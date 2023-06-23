17 Going Out Tops That'll Definitely Cause A Scene
With the solstice officially behind us, this summer's calling for a going out top and a little late night dancing. I've got my eye on a few Barbie pink tops and asymmetric pieces that I know will make me feel *bonita* for sure. But I'm here to help you perfect yoursummer style, so if you've been trying to find something to shimmy in this summer, here are 25 going out tops that'll cause a breathtaking scene!
JLUX Label Ivory Fenix Reversible Linen Corset ($66)
Image via JLUX Label
Corsets have a versatility factor that can't be ignored, so it's no surprise JLUX Label created a summery linen version. We love that it's reversible and can take you from brunch to date night.
By Anthropologie Seamless Hannah Tank ($30)
Image via Anthropologie
Just because you're headed for a night out on the town doesn't mean you have to dress up. If you're going to a house or keg party, this Barbiecore pink tank top worn with frayed denim shorts are all you need.
Princess Polly Daintree Plisse Corset in Beige ($45)
Image via Princess Polly
This plisse corset is designed to hug your curves while giving your cleavage a boost. If you're looking to wear something that's in between chic and sexy, wear this top.
Princess Polly Janney Top in Pink ($44)
Fun, flirty and frilly pieces are a must-have for a night of non-stop dancing. The thin front ties will make sure nothing spills out of your top.
Fashion Nova Solita Sequin Blouse Top in Cream ($18, was $30)
Image via Fashion Nova
If you and your friends decide to go to a disco-themed event, this sequin blouse is begging for you to wear it. It can be worn as relaxed as you want. You can even wear boob tape to hold everything in place.
Fashion Nova Verity Tube Top ($21, was $35)
Image via Fashion Nova
Does your date want to take you somewhere that's a little more than casual? Fashion Nova's embellished black tube top is just what you need.
House of CB Aurelia French Pink Hanky Hem Top ($119)
Image via House of CB
This top is the perfect shade of pink, featuring flirty lace at the top of the cups. Plus, the handkerchief hemline is so on-trend right now!
House of CB Claudia Olive Trimmed Top ($165)
Image via House of CB
The '70s want you to know its fashion is still top tier, and this olive trimmed top is evident of that. It pairs well with a straight-leg pair of jeans or a midi skirt with has a high slit.
Mistress Rocks Lavender Asymmetric Gathered Top ($65)
Image via House of CB
If you miss the early 2000s then you'll love this lavender gathered top. It's the perfect summer shade and features asymmetrical, frilly straps that make a subtle statement.
Mistress Rocks Mallow Cross Front Corset ($65)
This mesh halter corset is too good to pass up. It's demure, yet enticing, meaning your special someone won't be able to keep their eyes off you.
MANGO Asymmetrical Textured Top ($46)
Image via MANGO
If you want to keep things simple and chic, this white asymmetrical top is a great option to consider. It features off-shoulder action so you can add body glitter or highlight to your shoulder and clavicle for an extra bit of glow.
MANGO Cropped Top With Sequins ($140)
Image via MANGO
We don't make the rules, but sequins are a go-to for going out with your friends. Whether you're on vacation and want to hit the trendiest club in the area, or decide to host your own soiree, this top will make sure your outfit is memorable.
Urban Outfitters Chelsea Semi-Sheer Lace & Mesh Cami in Black ($35)
There's nothing like a black lace and mesh that says, "I'm feeling so sexy." It's an elite combination that'll boost your confidence.
Zara Satin Effect Tank Top ($26, was $40)
Image via Zara
Satin and silk have this ability to pull together an outfit that's unquestionable. If you plan to catch up with your girls at your favorite restaurant, this is the top to reach for.
Free People Lola Sleeveless Tie-Back Bodysuit ($68)
Keep it short and sweet with this black bodysuit from Free People. Featuring straps that you can tie at your shoulders, it makes for a great date night at the movies, or a night on the town with your girlfriends.
NA-KD Glitter Mesh Turtleneck Top in Blue ($30)
Image via NA-KD
Treat your night out like the celebration it is with a glitter top! NA-KD has you covered (mostly) in this department, with tiny specks of glitter all over this mesh top, giving your outfit a festive feel.
NA-KD Neck Detail Rip Top in Black ($30)
If you want to keep things really simple, all you need is this black halter top that has its own unique take on a keyhole cutout.
Let us know which top you're planning to add to your going out wardrobe!
