Blake Lively Had The Funniest Response To Ryan Reynolds’ Thirst Trap
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds totally feel like the internet's mom and dad. They take cute red carpet photos, go on vacations together, and incessantly joke on each other. Basically, they prove that you can be both hot and hilarious. The two actors also have major summer movies on the way (It Ends With Us and Deadpool 3, in case you were wondering), and when Ryan's Deadpool co-star Hugh Jackman posted a photo of the actor, Blake had the PERFECT response.
In the Instagram photo, which Hugh Jackman posted on July 2, Ryan Reynolds and the X-Men star appear to be relaxing in a hotel room. In the photo, Ryan, wearing a white tank top, blue pants, and a gold chain necklace, points at the camera with one arm, while showing off his bicep with the other.
"'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a—hole," Hugh captioned the post.
If you ask me, this kind of sassy Instagram caption is perfect for two Deadpool co-stars, considering that's exactly the kind of humor you see in the movies. (And exactly the kind of humor I'd expect Ryan to have IRL). While Blake Lively hasn't made a cameo in the franchise (yet), she was more than happy to play along, commenting, "My thirst has been trapped."
"This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?" Ryan added. The idea that Ryan and Hugh take random photos to send each other (or to send Blake) is enough to make me laugh out loud. Best friend goals! Here's hoping the Deadpool 3 press junket gives us plenty of hilarious Ryan and Hugh moments!
Lead image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
