Boho Wall Decor Ideas: Infusing Your Space with Personality and Charm
Are you looking to add some unique flair to your home decor? Boho style may be just what you need! It's a lasting trend, and it's not hard to see why. With its eclectic mix of colors, patterns, and textures, boho decor offers an effortless and laid-back vibe that many people find appealing.
One way to infuse your home with a boho vibe is through wall decor. Bohemian-inspired wall decor is all about expressing your individuality and creativity through bold colors, natural textures, and unconventional arrangements. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a subtle accent, plenty of boho wall decor ideas can help you achieve the look you want.
From macrame wall hangings to gallery walls, let's explore creative and inspiring ways to decorate your walls in boho style.
Mark D. Sikes Frame ($54+)
Add a touch of Boho style to your home with this charming Mark D. Sikes frame. Whether hung on a gallery wall or placed on a tabletop, this frame is a perfect addition to any Boho-inspired decor. The neutral color scheme and high-quality materials make it a versatile and timeless piece that will stand the test of time.
Anthropologie Living Paige Wall Hanging ($798)
With its earthy tones and boho-inspired design, the Paige Wall Hanging will add a touch of warmth and texture to any room. The intricate macramé pattern and tasseled edges make this piece a unique and eye-catching addition to your boho decor collection.
Pampas Sun Kit ($60)
Introduce a bohemian vibe to your home decor with this DIY Pampas Sun Kit, featuring everything you need to create a stunning piece of wall art. The natural pampas grass and sun-shaped frame evoke a sense of warmth and tranquility, making it the perfect addition to any room. With easy-to-follow instructions, you can create your unique work of art in no time. Hang it on your wall or gift it to a friend for a thoughtful and creative present.
Joybird Ariadne Mirror ($324, was $499)
The Ariadne Mirror by Joybird is an exquisite piece of home decor that adds elegance and style. This mirror's minimalist design and simple yet striking look make it an ideal choice for any modern or boho space. The mirror is handcrafted and built to last, ensuring you can enjoy it for years.
Anthropologie Living Neoma Wall Hanging ($328)
The Neoma Wall Hanging is a perfect choice for those looking to add a touch of Boho style to their home decor. Made of cotton, wool, and jute, this wall hanging features an intricate woven design and a muted color palette that adds a natural, earthy vibe to any room. Hang it on a plain white wall to create a stunning contrast and bring a cozy, relaxed atmosphere to your living space.
Terrain Round Rattan Wall Mirror ($138)
Bring natural textures and an organic feel to your home decor with this round Rattan Wall Mirror. The intricate weave of the rattan frame lends a rustic, bohemian charm to any space. The round shape of the mirror softens the look of the room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Anthropologie Living Delilah Hanging Basket ($328)
The Delilah Hanging Basket is a charming and versatile addition to any space. Its natural texture and simple design can be used to display various items, from plants to blankets to books. The woven rattan material gives it a boho vibe, making it perfect for a laid-back and cozy atmosphere.
Cactus Macrame Wall Hanging ($71, was $83)
The twisted design of this handmade cactus macrame features a detailed cactus and a beautiful fringe, making it a unique and eye-catching piece of wall decor. The neutral color palette of this wall hanging will complement any interior style, while the soft texture adds a cozy and welcoming vibe.
Anthropologie Living Koi Wall Hanging ($298)
The Koi Wall Hanging is a beautiful piece of art that adds boho charm to any room. It features a colorful design woven from wool yarn and set against a neutral backdrop. This piece's intricate detailing and vibrant colors make it a unique and eye-catching addition to any space.
Terrain Wall-Mounted Plantable Frame ($38+)
This wall-mounted shadow box is perfect for displaying your favorite keepsakes and mementos. The natural wood frame and glass front create a minimalist yet elegant design. Whether you use it to display seashells from a beach vacation or small succulents, this shadow box will surely add charm to your home.
Living Spaces Wood Rope Wall Clock ($99)
Add rustic charm to your home decor with this wood and rope wall clock that features a circular design. The combination of natural wood and rope materials makes this clock a distinctive piece of decor that complements any style. Hang this clock in your living room, kitchen, or bedroom to keep time in a stylish way that adds plenty of character.
Anthropologie Living Tree of Life Wall Hanging ($118, was $148)
The intricate design features a tree with twisting branches and leaves, making it a stunning living room or bedroom centerpiece. Whether you hang it on its own or pair it with other boho décor items, this wall hanging will surely be a conversation starter.
