Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious "Family Portrait" Will Make You Love Them Even More
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively never passes up an opportunity to troll Ryan Reynolds, whether she's responding to an Instagram thirst trap or roasting him for his interesting baking skills. This celebrity couple's ability to always have a good time totally makes life more fun. (For them but also for us, TBH). Blake's latest Instagram story shows off a funny and unexpected family portrait of sorts, and it makes me even more excited for It Ends With Us and Deadpool & Wolverine!
Blake Lively posted a photo (taken by Colleen Hoover) of the It Ends With Us and Deadpool 3 movie posters hanging beside each other on the wall of a movie theater. "Family portrait," she says on the photo. Moments like this make me want to sit down with Blake for a coffee or lunch. I just know she'd have the funniest stories and wittiest comebacks!
While It Ends With Us doesn't hit theaters until August 9, Blake and Colleen recently promoted the film at a Grapevine, Texas Book Bonanza event June 14.
"If you read the book first, I really genuinely believe, and I don't normally promise this, but I believe that you'll love this movie," Blake says (via People). "And then if you see the movie first and then you read the book, you'll love the book. And I think that that's that's the goal of it and I hope that we can accomplish that."
"'Cause as a reader first, you know, we want those movies to reflect the books that we write," Colleen adds. "And so I think y'all are gonna be very happy when it comes out."
Love the placement of these posters with Hugh Jackman coming between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/Vumr3p94Q4— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) July 16, 2024
This isn't the first time Blake and Ryan's movie posters have ended up beside each other. Another theater (featuring a different Deadpool 3 poster) went viral for looking like Hugh Jackman was standing between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — which is something I think Blake and Ryan would laugh about!
Lead image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney
