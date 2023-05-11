Steal Emma Chamberlain’s Mixology Skills With This Espresso Martini Recipe
As if we really needed any more reason to love Emma Chamberlain (see: her interior design taste and stunning red carpet looks), she so gracefully shared her espresso martini recipe with us. In a recent edition of Vogue’s Now Serving, the internet’s “it” girl works her way around the know-how of how to make arguably one of the best cocktails out there. Scroll for everything you need and the steps to prep the caffeinated bev!
Ingredients for Emma Chamberlain's Espresso Martini
- 1.5 oz refrigerated espresso (Emma used her brand’s Early Bird blend)
- 1.5 oz vodka
- 1.5 oz coffee liqueur
- .75 oz simple syrup
- Coffee beans, for garnish
- Ice
How To Make the Espresso Martini
Image via Vogue / YouTube
- Shake ingredients thoroughly over ice in a shaker.
- Strain into a martini glass.
- Garnish with a few coffee beans, grating one over the drink for a light dusting. Enjoy!
Watch Emma Chamberlain Make an Espresso Martini
The queen shows us how it's done in this easy-to-follow recipe tutorial. If you're feeling deserving of an *extra* treat, opt to make Emma's almond financiers (a fancy French bake) to balance out the notes of the espresso martini!
