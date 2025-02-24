I won't accept anyone else.
Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
1923 season 2 just premiered on February 23, but Brandon Sklenar is already dreaming about the future. The internet agrees that with his strength, emotional gravity, and somber nature, he's the perfect fancast for one superhero in particular: Batman. And TBH, I couldn't agree more.
Here's what Brandon Sklenar had to say about those Batman fancast rumors at the 1923 season 2 premiere.
Brandon Sklenar says it's a "secret dream" to play Batman.
Fan art of Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman has made its rounds on the internet — and Brandon's seen it!
He told The Movie Podcast that it's always been a "secret dream" to play the dark hero. "I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense,'" he says. "I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."
The 1923actor also told The Playlist he's "seen a bunch of fancasting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me. I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."
Brandon's It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively (who starred in 2011's Green Lantern) even approved the fancast! "I'm seeing this Batman chatter," she said in an Instagram comment. "I volunteer yourself as tribute. [James Gunn] knows how to give the people what they need. And this, they need."
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Batman is no stranger to drama & danger, which is something he shares with Brandon's 1923 character Spencer. Season 2 opens with Spencer separated from his wife Alex (Julia Schlaepfer). And Julia revealed to Brit + Co exclusively that while they spent plenty of time together during season 1, they "barely" saw each other during season 2. Cue the tears!
"It was very separate," she says of filming. "I mean, we block shot as well, so we were all kind of coming in at different times to film, but no, we did not [see each other a lot...Season one we spent all our time together, this season we barely spent any time together. It was very much like, suddenly we were ripped apart. But that's what the characters are going through."
And although working apart from one another was "odd" and "isolating," not to mention a "totally opposite experience" from season 1, Julia says the split "works for the characters this season, you know. It was very helpful as an actor because that's what they're going through as well."
Would you want to see Brandon Sklenar as Batman in the DCU? Let us know on Facebook!