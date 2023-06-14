Blank Street's New Cold Brew Menu Is Like Espresso, But Better. Here's How To Make It At Home!
If you refuse to drink anything but cold brew coffee when the weather gets above 70 (or all year round, let's be real), then listen up: Blank Street created an entire menu just for you. If you're a little skeptical, rest assured that some of our favorite "It" girls — namely Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Chamberlain — are fans of the Brooklyn coffee shop's cold brew.
The secret to these drinks is the Cold Brew Shot, a highly concentrated 1.5 ounces of Blank Street's signature cold brew (very similar to an espresso shot). Once they have that cold brew shot, they created a line of brand new cold brew drinks we can't wait to get our hands on.
🏠 Bring It Home: Our favorite at-home cold brew recipe is a 1:4 cold brew to water ratio. Meaning one cup of coffee can mix with four cups of water. Adjust accordingly!
Original Cold Brew
This is the perfect drink for anyone who loves the simple things in life. The sharper edge of the coffee mixes with smooth milk chocolate and caramel for a drink we can't get enough of.
🏠 Bring It Home: Mix your cold brew with chocolate milk for that silky finish.
Cortado Cold Brew
If you're particular about your milk, then this Cortado drink is for you. It mixes the Cold Brew Shot with a just dash of your favorite milk, served over ice, of course.
🏠 Bring It Home: Add a splash of whatever milk you have in your fridge to your cold brew. Sweetener optional but encouraged. :)
Grapefruit Cold Brew Spritz
Adding club soda to your coffee might sound crazy, but if there's one flavor that makes it work, it's grapefruit. Vanilla bean is the perfect finishing touch because it adds just a touch of sweetness without overwhelming the rest of the drink.
🏠 Bring It Home: Add your coffee shot to your glass, then top with club soda and grapefruit juice. Depending on how sweet you want your drink, you can add either vanilla syrup or vanilla extract.
Shaken Brown Sugar Cold Brew
For this drink, you'll want to follow Selena Gomez' advice and "shake it up." Dark brown sugar, your choice of milk, and a Cold Brew Shot blend together beautifully. Finish with a pinch of cinnamon.
🏠 Bring It Home: You probably already have all of these ingredients at home! Use a mason jar or cocktail shaker to shake dark brown sugar, milk, and cold brew together. After you pour the mix into your glass, top with cinnamon.
Shaken Chai Cold Brew
This cold brew drink features small batch Masala Chai (which is basically chai concentrate), shaken with milk and a Cold Brew Shot. Top with a pinch of cinnamon for good measure.
🏠 Bring It Home:: Use your favorite chai concentrate or brew your own with a few chai tea bags. Once the tea is cool, shake with your favorite milk and cold brew. Pour, top with cinnamon, and enjoy!
All images ivia Blank Street Coffee
