The Starbucks Summer Menu Rumors Predict A Lineup Of Crazy New Drinks – Here's What's Included
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Stop what you’re doing! Folks, we’ve finally got some intel on this year’s Starbucks summer menu.
Per menu leaks from popular foodie and inside source, @markie_devo, the Starbucks summer menu will introduce some pretty wacky drinks that include never-before-seen flavors and ingredients (hint: Refreshers with a spicy twist)! In addition to 6 new summery sips, it appears Starbucks will introduce a few fruityfood items, too.
The new drinks and snacks on the Starbucks summer menu will allegedly hit stores on May 7, but the coffee chain will *also*reportedly be releasing new menu items before then to tide you over. Scroll for what items will be joining the rumored menu!Take note that the Starbucks summer menu rumors are just rumors (at least for now), and have not been officially confirmed. Let’s get into it!
When does the Starbucks summer menu come out?
According to unconfirmed rumors posted online, the Starbucks summer menu is set to come out on May 7, 2024.
Does Starbucks have boba?
Photo by Telly Mina / PEXELS
Starbucks has never served boba nationwide before, but they did test it regionally for a brief period in late 2021. According to Tasting Table, only two Starbucks locations (one in California, one in Washington) tested out coffee boba pearls back then. The pearls were also popping boba (like the new summer drinks), but weren't received super well.
One person that tried the boba drinks in 2021 said the pearls were "really small and awkward to drink." People engaging in online discourse about the coffee boba pearls weren't happy about the attention and revenue the boba could potentially take away from small businesses serving authentic Taiwanese boba.
What's On The *Leaked* Starbucks Summer Menu
NEW! Summer-Berry Starbucks Refresher
The rumored Starbucks summer menu lists a brand-new line of iced Refresher drinks, with the Summer-Berry flavor leading! And... it has boba!
This alleged new sip is described as "a sweet summer blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors mixed with water, lemonade or coconut milk and shaken with ice." It's poured over raspberry-flavored popping boba, which I expect would amp up the berry vibes even more!
NEW! Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher
This next rumored sip is shaken with lemonade rather than water, which could give it a citrusy, zingy effect. Lemonade is the perfect bev for summertime, and I have a hunch it could pair really well with the raspberry boba pearls.
NEW! Summer Skies Drink Refresher
The Starbucks summer menu rumors don't quite detail what the Summer Skies Refresher is, but based on the leaked images, I think it could just be the Summer-Berry Refresher with a splash of coconut milk, much like the Starbucks Pink Dink. It'll also include boba! And based on the images, it appears Starbucks could supply wider green straws to help you sip up the pearls.
Image via Starbucks
White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
We've seen this drink on Starbucks menus before, and it's allegedly returning for summer 2024, which I am so excited about. The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew features "Starbucks signature cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a silky white-chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles," according to Starbucks.
I feel like nutty flavors are more fit for fall, but it's nice that Starbucks is offering an option for the warmer months with this rumored returning iced coffee drink!
NEW! Orange Cream Cake Pop
The Starbucks summer menu rumors introduce a brand-new cake pop! The Orange Cream Cake Pop is described as "orange cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in chocolaty icing and finished with an orange slice design." The cute orange slice design honestly does it for me. I love an orange Dreamsicle, so I hope this Starbucks snack lives up to that standard!
NEW! Pineapple Cloud Cake
This rumored sweet snack is described as an "airy cake layered with a lightweight pineapple cream and pineapple spread with whole fruit pieces all topped with a sweet drizzle." It looks so yum.
What People Are Saying About The Rumored Starbucks Summer Menu
IG @markie_devo
The Starbucks summer menu rumors have sparked a fair amount of excitement online. A few commenters on @markie_devo's initial menu leak post said the proposed lineup looks appetizing and exciting.
"Now this looks good 💯🔥," one person wrote. "Finally something DIFFERENT," another said.
Some Starbucks fans were anticipating entirely different drinks for the summer menu, like the S'mores Frappuccino that came out in 2019.
"Where's the smores frapp😫," the first comment reads. "Wish they’d bring back the S’mores Frappuccino 😔," another wrote.
Starbucks isn't the first big coffee chain to add boba to their menu. Dunkin' had featured strawberry-flavored popping pearls on their menu back in 2021, and Dutch Bros just debuted their version in February 2024. Some Starbucks customers commenting on the menu rumors noticed this.
"Stole from Dutch lmao," one person wrote. " Dunkin did it first lol. But these are super interesting," another said.
Starbucks Is Doing Something Spicy...
Spicy Dragonfruit Refresher
Rumors about some spicy Starbucks Refreshers are also floating around the internet after @markie_devo posted a potential lineup. The first drink (of three) is the Spicy Dragonfruit Refresher. The rumored drink is your traditional Refresher, except shaken with "a new Spicy Chili Powder Blend" to bring a nice kick of flavor!
The spicy Refreshers will reportedly only be available for limited time. Rumors around the spicy lineup say they could be released in stores on April 16, 2024.
Spicy Strawberry Refresher
The Spicy Strawberry Refresher looks the most refreshing of all the rumored spicy Starbucks drinks. It looks like it's just the OG Strawberry Refresher base shaken with ice, fruit bits, and the spice blend. I bet it'd be so heavenly if you ordered it blended with ice, so it becomes a nice slushy texture!
Spicy Pineapple Refresher
I'm most excited about this rumored menu item because in my opinion, pineapple and spice are a classic combo! I've eaten way too much Tajin-covered fruit in my lifetime, and I can only hope this rumored drink emulates those flavors! This one also seems like the perfect contender to add a lil' splash of tequila for an easy cocktail. 👀
What People Are Saying About The Rumored Spicy Starbucks Refreshers
IG @markie_devo
In the wake of brand-new spicy drinks at Starbucks, some customers were thrown off by the menu rumors that @markie_devo posted.
"🤮 kinda takes away the “refreshing” aspect lol," one person wrote. "But I guess people who like spicy stuff on fruit will be happy."
One alleged Starbucks barista commented on the validity of the menu rumors, saying: "As someone who works at Starbucks, this isn’t fake, we got our chili powder in already 😃"
I'm excited to see how this pans out!
Subscribe for our newsletter to get the latest food news in your inbox!
Images via @markie_devo on Instagram, Starbucks.
- 11 Starbucks Summer Drink Hacks to Save You Tons of Money ›
- Get Ready To Run – The Starbucks Refresher Drinks Will Hit Shelves Next Week ›
- The Creator Of The PSL Explains How It Ended Up On Starbucks' Fall Menu ›
- I Tried The Starbucks Keto Pink Drink – And I Have Thoughts ›
- Switch Up Your Summer Sip With These Custom Starbucks Drinks ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.