OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

super bowl cocktails
Cocktails

17 Boozy Super Bowl Cocktails That'll Definitely Get The Party Started

target lighting ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

18 Affordable Target Lamps Shoppers Are Loving (Starting At Just $10)

reese witherspoon book club 2025
Books

Every Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

movies about black history
Entertainment

15 Movies To Watch During Black History Month (& All Year Long)

is travis kelce proposing to taylor swift
Celebrity News

Um, Travis Kelce Just Teased Proposing To Taylor Swift

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks' Valentine's Drinks Are Officially Back – Including An All-New Refresher Flavor!

best foundations for brown skin
Beauty & Skin Care

I Finally Found The Best Foundation For Dark Skin Tones

jenna bush hager book club 2025
Entertainment

Every Jenna Bush Hager Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

Super Bowl Dip Recipes
Recipes

24 Epic Super Bowl Dip Recipes To Share With A Crowd

super bowl commercials 2025
Entertainment

The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025 (That You Can Already Watch)

the fantastic four trailer
Entertainment

Did You Catch This 'The Bear' Easter Egg In 'The Fantastic Four' Trailer?

affordable home storage ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

20 Affordable Home Storage Ideas That Actually Look Amazing

14 erotic thriller books to read
Entertainment

14 Erotic Thriller Books To Read If You Love Shocking Twists

Anthropologie tablescape ideas
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

24 Gorgeous Tablescape Ideas From Anthropologie To Wow Guests

sunrise on the reaping book
Entertainment

A Surprising 'Yellowstone' Actor Is Narrating The New 'Hunger Games' Audiobook

woman counting money
Financial Wellbeing

10 Sneaky Expenses Draining Your Bank Account

Even he's seen enough.

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Judge Gave Their Legal Teams A Surprising Warning Amid Viral PR War

blake lively justin baldoni judge
Sony Pictures Releasing
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's lawyers went to court on February 3 for the first time since the It Ends With Us actors sued each other. And while they both maintain their stances (Blake is alleging Justin sexually harassed her and orchestrated a smear campaign and Justin sued Blake, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times for defamation), Judge Lewis Liman is warning their legal teams to calm their PR war down.

Here's the latest news on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle.

During that February 3 meeting, Judge Liman warned Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal teams to "rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom," according to People. He also told both lawyers they needed to work according to the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, and avoid saying anything with a "substantial likelihood" of leading the jury to have a bias one way or the other.

As the viral legal battle rages on, the internet (and my group chat) has a lot of opinions.

"The avalanche of self-inflicted bad press Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are currently getting buried under is surreal. Talk about a generational crash out," one X user says.

Another tweeted, "To see how [Justin Baldoni] advocated so much against abuse towards women and then to find out he sexually harassed Blake on the set of the movie that is focused heavily on domestic violence is not only disappointing, but so so cruel and scary." Needless to say, the court of public opinion has become incredibly emotionally involved.

On February 1, Justin Baldoni published a website titled TheLawsuitInfo.com with both his Amended Complaint and a full five-year timeline of events leading up to their legal battle. The timeline includes dozens of text exchanges and emails, including one with Ryan Reynolds telling Justin "I happen to adore you."

The website claims there was "a pattern of demands by Lively and acquiescence by Baldoni" from pre-production to post-production. And after the pretrial conference at United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Blake Lively's legal team told People, "We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case."

"The court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury," they said. "This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. We will hold the defendants accountable, and we are confident that once all the evidence is submitted in this matter, Ms. Lively will prevail."

Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said (via The Hollywood Reporter), "I couldn’t be more pleased with how the case was handled today. We’re going to move as quickly as possible and prove our innocence."

What do you think about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's PR war? Check Brit + Co for the latest updates on their legal battle, and check out A Definitive Timeline Of Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Feud for more.

it ends with usblake livelypop cultureentertainmentcelebrity

The Latest

affordable home storage ideas
Budget-Friendly Buys

20 Affordable Home Storage Ideas That Actually Look Amazing

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell
Celebrity News

Lily Collins’ Husband Just Responded To Those “Unkind” Anti-Surrogacy Comments

blake lively justin baldoni judge
Celebrity News

Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni's Judge Gave Their Legal Teams A Surprising Warning Amid Viral PR War

14 erotic thriller books to read
Entertainment

14 Erotic Thriller Books To Read If You Love Shocking Twists