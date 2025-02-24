Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

1923 season 2 just premiered on February 23, but Brandon Sklenar is already dreaming about the future. The internet agrees that with his strength, emotional gravity, and somber nature, he's the perfect fancast for one superhero in particular: Batman. And TBH, I couldn't agree more.

Brandon Sklenar says it's a "secret dream" to play Batman.

Fan art of Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman has made its rounds on the internet — and Brandon's seen it!

He told The Movie Podcast that it's always been a "secret dream" to play the dark hero. "I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense,'" he says. "I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."

The 1923actor also told The Playlist he's "seen a bunch of fancasting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me. I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."

Brandon's It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively (who starred in 2011's Green Lantern) even approved the fancast! "I'm seeing this Batman chatter," she said in an Instagram comment. "I volunteer yourself as tribute. [James Gunn] knows how to give the people what they need. And this, they need."