20+ Lunch Meal Prep Ideas To Make On Sundays
We know that the start of a new year can be challenging, especially if you’ve declared some resolutions for yourself. A lot of us set out to be a healthier version of ourselves with the help of an enriching diet, but taking the steps toward committing to it and finding the motivation leaves us overwhelmed. We’re here to assure you that making mealtime healthy doesn’t have to be complicated!
Prepping recipes ahead of time takes a whole lot of effort and stress out of the equation down the road. Invest a few hours of your time at the start of each week to make reaching your goals a thousand times easier. You don't have to meal prep every meal to begin if it's too daunting. Let’s start with easy lunch meal prep ideas for the fuel that keeps you going throughout the workday. From whole dishes to healthy sides, low-carb and vegan options, below you’ll find a variety of options to meal prep for lunch and make your own. Once you start meal prepping, you won’t want to make lunches any other way!
Meal Prep Tropical Jerk Chicken and Gingered Broccoli
All you have to do for this delicious lunch meal prep idea is toss some chicken and broccoli in the oven, work some teriyaki magic and pack your portions to enjoy throughout the week. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Tuna Salad Meal Prep
If you're not feeling the whole cooking thing, you can still prepare a healthy, tasty meal with the help of this tuna salad box. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Rice with Toasted Vermicelli
Cook a big batch of this buttery rice to enjoy alongside your favorite proteins for lunchtime. (via Forks & Foliage)
Stuffed Pepper Vegetarian Meal Prep
This vegetarian meal prep will keep you energized all day long. (via Live Eat Learn)
Paleo Pasta Salad
If you're on the hunt for recipes to help you reach your new year's health goals, look no further than this low carb meal prep option. Super light and healthy, this paleo pasta salad will keep you right on track. (via Brit + Co.)
Rosemary Roasted Whole Chicken
Go big or go home, we say! If you need a protein source on-hand for an easy meal prep throughout the week, why not roast a whole chicken to add to your lunchtime salads and wraps? This recipe makes roasting the chicken super simple. Trust us, the cook time will be worth it. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Sausage and Kale Soup
Add a soup full of spicy, rich flavors to your lunchtime meal prep roster. You only need one pot to make it, so forget about the burden of doing dishes and enjoy each spoonful instead! This soup stays fresh up to a week in the fridge, plus you can freeze it to eat later on. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Roasted Butternut Squash
A sheet pan veggie is essential to any vegetarian meal prep plan. We suggest this butternut squash recipe, which is so complex and tender we wish we could eat it all the time. (via Culinary Hill)
Chicken Pesto Pasta Salad
All you need is 20 minutes to make this amazing pasta salad. It comes together quickly, has light, mouthwatering flavors, and is the supreme healthy option for lunch. Who could ask for more? Enjoy warm or chilled for an amazing prepped lunch. (via Barley & Sage)
Mediterranean Vegan Meal Prep Bowls
Dig into this Mediterranean-inspired meal prep box when you're looking for a healthy balance of protein and fats. You can make however big a batch you need for the week, and this vegan meal prep is sure to keep you satisfied as you conquer the workday! (via Salt & Lavender)
Buffalo Chicken Sheet Pan Pizza
Keeping this homemade pizza on hand during the week means you can have a takeout-quality bite without spending a dime. It's extremely easy to bake, uses minimal dishes and of course, tastes otherworldly. (via Amanda Wilens)
Vegan Chickpea Salad
Lunchtime just got a hundred times easier. This plant-based chickpea salad can be made in about five minutes, and the leftovers are made to be saved for salads, sandwiches, wraps or whatever you desire! (via Maggie Bakes Grace)
20-Minute Whole30 Egg Roll in a Bowl
Reach for this easy meal prep when you're craving a healthy crunch! This deconstructed egg roll recipe will only take 20 minutes of your time to enjoy for the rest of the week. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Holiday Roasted Vegetables
This medley of roasted vegetables is the perfect addition to any high-protein lunch meal prep option. The flavors are reminiscent of the holidays, but this dish is super healthy and easy to enjoy anytime of year.(via The Endless Meal)
Easy Pan-Seared Honey Garlic Tofu
Pan-seared or baked tofu is the ultimate vegetarian meal prep option. This recipe makes prepping it super straightforward, and you likely already have all the ingredients to make it. Serve with grains like rice or quinoa and store in sealed Tupperware to eat throughout the week! (via Cozy Cravings)
Dijon Brussel Sprouts with Cheese
Again, veggies steal our hearts! This recipe erases all of the negative stigma pinned on Brussel sprouts, and instead presents a tasty, crispy variation on the veggie. Make a large amount to store in the fridge and pair with protein and grains for a balanced lunchtime meal prep. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Gluten-Free Veggie Frittata Sticks
These veggie frittata sticks just knock it out of the park. Throw in a mix of leftover veggies you may have to bake the best lunchtime side or snack. They bake in no time and they're oh-so delicious. You'll likely want to meal prep these every week. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Mint and Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad
This cold salad is an easy vegan meal prep that reminds us of summer. It's light and fresh with the help of mint, and super satisfying thanks to the quinoa and garbanzos. You can keep it in the fridge for up to five days, but it just may be gone by then. Yum! (via Chef Bai)
Vegan Thai Noodle Salad with Peanut Sauce
Craving Thai takeout flavors but don't want to pay for delivery? This healthy vegan noodle salad will solve your issue and leave you satisfied for days. It's a protein-packed lunchtime option that tastes phenomenal, and that's what makes it one of our go-to lunch meal prep ideas. (via Two Spoons)
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
Get your weekly protein fix with this black bean chili recipe, perfect for meal prepping. Save in the fridge or freeze this dish to reheat any time you please. (via Live Eat Learn)
Harissa Honey Chicken
This baked chicken meal prep option doesn't take much time or effort at all, which is a lifesaver if you're on the go. Add this flavorful chicken to your grain of choice, and serve with meal prepped veggies for the easiest bite ever. (via Cilantro Parsley)
