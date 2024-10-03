Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

modest wedding guest dresses
Wedding Style

My Modest Wedding Guest Dress Went Viral — Here Are Some Of My Fall Faves

starbucks holiday menu leak 2024
Food News

Sound The Alarms: Starbucks’ 2024 Holiday Menu Was Just Leaked

harry potter cocktails
Cocktails

16 'Harry Potter' Cocktails That Will Stupefy Your Muggle Friends

80s halloween costumes the breakfast club
Halloween Costumes

42 Of The Best ’80s Costume Ideas You Haven’t Seen Before

reese witherspoon book
Entertainment

Book Lover Reese Witherspoon Is Officially Writing A Novel

new romance movies
Entertainment

8 New Romance Movies That Will Make You Believe In Love Again

halloween treats
Recipes

29 Easy Sweet & Savory Halloween Treats To Wow Your Inner Kid

34 easy halloween recipes
Recipes

34 Scary Halloween Recipes Guaranteed to Freak Out Your Guests

Group-Sunnies
Halloween Costumes

This Easy Taylor Swift BFF Halloween Costume Is Already In Your Closet

fall trench coats
Trends and Inspo

12 Trench Coats For Fall That Give Total “It” Girl Energy

cozy fall breakfast ideas
Recipes

19 Cozy Fall Breakfast Ideas To Help You Wake Up

the best tv leading ladies
Entertainment

The Best Leading Ladies In TV History