Living Spaces White + Natural Macrame Wall Hanging with Shelves ($79)
A bohemian-inspired decor piece combines functionality and style. With its lightweight construction and easy-to-hang design, this wall hanging with shelves is a versatile and practical addition to any living space. It features a white and natural color scheme that complements various home interior designs.
Joybird Flowers In My Pocket Art Print ($38)
The "Flowers in my Pocket" art print from Joybird is a delightful and whimsical piece that will brighten up any space in your home. This art print would make a great addition to your home, from the living room to the bedroom, and is sure to be a conversation starter with anyone who sees it.
Living Spaces Beige + White Bead Macrame Boho Wall Hanging ($125)
A stunning addition to any boho-inspired space. With its beige and white bead detailing, it creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. Made with high-quality materials, it's built to last and will bring timeless beauty to your home decor. Hang it in your living room, bedroom, or hallway to create a warm and inviting space.
Crate & Barrel 'Dana' Hand-Crafted Round Basket Wall Art ($149)
Crafted from natural fibers, the Dana Round Basket Wall Art offers any space an earthy and organic feel. Each piece is unique and features its distinct pattern and texture. This piece makes a striking statement on any wall and doubles as functional storage.
Living Spaces Round Wood Carved Wall Decor ($130)
The Round Wood Carved Wall Decor is a beautiful piece of art that can be added to any space. This circular wall decor features intricate carved designs and patterns, giving it a bohemian and earthy vibe.
Crate & Barrel 'Amory' Set of 3 Hand-Crafted Wall Hangings ($560)
Made from natural materials like cotton and wool, these wall hangings have a warm and organic feel. Each piece in the set features a unique, handcrafted design that will catch the eye. The varying sizes and shapes of the hangings make them versatile and easy to style in various spaces.
Joybird Taya Wall Hanging ($45, was $70)
Transform your home into a cozy oasis with the Taya Wall Hanging, a perfect blend of bohemian and modern styles. The handwoven design features warm tones and textures, making it a great addition to any space. The Taya Wall Hanging is not only beautiful but also environmentally conscious, made from 100% sustainable materials. Hang it above your sofa or bed to create a stylish focal point that will impress your guests.
Boho Abstract Wall Art Prints Set of 3 ($12)
The muted color palette and abstract patterns make for a versatile addition. These prints are easy to frame and hang, making them an excellent option for those looking to add a touch of boho to their space.
Anthropologie Living Selena Rattan Shelving Unit ($198, was $248)
Crafted from high-quality rattan material, this shelving unit provides a stylish storage solution for your books, plants, and decorative items. Its woven texture and organic design will complement any bohemian or tropical-inspired decor. Hang it on a wall or place it on the floor. This versatile piece is sure to make a statement in your home. The Selena Rattan Shelving Unit is a must-have piece for any design-savvy homeowner.
Living Spaces White + Natural Woven Cotton + Wool Fringe Tapestry Wall Decor ($75)
Add a touch of bohemian charm to your living space with this stunning woven wall tapestry. Crafted from high-quality materials, this tapestry is stylish and durable for long-lasting enjoyment. The ivory and beige color scheme is versatile and can complement any decor. It's the perfect size to make a statement on any blank wall.
Scandinavian Style Macrame Decor Wall Hanging ($34)
The boho-inspired design features a simple wooden dowel with a macramé weave in neutral tones. The fringed tassels at the bottom add a playful touch to the overall design. Hang it in a small nook, entryway, or as part of a gallery wall for a stylish boho accent.
Minted Solis-Raffia Fiber Art Mirror ($280)
The Solis Raffia Fiber Art Mirror is a unique and stunning piece that can add a touch of bohemian style to any space. Measuring 30 inches in diameter, it's large enough to make a statement yet subtle enough to complement various decor styles. Whether hung in a living room, bedroom, or entryway, this mirror will surely catch the eye and elevate the overall look of your home.
Moon Phase Wall Hanging ($20)
The design of this wall hanging features the different phases of the moon, which symbolize transformation and renewal. The neutral colors make it easy to incorporate into any color scheme and add to any boho-themed room.
Living Spaces Beige Seagrass Wall Art ($215)
This wall art set is perfect for creating a cohesive and charming look in any room of your home. The woven seagrass material gives a natural look that blends perfectly with a bohemian or coastal décor style. The neutral beige color adds warmth and texture to any wall it's placed on.
