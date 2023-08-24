These Are The *Essential* Crate & Barrel Fall Decor Pieces You Need For The Season
It may be August, but in our minds, fall is here in full swing. There's just something about grabbing a PSL and cozying up at home that warms our hearts – even if the temperatures are falling. Another thing that amps up the fall vibes is filling our homes with Crate & Barrel fall decor. They have stellar decor picks year-round, but are supremely prepared for the season with dishware, sofa accessories, candle holders and more! From rich, warm color palettes to expertly crafted pieces that celebrate the beauty of falltime nature, this collection is a testament to the art of capturing fall's essence. Check it out below!
Crate & Barrel Fall Decor
Coco Smoked Amber Glass Tealight Candle Holder ($12)
This warm-hued candle holder is the perfect addition to your desk or bedside table. Just pop a tealight in, and the fall vibes are on.
Ocher Faux Mohair Throw Pillow Cover ($40)
This mustard-y orange shade is fall's perfect partner. Dress up your sofa with the comfort of the pillow cover!
Venezia Olive Green Glass Tape Candle Holder Set ($52)
These funky candle holders come in white, green, and an amber color so you can customize your seasonal space.
Villa White Grid Ceramic Vase ($90)
We're obsessed with the gritty texture on this ceramic vase, sure to add some visual interest to your fall tablescape.
Uri Matte Black Cement Taper Candle Holder ($50)
The matte black detail on this candle holder recalls the feels of Halloween, which is quickly approaching!
Dyon Large Amber Glass Vase ($90)
All you need is some pampas grass to amp up this adorably shaped vase for autumn.
Ginger Beige Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($120)
Scary movies are made worlds better when you've got a thick blanket to protect you. This one, made from faux fur, will cover you in comfort.
Cirro White Ceramic Centerpiece Bowl ($90)
Organic shapes are a *must* for crafting a cozy space. Opt for this chunky bowl for an eye-catching centerpiece!
Atwell Stackable Highball Glass ($7 / each)
These colorful glasses infuse your kitchen with playfulness, but still recall fall palettes.
Zain Brass Table Lamp with USB Port ($249)
Warm light sources are an immediate sign of coziness. This lamp supplies all the luminescence you need, plus it has a conveniently-placed USB port for charging your devices.
Hyacinth Black Dinnerware 4-Piece Set ($46)
Welcome Halloween season with this devilishly dark dinnerware set.
Crate & Barrel Halloween Decor
Bats Double Old-Fashioned Glass ($13)
These spirited and spooky bats will make sipping a Halloween cocktailso fun, you just might scare yourself.
Hand-Forged Black Metal Taper Candle Holder Centerpiece by Jake Arnold ($80)
This candle holder has that jovial vibe that Halloween can bring. Use it as a unique centerpiece when October 31 rolls around, playing with different colored candlesticks.
Spiderweb Halloween Salad Plate ($8)
You're going to want to serve *all* the sweet treats on this spiderwebbed plate.
Small Black Halloween Haunted House Small Sculpture ($20)
Craft your own Halloweentown at home using some of Crate & Barrel's haunted house sculptures. These small ones call for tealights to illuminate their eerie silhouette.
2" Ceramic LED Ghost ($10)
This little ghostie guy is your work day's ultimate companion. How could you be stressed with this cutie by your side?
Large Cauldron Serving Bowl ($35)
Wether you're serving a fun Halloween popcorn mix or spiked, spooky punch, this cauldron will make you the most popular witch at the function.
Halloween Organic Cotton Dish Towels ($20)
Hang up this monochromatic dish towel set to infuse your kitchen space with spooky.
