Emily Ratajkowski Can Date Whomever She Wants To
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowskiand singerHarry Styles were seen locking lips in Tokyo this past weekend, sparking international speculation as to whether or not the duo is dating.
In an up-close-and-personal video, EmRata and Styles, both newly single, share a very passionate kiss in the streets of Tokyo.
March 26, 2023
The kiss heard 'round the world (quite literally) happened earlier this week, but fans are still shocked by the unexpected pairing, especially considering both of their recent (and very public) relationships.
for harry styles and emrata to kiss in tokyo, a city i just recently visited and kissed NO ONE in, is really rude and inconsiderate— sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) March 26, 2023
On my knees shaking my hand at the sky learning that emrata went to Harry Styles of all people after Eric Andre— dean's party maniac (@stiffygreen) March 27, 2023
what is ironic is today was the first day I listened to harry’s house in order and he’s seen w emrata. questioning if that was my fault bc me listening to harry styles definitely must’ve shifted the space-time continuum in some way.— sol in her eras era 🤎 (@soleisdaylight) March 26, 2023
Celebrities also shared in the collective dismay on social media, most notably singer (and IMO the funniest celeb on social media) Lewis Capaldi.
@lewiscapaldi
so unsatisfied
Styles recently split from actress and director Olivia Wilde, following an on-again-off-again relationship that spanned two years, which was a whole *thing* all on its own. While the “As it Was” singer was rumored to date several women since the split, nothing has been confirmed by Styles himself.
"Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia," a source told The Mirror of Styles’ alleged new 'ship. "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."
While it’s not clear who the source was referring to, we can only assume they meant Ratajkowski. The model recently ended her marriage to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is best known for his work in Uncut Gems. The couple announced their divorce following four years of marriage and one child together.
Since their divorce, Ratajkowski is no stranger to the limelight. The bestselling author of My Body started a podcast, called the High Low with EmRata, which aims to host intimate conversations on low and high-brow topics, from TikTok relationships to politics, philosophy, feminism, and sex.
Despite her growing career, Ratajkowski rockets to the front-of-mind for celebrity news aficionados because of the men she’s often linked to, not her ongoing work.
Pre-Styles, she’s been linked to industry pros likeBrad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric André (which prompted this viral photo), all resulting in a lot of backlash.The question has to be asked: Why do people care so much about who Ratajkowski dates? And why don’t people care about Styles?
@melrubes
let her LIVE #greenscreen #emrata #harrystyles #emilyratajkowski
Who anyone chooses to start a relationship is truly none of our business. Whether they want to date around for fun, or are looking to find love, it really shouldn't matter. When Taylor Swift sang that if she were a man she’d be “just like Leo in Saint-Tropez” in her Lover-era song, she articulates this conundrum perfectly — why can’t women be surrounded by models without all the salacious gossip and hate?
Women are scrutinized and objectified enough in the public eye – yes, even supermodels. Societal expectations can be ruthless, especially for single moms, so there is no need for anyone to pile their opinions onto the life of another.
So date around! Do whatever you want, because at the end of the day everyone deserves to find someone special, and no one should suffer from the burden of outdated, and frankly sexist, cultural norms.
We’re happy for you, EmRata! But, uh, if Harry’s up for smooching…send him our way next please! ;)
Stay updated on all things celeb news with Brit + Co.
Image via Inamorata
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.