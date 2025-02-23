The '1923' Season 2 Premiere, Explained — Including That Bombshell Alex & Spencer Reveal

1923 is back! After two years of wondering how Alex and Spencer would find each other after their separation, if Jacob and Cara would survive the attempt to steal their ranch, and if Teonna would make it to safety, the 1923 season 2 premiere is answering some of our biggest questions. Although actress Michelle Randolph told me we might have to wait until the end of the season to see whether the show "fills in some blanks" in the Dutton family tree, we're already getting plenty of info.

Here's everything you missed in the 1923 season 2 premiere, "The Killing Season."

In the '1923' season 2 premiere, Jacob & Cara Dutton are protecting their ranch. Right at the beginning of the episode, we get a beautiful look at Montana and the Yellowstone ranch, with Cara Dutton revealing via narration they've sold everything except 4 bulls and 100 heifers to pay off some of the money they owe Whitfield — and that it's up to Spencer to rebuild everything they've lost. Jacob and Jack leave the ranch for a hearing — and come face-to-face with a mountain lion on the porch. However, the lion races off before Jacob can kill it, and after Cara jokes it's comforting Jacob now has something to worry about, Jacob tells her he's "always worried, honey" and gives her a kiss. I am simply obsessed with them!! (I also need them both to make it to the end of the series, I'm so serious). The mountain lion doesn't last for long, however, after it returns, almost attacks Elizabeth, and gets shot by Cara.

In town, Jacob (and us) learn Zane and Alice's marriage has been rendered void after they were attacked & arrested for miscegenation last season — and that Whitfield is behind everything...to literally no one's surprise. Whitfield's still thinking about the Duttons himself, talking about how Jacob might be strong and mighty like a bear, but enough bee stings can lead to the bear's death ("Death by a Thousand Cuts" anyone?). He finds reassurance in the knowledge the trial is another metaphorical bee sting for Jacob Dutton to, well, bear. Banner Creighton's also preparing for the trial, and tells his wife that after a lifetime of struggle, Whitfield's new provision means their son has a future. "I'll lay with the devil to give him that," he says. Chills me to my very core.

Teonna Rainwater is still on the run. Father Renaud and his men are still on the hunt for Teonna. Unfortunately I do mean that very literally because they attack a Comanche village in their pursuit, but Teonna, thank goodness, is safe with her father and Pete, the latter of whom she finally starts a romantic relationship with. But right when they're starting to get ~cozy~ (if you catch my drift), they notice a horseback rider — and learn from him that they're in Texas (don't worry, the horseback rider isn't Father Renaud).

And Spencer & Alex are fighting to get back to each other. Spencer's latest sea voyage is a lot less relaxing than we saw at the end of season 1; he's working in the bottom of a ship, where he becomes friends with Luca after defending the younger man from a rapist and saving him from jumping into the ocean. And, okay, we're only one episode in and they've already formed a really sweet bond that I hope continues through the whole season — maybe Luca can come back to the ranch! Our favorite Dutton hero now has two missions: get back to his family and find Alex. So, to get some money and get it quick, Spencer starts a couple of one-on-one fights while Luca collects bets. Of course, Spencer wins. (Duh). Meanwhile, back in England, Alex is still mourning her separation from Spencer. And when Jennifer visits her, Alex reveals she's desperate to get to Montana is because she's actually pregnant with Spencer's child. WHAT! I need 5-7 business days to process this information! Who knows, maybe Alex and Spencer are ancestors of John Dutton? (Beth definitely shares Alex and Spencer's grit and spunk, hello). Alex ropes Jennifer into selling her jewelry to book passage to America...even if that passage ends up being in the thieves and beggars class. Whew! I can't wait to tune in next week to see what the future has in store for the Duttons.

