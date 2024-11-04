The One Reason 'Gilmore Girls' Is A Fall Show, According To Amy Sherman-Palladino
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
There's nothing more satisfying than starting your Gilmore Girls rewatch at the beginning of fall. There's just something about the crisp air paired with Amy Sherman-Palladino's quick, witty banter that just feels so right! And while you brew another pot of coffee, pile up the Lorelai-inspired junk food, and put on another episode, just know — none of this was accidental! Gilmore Girlscreator, Amy Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporterexactly why the show is so incredibly fall-coded.
The CW
Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporterthat she and her husband (co-creator Dan Sherman-Palladino) decided to take a fall trip to Connecticut right after Gilmore Girlsfinally sold. "We encountered that small-town feel, that feel of hayrides and pumpkin patches and hot apple cider. It almost felt ridiculous — the jaded woman that I am, I was like 'This is like central casting laid this out for us. People don't live like this,'" she said. "But they do in some places, and that creatively fed me the rest of the show. Most of the show is about Lorelai [Graham] creating this world that she and her daughter [Bledel] can both grow up in together."
I love the idea that Lorelai created this whimsical, almost storybook world for Rory for them both to grow up in. Because at the end of the day, Lorelai lived with rigidity and rules — only to leave that life as a child raising another child. So of course she would want to incorporate all the fun and fantastical things she felt like she missed out on. (BRB, sobbing)
The CW
Not only that, but fall is a very visceral season. Sherman-Palladino explained that the shift from summer to fall is "the most drastic change." She said, "It's temperature, but it's also visual, and it felt like this was the kind of place, if I was going to go through that journey, that's where I would set it. And when we shot the pilot, it was fall and it was cold and had that feeling, so it just sort of became our thing."
This means that Rory and Lorelai's constant growth and transformations throughout the show is always underscored by the shifting seasons, starting with fall from the very beginning and continued through A Year In The Life. The thematic through-line is just too good!
Leave it to our fave Amy Sherman-Palladino to cook up something that's both fun, funny, heartwarming, and incredibly on-theme down to the literal weather of it all. BRB while I continue my own rewatch and wait for Étoileto finally premiere!
