Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Target Easter Decorations 2025
Budget-Friendly Buys

Target’s “Adorable” Easter Decor Is Here – 11 Pieces All Under $10!

best barbecue in dallas
Travel

The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

skincare for 40 and up
Skincare

8 Essential Skincare Products Everyone In Their 40s (& Older) Should Use

lorelai and sookie gilmore girls spinoff idea
Entertainment

This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'

zodiac signs most likely to succeed at work
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Succeed At Work (& Make Major Money)

Quiet Luxury Target Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

11 “Quiet Luxury” Shoes From Target – Starting At $18!

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk
Celebrity Couples

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk May Be Dating...Again

greek mythology books
Books

10 Greek Mythology Books That Your High School English Teacher Definitely Approves Of

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

jonathan davino sydney sweeney wedding postponed
Celebrity News

Um, Sydney Sweeney Just Postponed Her Wedding

Lunar​ Eclipse in Virgo
Horoscopes

The Lunar Eclipse In Virgo Will Bring The “Ultimate Glow Up” For 4 Signs

Outdated Workwear Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Outdated” Workwear Trends To Avoid Wearing To The Office

popular cat names 2025
Lifestyle

8 Totally Adorable & Popular Cat Names We Love In 2025

I won't accept anyone else.

Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

brandon sklenar on batman fancast
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 24, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

1923 season 2 just premiered on February 23, but Brandon Sklenar is already dreaming about the future. The internet agrees that with his strength, emotional gravity, and somber nature, he's the perfect fancast for one superhero in particular: Batman. And TBH, I couldn't agree more.

Here's what Brandon Sklenar had to say about those Batman fancast rumors at the 1923 season 2 premiere.

Brandon Sklenar says it's a "secret dream" to play Batman.

Fan art of Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman has made its rounds on the internet — and Brandon's seen it!

He told The Movie Podcast that it's always been a "secret dream" to play the dark hero. "I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense,'" he says. "I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."

The 1923actor also told The Playlist he's "seen a bunch of fancasting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me. I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."

Brandon's It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively (who starred in 2011's Green Lantern) even approved the fancast! "I'm seeing this Batman chatter," she said in an Instagram comment. "I volunteer yourself as tribute. [James Gunn] knows how to give the people what they need. And this, they need."

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Batman is no stranger to drama & danger, which is something he shares with Brandon's 1923 character Spencer. Season 2 opens with Spencer separated from his wife Alex (Julia Schlaepfer). And Julia revealed to Brit + Co exclusively that while they spent plenty of time together during season 1, they "barely" saw each other during season 2. Cue the tears!

"It was very separate," she says of filming. "I mean, we block shot as well, so we were all kind of coming in at different times to film, but no, we did not [see each other a lot...Season one we spent all our time together, this season we barely spent any time together. It was very much like, suddenly we were ripped apart. But that's what the characters are going through."

And although working apart from one another was "odd" and "isolating," not to mention a "totally opposite experience" from season 1, Julia says the split "works for the characters this season, you know. It was very helpful as an actor because that's what they're going through as well."

Would you want to see Brandon Sklenar as Batman in the DCU? Let us know on Facebook!

pop culturebrandon sklenarsuperherocelebritymovies

The Latest

blake lively slams sexist magazine cover with justin baldoni
Celebrity News

Yikes, Blake Lively Just Broke Her Silence On That Viral Magazine Cover: "Sexist"

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

weekly horoscope february 23
Horoscopes

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!