
Cora Chiffon Dress ($189)
This might technically be a bridesmaid dress, but it's a vision in white. The ruching adds texture and a visual element we don't often see in wedding dresses.
ElaSiromascenko Grecian Style Wedding Dress ($2,765)
Slit sleeves will make you feel like even more of a princess, and the transparent bodice is the perfect balance between romantic and sexy.
Long Billow Sleeve Chiffon A-Line Wedding Dress ($330)
The sleeves on this wedding dress add a bit more coverage, but the crossed V-neck still adds that classical detail.
Jenny Yoo Tana Gown ($995)
This wedding dress is simple and classy, and the streamlined silhouette will let you have more freedom when it comes to wedding accessories.
A-Line V-neck Court Train Chiffon Lace Wedding Dress ($236)
Beading sequins add some glam detail to make this wedding dress feel more like you.
Athena Satin Dress ($189)
We love the way this satin looks a little blue (both because it's unique and because it counts as your something blue), but the relaxed silhouette and simple design don't overwhelm the look. A halter neck and asymmetrical line around the hips take it to the next level.
Azazie Zaile Wedding Dress ($279)
We're obsessed with the one-shoulder neckline, just as much as we're obsessed with the buttons up the side.
High Neck Illusion Chiffon Wedding Dress ($450)
We can't get enough of the lace high neck on this dress and the romantic flair.
Alma Chiffon Dress ($189)
This wedding dress would look amazing with a flower crown. That's all we have to say.
Appliqué Illusion Chiffon Grecian Style Wedding Dress ($800, was $900)
We love both the plunging neckline on this dress and the fact that the netting can make you feel more comfortable.
BHLDN by Carly Cushnie Clementine Dress ($650)
A slanted peek-a-boo slit in this neckline offers a sophisticated take on the one-shoulder dress that is modern and classic all at once.
mimetik Grecian Style Wedding Dress ($395+, was 439+)
Shop from a small business by buying your wedding dress off of Etsy. The v-neck and the lace come together for a wedding day look that's both laidback and romantic.
Lace Chiffon Flutter Sleeve A-Line Wedding Dress ($170)
Flutter sleeves add some playfulness to an otherwise bohemian and classy dress, while the slit adds an unexpected edge.
Jenny Yoo Collection Zara Dress ($495)
Sequins + one shoulder = the perfect dress.
Bella Tulle Dress ($189)
If you like your dresses to have a defined silhouette, opt for one with a belt or band to accentuate your waist. It adds a modern element while still maintaining that Grecian style.
Chiffon A-Line Wedding Dress ($130)
This dress is clean cut and stylish *and* the tie back adds a modern touch.
Loving these Grecian style wedding dresses? Check out our email newsletter for the latest shopping content, and check out our Weddings page for the latest 2023 wedding trends.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 29 Non-Traditional Fall Wedding Dresses for the Modern Bride ›
- 16 Spring Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Definitely Be Able to Wear Again ›
- 26 Pastel Dresses to Wear to Every Spring Event ›
- 18 Meghan Markle-Approved Wedding Dresses for 2018 Brides ›
- 13 Wedding Veil Alternatives for Non-Traditional Brides ›
- 7 Celebs Who Mastered Non-Traditional Bridal Style ›
- 16 White Dresses That Prove Wedding Reception Outfits Are a Thing ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!