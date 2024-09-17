6 'Gilmore Girls' Moments That Prove Rory Took Lorelai For Granted
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's no doubt that out of all the TV moms I've seen over the years, Lorelai Gilmore is one of the absolute best. At first glance, the Gilmore Girls leading lady might seem like the best mom ever just because she's fun, but it's way more than that. Lorelai totally understands and cares about Rory, and takes an interest in things she's interested in. She works hard to provide for their life in Stars Hollow, and can turn any horrible situation into something that feels more like an adventure (like getting the worst seats at a concert or staying up all night to study). But she's also not afraid to stand up for the people she cares about, even if it means making a scene. TLDR; I love Lorelai with my whole heart. Here are 6 moments that prove just how incredible Lorelai is.
She Believes In Second Chances
Warner Bros. Television
Lorelai is pretty vocal about how she thinks growing up with Richard and Emily Gilmore left her feeling stifled. So it's no surprise she encourages Rory to make her own decisions based on her own opinions. Does Rory end up making some pretty wild mistakes? Yes. But is Lorelai always there to help Rory figure out what happens next? Also yes.
One of my favorite moments comes from season 6, when Lorelai writes a letter encouraging Rory to give Logan another chance. Even though Lor and Logan don't necessarily get along, Lorelai understands that falling in love is "elusive and all-encompassing," and is a firm believer in second chances.
That's why when Lorelai tells Rory "when you fall under [love's] intoxicating spell, you have little recourse but to live out its devices. If you love this boy, maybe you want to give it another chance?" it's even more impactful.
Lorelai Always Comforts Rory, Even When She Messes Up
Warner Bros. Television
Both Gilmore girls are far from perfect, but one of their shining attributes is that, except for The Fight in season 5, they're always there for each other. And that includes when Rory messes up. At the end of season 4, Rory loses her virginity to Dean, who's still married to Lindsay. After a brief fight, Rory runs outside to call Dean, but breaks down in tears when Lindsay answers the phone. Lorelai tries to comfort her and get Rory to come back inside to talk, but Rory's the one who runs away.
Lorelai in no way excuses Rory's behavior, but the fact that she's willing to sideline the disagreement for a moment to make sure Rory's okay shows that her top priority is, and always will be, taking care of her daughter.
She's Confident & Unashamed
Warner Bros. Television
We recently broke down all the reasons Lorelai is Brat Summer personified, and her attitude is just another reason to love her. Not only does her perseverance, optimistic hope, and dedication pave the way for professional achievements like The Dragonfly Inn, but it's also a shining light for the whole series.
As someone whose personality is more similar to Rory's, every time I rewatch Gilmore Girls, Lorelai teaches me something new about what it means to be unashamedly myself. She reminds me just how fun it is to celebrate the quirkiest parts of myself, and her confidence makes me feel like I can be more confident.
Lorelai Takes Lane Under Her Wing
Warner Bros. Television
We've talked at length about how the Gilmore Girls writers could have done so much better with Lane Kim's storyline. Even creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who wasn't involved with GG season 7, revealed she would have preferred Lane's story turn out different. But one thing I do love about Lane's story is how much she clicks with Lorelai.
Lorelai loves talking with Lane, and giving her guidance when she asks for it. She's more than happy to spend time together, which I think is all Lane really wants from Mrs. Kim. And just like she talks with Rory about books and schools, Lorelai bonds with Lane over music, giving Lane a space to feel creative and inspired. Plus, she even plans Lane's bachelorette party! (Which also goes to show Rory takes Lane for granted too...)
Rory and Lane are both incredibly independent women, but it never hurts to know someone has your back.
She Knows When To Wallow
Warner Bros. Television
Whether you're getting over a breakup or you're just having a bad day, I think it's important to know when to wallow (AKA, when to indulge in your comfort foods & comfort TV shows, and let yourself rest). And Lorelai agrees. Knowing how painful heartbreak can be, Lorelai encourages Rory to take it easy after Dean breaks up with her for the first time...but goes along with Rory's productive Saturday list anyway.
And when Rory's finally ready to wallow with a bucket of ice cream? Lorelai kisses her on the forehead and wraps her arms around her (after ordering a pizza, of course).
She Celebrates Simple Moments
Warner Bros. Television
And finally, Loreali's ability to turn ordinary life moments into extraordinary memories might just be the best thing about her. This is something my own mom did a phenomenal job of, whether we were having a grand Thanksgiving sleepover on the living room floor or turning a family night into a sushi extravaganza. Lorelai's version of those moments? Turning the first snowfall of the year into a beautiful celebration, embarking on a grand Harvard road trip, and throwing the most epic Sweet Sixteen. And those moments are just as special for us as they are for Rory.
Visit Stars Hollow With These Gilmore Girls Recipes you can make today!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!