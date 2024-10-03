See Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's Kids Make Their Acting Debut In 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness, literally EVERYONE is talking about the cast for Deadpool 3 (officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine). Rumors have been circulating for quite awhile about names like Channing Tatum, Elizabeth Olsen, and Taron Egerton making cameos in the new Marvel movie, but there's one potential casting that had Twitter going crazy: Taylor Swift.
Thanks to Harry Styles' appearance in Eternals, the popstar to superhero pipeline is something we know ~all too well~. Even though the popstar didn't end up making an appearance, we were even happier to see (or rather, hear) Blake Lively in the movie! Here's everything we know about Deadpool 3 — and AND Blake Lively's role.
Is Deadpool and Wolverine streaming?
Marvel Studios/Disney
Yes, you can rent Deadpool & Wolverine on platforms like Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime! There's nothing like fighting the universe's biggest and baddest in the comfort of your own home.
Is Blake Lively Lady Deadpool?
Yes! Blake Lively makes a cameo as the masked Lady Deadpool, while Inez Reynolds appears as Kid Pool and Olin Reynolds makes their onscreen debut as Baby pool. In an Instagram post celebrating Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively revealed the first time Ryan Reynolds told her about "meta" superhero Deadpool was when they were working on The Green Lantern.
"We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but [Ryan]. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen," she says. "Just before all this in 2010, [Rob Liefeld] drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time." Lady Deadpool is an alternate universe's version of the famed superhero.
"12 years later I read Rob’s post," she continues. "A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed...The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes."
Some fans immediately jumped to the conclusion Blake is in the new Deadpool movie, especially after she rocked a Lady Deadpool-esque 'fit + high pony to the premiere alongside BFF Gigi Hadid.
Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
No, Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool 3. But this dazzlingfan art will have to tide us over until she decides to make an appearance!
In a new interview with Fandango, Ryan Reynolds addressed the cameo rumors...kind of. “There’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film,” Ryan says. “I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”
The rumor that Taylor Swift will appear as Dazzler (which has been on the internet since Taylor tooka picture with the cast and crew of 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse) gained traction after a video from The DisInsider. The mutant, a singer who can turn sound into light, has been one of MCU boss Kevin Feige's favorites for a long time.
"Many years ago I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on," Fandago's Eric Davis tweeted. "He said Dazzler. He’s a big fan."
In addition to manipulating sound and light, Dazzler (whose real name, Alison, also happens to be Taylor's middle name) can also create holograms. "The louder the source, the more powerful the output," says Marvel's official site. "She can also shoot bursts of light out of her fingers, hands, eyes, and other parts."
Not only would the character's popstar similarities make sense, but Taylor is also good friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. Their kids have been included in Taylor's music (like the intro to Reputation's "Gorgeous" and the names of folklore's fictional characters). Ryan lent Taylor his Deadpool suit for Halloween and both the Deadpool 3 announcement and All Too Well: The Short Film were filmed in Ryan and Blake's house.
On February 16, the official Australian Marvel Entertainment account posted a photo of some Deadpool and Wolverine friendship bracelets, in addition to a rainbow bracelet confirming the July 25 release date. "Besties," the caption reads. Considering Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has become known for friendship bracelets, and she was in Australia at the time.
Who's in the Deadpool & Wolverine cast?
Marvel Studios/Disney
In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, we'll see Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Owen Wilson as Mobius (who became a fan favorite after Loki), as well as Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown's Emma Corrin.
As far as cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine did not disappoint! We also see Jennifer Garner as Elektra from 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra, Chris Evans as the original Fantastic 4's Johnny Storm, Wesley Snipes as Blade, and Dafne Keen as Laura/X-23 from Logan. Channing Tatum also appears as Gambit.
What's the Deadpool 3 release date?
Marvel Studios/Disney
Deadpool 3 hits theaters July 26, 2024. The movie was originally scheduled for May 3, 2024, but because of the strikes happening in Hollywood, it became one of many delayed movies.
What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?
Marvel Studios/Disney
Ryan Reynolds announced Deadpool & Wolverine with a hilarious Instagram post on September 27, 2022. "[Deadpool's] first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special," he says in the video. (The first Deadpool was distributed by 20th Century Fox). "We need to stay true to the character." He goes on to joke that despite all his brainstorming, he has no ideas for the film — except bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
"Hey Hugh," Ryan says as Hugh crosses the background of the video. "You want to play Wolverine one more time?"
"Yeah, sure Ryan," Hugh responds.
The announcement immediately started trending on social media (Ryan's original post currently has 3.8M likes), and while we don't have many official plot details yet (Marvel loves to keep their surprises, well, surprising), we do know that time travel will play a role.
Watch the hilarious, gory, and unhinged Deadpool 3 trailer here! The movie brings the classic funny-yet-gory story we've come to expect from Ryan Reynolds, but it also introduces newer MCU details like the TVA from Loki and the next chapter of superheroes thanks to Wolverine! We haven't seen the X-Men in the MCU before and I cannot wait to see how they make their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Is there a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine?
Marvel Studios/Disney
Yes, Deadpool 3 shows us multiple Wolverines — not just Hugh Jackman's version. We also see Henry Cavill! After the introduction of the TVA, the multiverse, and series like What If? (not to mention Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness giving us John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic!!), literally anything is possible when it comes to casting in the MCU these days.
Is Deadpool's girlfriend alive in Deadpool 3?
Marvel Studios/Disney
Yes, it appears that Vanessa is alive in Deadpool 3 — what?! Turns out, Wade used a time device (with a little help from Warhead and Yukio) to go back and save her before she met her untimely end. However, it looks like that one decision gets him trouble with the Time Variance Authority (TVA). TBH, he shouldn't be surprised. They don't mess around.
Why is Deadpool 3 part of the MCU?
Joe Lederer/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/IMDb
After Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, characters like the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four joined the MCU. Hugh Jackman's involvement in Deadpool 3 marks Wolverine's introduction to the MCU. And we finally got official word that our Fantastic Four will be played by The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, and The Bear's Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Talk about a star-studded cast!
Are you excited about the cast for Deadpool 3? Let us know in the comments and check out the rest of this year's Summer Movies!
This post has been updated.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!