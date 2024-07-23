Ryan Reynolds Wants "More" Kids After Blake Lively Jokes He's "Trying To Get Me Pregnant Again"
After giving birth to their fourth child in 2023, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds finally announced their baby's name is Olin. The Norse name means "to inherit," and it's the perfect punchy name to go alongside James, Betty, and Inez. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have talked about how much they love having kids, and while Olin is only a toddler, apparently the couple could be ready for another baby!
During an interview ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he would love to have more children with wife Blake Lively.
“The more the merrier,” he jokes to E! News. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”
The conversation came after Blake Lively joked on her Instagram story that Ryan was trying to "get me pregnant again." Posting a photo of Ryan holding a dog at a Deadpool premiere, she wrote, “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the d—mn teal suit! Rude.”
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are constantly joking with each other, whether Blake's posting an unconventional "family portrait" of her and Ryan's movie posters side by side or commenting on a thirst trap of her husband. But she's also not afraid to let her Mama Bear claws show.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress has been vocal about her kids' privacy, and posted photos of her baby bump in 2022 after paparazzi started hanging out around her house. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone," she captioned the post. "You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them."
