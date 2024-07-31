You Can Officially Get Hair Like Blake Lively Thanks To Her New Target Line Dropping This Weekend
I'm convinced Blake Lively never has a bad hair day. Don't take my word for it — Serena Van Der Woodsen's perfect beach waves, Lily Bloom's strawberry blonde layers, even Lady Deadpool's perfect high ponytail prove it. Well we can finally get Blake Lively's incredible hair for yourself thanks to her new hair care line at Target! Surprise!
The A Simple Favor actress announced the brand on July 31, promising the haircare products are "so good that they speak entirely for themselves." Here's everything you need to know about how you can get your hands on some for yourself!
What is Blake Brown Beauty?
Guy Aroch/Blake Brown Beauty
Blake Brown Beauty is Blake Lively's haircare brand, launching at Target and on the Blake Brown Beauty website this August. The brand has eight products: the Fundamental Nourishing Shampoo and Mask, the Fundamental Strengthening Shampoo and Mask, and the All-In-Wonder Leave In Potion in lieu of conditioner. Because, according to Lively, "I don't know anyone who uses conditioner in my industry.” There's also a dry shampoo, mousse, and a pre-shampoo mask.
The actress and mother shares that ever since she was little, her most-defining trait has been her hair. "It’s my longest companion in life," she says on Instagram. "For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other."
While she has products that work, Lively wanted to offer the haircare market affordable, clean products that still provide red carpet results. "I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume," she shares. "I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn’t feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be."
Hence the vegan, cruelty free, paraben-/sulfate-/silicone-free formulas! And since Blake Lively is the Type-A friend we all need, she "wanted it to look ✨stunning✨ on your shelf because that’s valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful."
Where can I buy Blake Lively's beauty brand?
Blake Brown Beauty is available at Target starting August 4, and on the Blake Brown site starting August 5.
Why is it called Blake Brown Beauty?
Blake Lively named her new beauty brand after her father. “I wanted to put my name on the brand because it's something that I hammered, carved, welded, molded, and baked,” she tells Vogue. “It's a version of my name—my dad took my mom's last name—Lively came from my mom and Brown came from my father.”
Does Blake Lively have wavy hair?
Jade Greene/Sony Pictures
Yes, Blake Lively has naturally wavy blonde hair. She's truly hair goals!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!