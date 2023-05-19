30 One Piece Bathing Suits To Take You From Seaside To Swimming Pool
Sun, sand, and a tan. That’s the ideal summertime itinerary, and there’s *no other* garment that can take you there all the way than a one piece bathing suit.
One piece swimsuits lend themselves to multiple wears, with huge thanks to their versatility – one moment, you’re flaunting a floral one piece, catching some well-earned seaside rays, and another, you’re wearing one under a long skirt to attend the iconic post-beach dinner.
Just like any summer uniform, one piece bathing suits come in a wide variety of styles from ultra-casual to ultra-chic so you always feel fitted. We’ve rounded up our favorites below – scroll and shop for every type of one piece you could ever want – always comfy and cute.
Aerie Sparkle Babewatch One Piece ($33)
Dare to step out in sparkles. This one piece will spice up your summer with its glowy gradient blues and greens! ✨
Parade V-Plunge One Piece ($68)
Make sure you get all that sun with a one piece that lets you show some skin! Take this deep-cut suit from Parade for example – the V shape is insanely flattering.
Kona Sol Pucker Textured Square Neck One Piece ($40)
This suit spruces up your warm weather look with a touch of texture. Alongside the ribbing detail comes a feminine square neckline and some cheeky strap action in the back.
Aerie Wide Rib Cut Out Ring One Piece ($36)
Thankfully, we've moved past the era of boring one pieces. Now you can get your hands on cutout styles that accentuate the *best* parts of your beach bod, such as this darling Aerie design.
Sea Star Cover Swim Coastal Coral One Piece ($245)
Say no to harmful UV rays with a long-sleeve one piece bathing suit. This pick gives you that much-needed coverage while boasting stylish details found in the front zipper and cheeky bottom cut!
Frankie's Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney 509 Ruffle One Piece ($185)
If you're totally tuned in to the cottagecore aesthetic, and can't seem to shop any other way, this one piece was made for you. With this delicate design, beach days become so much more elegant.
Billabong Out Of The Blue Morgan One Piece ($100)
Kona Sol Shoulder Tie Medium Coverage One Piece ($40)
The cute shoulder ties on this pick add a subtle pinch of pizazz. We love the tropical florals pictured on the fabric because they reminds us of the latest The White Lotus season – who wouldn't want a taste of Sicilian style?
Beach Riot Joyce Ribbed Cutout One Piece ($168)
You're sure to be in a constant state of joy whenever you wear this swim piece. The vibrant bands of color put rainbows to shame, catching the eye of every passerby at the pool or beach. 👀
Farm Rio Mixed Scarves One Piece ($195)
This eclectic one piece has every good part about vacation pictured on its fabric. Opt for fun graphics like these for a unique getaway look.
Seea Ginger One Piece ($145)
A classic silhouette never fails when it comes to swimsuits. We already gab on about our passion for vintage, and this pick has it *all* with high-cut legs and sculpted bust.
Billabong Otis Sunrise One Piece ($70, was $116)
It's giving surfer girl, and we want in. This sleek suit shows off a unique zig-zag lining along the side, and a bold sun graphic on the front that'll turn heads this summer. ☀️
Toast Solid High Cut One Piece ($90)
Have a ball grabbing this swim style in 20 different colors. That's right – this simple silhouette is available in a ton of different shades so you can find your perfect color match! It's as basic as basic gets, which means there are endless ways to style it!
Out From Under San Tropez One Piece ($85)
The strappy back and highlighted stitching details on this one piece bathing suit emit a futuristic look. The only thing we see in your future is a perfectly lazy beach day in this suit – ice-cold margarita in-hand, of course.
Frankie's Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney Lucia Ruffle One Piece ($185)
Because sometimes you just want to look super girly. This one piece doesn't shortchange on any feminine florals, flirty ruffles, or bright pinks!
PacSun Eco Green Cora Scrunch One Piece ($37)
This pistachio-esque hue *might* just be the color of the summer. Above anything, it's because we're simply obsessed with it. We're also obsessing over this one piece's textured shape and basic cut, since they both make this pick easy to throw on, pre-beach.
Gigi C Charlie Plunging One Piece ($200)
The tiny cutouts on this suit keeps things funky and fresh. Not to mention, the glowing lilac shade recalls the brights of the 80's for the best taste of summer nostalgia.
& Other Stories Frill Bandeau Swimsuit ($79)
Ruffles on ruffles... we wouldn't want it *any* other way. This one piece bathing suit delivers on the cutest details while still being extremely comfy to wear.
Dippin' Daisy's Angelic One Piece ($88)
Angelic, indeed. This one piece bathing suit envelopes you in a form-fitting bodice that explodes into cut ruffle and shoulder tie details.
Aniela Parys Marina One Piece ($158)
The duo-tone colors on this suit shake any look off-kilter, in the best ways. Both shades are neutral, so styling is made easy.
MeUndies One Piece ($78)
The plunging neckline and criss-cross back straps keep your bod in this cute suit at all times, so there's no seaside mishaps, even if a wave's coming right at you. 😬
Visual Mood Arya Reversible One Piece Swimsuit ($135)
Reversible one pieces are a *huge* player in maximizing your wardrobe. On the opposite side of this floral pattern lies an adorable purple-y plaid that can also be sported as a bodysuit under shorts and skirts.
Lucky Brand Seersucker Asymmetrical One Piece ($40, was $128)
This aqua color will go well with this season's sunsets. Lucky Brand's one piece boasts a trendy asymmetrical neckline and textured seersucker fabric!
Black One Piece Bathing Suits
PacSun Eco Black Sunseeker One Piece ($45)
The flirty front cut outs on this pick complement every body, showing some skin and adding visual interest to beachy 'fits.
Skatie The Rachel One Piece ($160)
This black one piece bathing suit is ultra basic, but that's a good thing. The fit is also entirely flattering, no matter your bod.
Summersalt The Sidestroke One Piece ($95)
This piece keeps things interesting with an asymmetrical cut.
Summer Mae Retro One Piece ($35)
This one piece features a low-cut back design so you can get *all* the sun.
Skims Swim Scoop Neck One Piece ($88)
Skims swim designs hold everything together while providing a smoothing effect.
CUPSHE Scallop Trim One Piece ($33)
The scalloped trim on this bathing suit scream beach time!
Shade & Shore One Shoulder Bow Cut One Piece ($40)
We just can't resist a bow detail – this pick from Shade & Shore does it right.
Sign up for our newsletter for more summer fashion picks!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Free People