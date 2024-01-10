17 Blue Zone Diet Recipes That Make Meals Healthier In 2024
The blue zone diet is undeniably one of the best ways of eating for overall health and longevity. It draws culinary inspiration from the top blue zones around the world (Ikaria, Greece, Okinawa, Japan, Sardinia, Italy, Loma Linda, California, and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica), where people tend to live longer (over 100 years), often free of any heart disease, obesity, cancer, or diabetes.
Originally outlined by National Geographic Explorer and Fellow Dan Buettner, the blue zone diet is 95% plant-based, with beans, legumes, sweet potatoes, yams, fruits, leafy greens, beets, nuts, and seeds being the #1 priority. High-quality olive oiland whole grains like brown rice and barley are also a huge part of the diet. Blue zone diet recipes widely limit eggs, dairy, meat, added sugar, and processed foods.
The blue zone diet can be a helpful tool to guide your eating habits toward healthier, more beneficial choices for a longer life. These blue zone diet recipes highlight whole foods, veggies, and fruits to make each meal work for you!
Chickpea Curry
This flavorful curry recipe loads up on lots of chickpeas to better suit the blue zone diet. Swap the basmati for brown rice, and you'll be set! (via Brit + Co.)
Spring Mix Salad + Lemon Tofu
Salads make some of the best blue zone diet recipes (remember that 95% plant-based rule?), but just because they're salads doesn't mean they have to be boring. This one earns some good zest from baked tofu, homemade dressing, and crunchy veggies. (via Brit + Co.)
Greek Cucumber Salad
Greek and Mediterranean food often qualify for the diet since they're fresh and full of healthy goods. This Greek salad combines juicy cukes, tomatoes, onions, and chickpeas for a refreshing blue zone bite. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Oyster Mushroom Shawarma
Since blue zone diet recipes tend to limit actual meat, it's crucial to find ones that emulate the meaty, smoky flavors of the chicken, beef, and fish you might be missing. In this dish, oyster mushrooms form a very complex forkful with the help of a homemade marinade. (via The Edgy Veg)
Beetroot Dip
Beets are one of the top veggies to eat on the blue zone diet, and this dip is probably one of the coolest ways you can prepare them. This recipe earns extra points for including pine nuts and/or pistachios! (via Give Recipe)
Cornmeal Waffles
Blue zone breakfasts can range from granolas to fruit salads, but these waffles look like the tastiest option out there. Wheat flour and cornmeal make up the thick batter for a filling morning meal. (via Blue Zones)
Couscous Salad
Grains are golden in this diet. Follow this recipe that creates a heavenly blend of couscous and veggies! This would be an excellent option to meal prep so you don't have to worry about cooking down the line. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Three Bean Chili
Beans always win for the blue zone diet! This hearty bowl of chili leverages three different kinds to fill you up and fulfill all your comfort food cravings. (via Earthly Provisions)
Sweet Potato Kale Salad
Dark, leafy greens are preferred over lighter ones for the diet because they usually hold more nutritional value. That's why this kale salad is a perfect blue zone diet recipe! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Asian Stir Fry Noodles
This quick dinner doesn't skimp on flavor. You'll fall instantly in love with the blend of ginger, garlic, and sesame oil for the sauce that drowns these rice noodles. (via Blue Zones)
Almond Hemp Granola
This nutty granola is the ultimate addition to breakfast time yogurt bowls. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Roasted Squash
Virtually any vegetable is roast-able and fitting for the blue zone diet, but delicata squash is great for when you just want something a lil' different. (via Hello Little Home)
Citrus Carrot Ginger Smoothie
Wether it's for breakfast or a mid-day snack, this hydrating smoothie will never leave you unsatisfied. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Herby Whipped White Beans with Smoky Mushrooms
This share-worthy recipe expertly disguises white beans in the form of an herby dip topped with grilled 'shrooms. To make it more filling, use toasted whole grain bread as your dipping vehicle! (via The First Mess)
Sweet Potato + Black Bean Burgers
Sweet potatoes and beans are some of the most recommended ingredients for blue zone diet recipes. In this meal, they team up with some oats and other crucial elements to form some super healthy burger patties. (via Blue Zones)
Roasted Cauliflower Hummus
Again, dips shine! This hummus is packed with veg – though you wouldn't know it if you didn't make it. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad
Shaved Brussels sprouts are the star of this warm salad. Top things off with pickled onions and plenty of nuts for added deliciousness! (via Blue Zones)
