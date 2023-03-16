15 Mirror Wall Decor Ideas To Make Your Space Feel Larger
Mirrors are a great way to make any small space feel larger. They're more than just an attractive accent — they're reflective and brightening, creating the illusion of a bigger room. Now that the days are getting longer thanks to Daylight Savings Time, it’s the perfect chance take advantage of all that extra light by grabbing some statement mirrors that double as decor. Whether they’re colorful, textured, or architectural, these picks are the perfect spring decor sure to boost your mood.
Decorative Mirrors To Buy
Repurposed Vinyl Wall Mirror ($88)
Music lovers definitely need to grab this vinyl mirror. The coolest part is that every mirror features a real, vintage rock ’n’ roll band label. It’s giving Daisy Jones in all the best ways!
DotandRoseCo Asymmetrical Mirror ($243+, was $270+)
We are all about asymmetrical details with all their tension and added interest — especially when there’s also a funky color thrown into the mix.
Axton Round Metal Wall Mirror ($154)
Two is better than one when it comes to this mirror decor. The neutral metal blends in easily, while the silhouette offers a little bit of sci-fi glam. It’s a win-win.
Peruvian Wall Mirrors ($85+, was $99+)
The minimal detail means that these mirrors won’t compete with the rest of your decor, but they’ll still add enough personality to the room.
Aimee Jewelry Storage Hanging Mirror ($29, was $39)
A multifunctional piece that also looks amazing? Count us in. The dark material combined with the use of empty space will stand out in any room.
Olive Leaf Mirror ($58+)
If you love Greek-inspired decor, then this subtle nod to classical design is the perfect addition to your space. Grab both the oval and the circle to make a gallery wall more cohesive.
RoggmardHomeArt Mirror Wall Decor ($132+, was $330+)
If you have a simple room design, this mirror will add plenty of color all in one. Brighter shades of blue mixed with darker blacks work together to create dimension and depth in a whole new way.
Hollhurst Square Wall Mirror ($108, was $153)
You don’t have to go for ultra-modern, metallic mirrors if your style is more retro. This rounded square mirror looks straight out of the ‘60s. And if you’re looking for more mod inspo, the vintage IKEA catalog has plenty to pull from!
Z PLINRISE Aesthetic Wave Pattern Irregular Frame Mirror ($17)
Long live the squiggly aesthetic. A little bit Y2K, a little bit Wes Anderson, this mirror makes everything more fun.
DIY Mirrors
Easy DIY Gold Industrial Mirror
This affordable mirror DIY is minimal and modern, which makes it the perfect piece for anyone who always switches up their style. The mirror will look amazing, no matter how many times you change the rest of your decor. (via Never Skip Brunch)
Nautical-Inspired Rope Mirror
If you’re planning on leaning into the seaside vibes for summer, add this rope mirror to your DIY docket. Feel free to swap the aqua for another color that fits your room better. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Donut Mirror
We are all about cute and eye-catching decor…almost as much as we’re all about donuts. Add a larger version of this yummy mirror to your wall for decor that will make you smile every time you look at it. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Statement Wall Hanging Mirror
Tassels and pom poms never fail to add a bohemian edge to any space, and this statement mirror proves it. This DIY uses warmer autumnal shades, but shades of green or blue would look amazing for spring and summer! (via Brit + Co)
DIY 90s Gemstone Mirror
This mirror is giving us major Bejeweled by Taylor Swift vibes. Make a few mirrors of different sizes for variety, but definitely don’t hold back on the gemstones. The more bling, the better! (PMQ for Two)
Flower Mirror DIY
Nothing says spring like flowers, so this DIY is the perfect, on-theme addition to your decor. Paint the petals white for a daisy, or flex your design skills and freehand some designs. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Follow us on Pinterest for more mirror wall decor and other home trends!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!