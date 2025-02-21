The Most Confusing Detail About Lorelai Gilmore On 'Gilmore Girls' Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Lorelai Gilmore is one fictional character we know like the back of our hands. We've analyzed her relationship with Rory, why she's actually super similar to Logan, and why showing up to Chilton in cutoffs and boots was actually pretty unrealistic. But there's one detail about this beloved TV mom literally everyone talks about — and it's not actually that unrealistic. Y'all know what I'm referring to: Lorelai and Rory's constantly eating takeout.

Here's why it makes total sense that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore always eat out in Gilmore Girls.

Lorelai Gilmore probably never learned how to cook. Warner Bros. Television Lorelai and Rory's eating habits in Gilmore Girls have been a hot topic among fans for years. Whether it's because viewers are confused about how they afford so much takeout, or they're discussing how the mother-daughter duo stays so slim when all they consume is coffee, pizza, and burgers, for some reason, talking about the girls' food is just as popular as talking about which one of Rory's boyfriends is your favorite. But one Reddit user points out that while they "always hated the cutesy quirky 'We can't cook. We can only survive on take out and diner food' thing," there's probably a really good chance that because Lorelai grew up in Emily and Richard's house (AKA, with a maid and a cook), "Lorelai never had to learn how to cook and could probably never cook for Rory."

"Dinner was cooked and served to Lorelai at home by a maid and when she left they lived in a shed and she had no way to cook, and then when they got their own house when she was almost 30 she had never cooked," they say. "She could've put some effort in and learned but the way Lorelai and Rory live is exactly how Emily lives just without the at home maid." I've talked a lot about how trapped Lor felt in her life before moving to Stars Hollow, and how she probably wanted to rebel in every single area of her life. And if Emily never let her eat junk food, opting for Luke's and Al's Pancake World could be one way Lorelai proves to herself that she's truly independent.

And Stars Hollow is full of people who love her! But it's also a way for the close-knit community of Stars Hollow to get even closer. Because if there's one thing a small town loves, it's a potluck! (Especially for a town that's constantly hosting community events. These people are literally always together). "I'm sure they ate at the Inn a lot too when Rory was younger," another Reddit user says of Lorelai's first few years in Stars Hollow. "Mia seems like the type to offer meals as a part of Lorelei's pay." "Being best friends with Sookie would've definitely had its perks," a third offers. "She experiments a lot with her food, even outside her capacity as the inn's chef. We often see her bringing over food/leftovers." And if Sookie's love language is cooking and she's close enough to Lorelai to know she can't cook but wants to provide for Rory, this is the perfect way for Sookie to show these gals some love. "When I was younger and started to experiment with recipes and making my own, my friends were my guinea pigs," another Reddit comment reads. "Very happy ones, too!" I'd definitely let Sookie cook for me anytime.

