OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Cheapest Day To Buy Flights
Travel

This Is The Cheapest Day To Buy Flights — & It Might Surprise You!

the odyssey movie Christopher nolan tom holland zendaya
Entertainment

Anne Hathaway And Zendaya Join Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie For The Most Insane Cast Ever

Paranormal Horror Books
Books

10 Terrifying Paranormal Horror Books That Are Seriously Scary

Best Old School Beauty Products
Skincare

8 “Old School” Beauty Products That Work Way Better Than Luxury Skincare (And Save You Money)

Jeremiah Brent interview
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

'Queer Eye' Star Jeremiah Brent Just Shared The One Design Trend That Makes Him Cringe

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama And Baby Will Love
Parenting

30 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love

ellen pompeo good american family
TV

Ellen Pompeo's 'Good American Family' Trailer Just Dropped — & It's Scary Good

ryan reynolds snl50 jokes surprised justin baldonis lawyer
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 Jokes "Surprised" Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

new books february 2025
Books

14 Most-Anticipated New Books In February To Add To Your TBR Pile

lauren graham the z suite exclusive clip
Entertainment

See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs

Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl Recall
Food News & Menu Updates

Yikes! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled 1 Of Their Most Popular Frozen Meals

Rice Bowl Recipes
Recipes

22 Yummy Rice Bowl Recipes That Feel Like A Recreation Of Your CAVA Order

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Popular Dog Names 2025
Lifestyle

8 Popular (& Totally Adorable) Dog Names For 2025

C'mon Taylor Sheridan.

8 Major Questions '1923' Season 2 Needs To Answer

1923 season 2 questions
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 19, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

I am SO GLAD 1923 season 2 is on its way because there's no way I'd be able to focus on anything except that 1923 season 1 ending if it got cancelled. With so much danger, our favorite characters scattered to the wind, and the fate of the Dutton ranch hanging in the balance, I have so many questions and I'm hoping the first few episodes of this February TV show answer them, like, ASAP.

Here are 8 questions 1923 season 2 definitely needs to answer when it premieres February 23 on Paramount+.

1. When are Teonna and the Duttons going to meet?

Aminah Nieves as teonna rainwater

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

I'm starting out with my most-important question because it's all I can think about. I want Teonna to meet Cara, Jacob, Spencer, and the rest of the gang! I could totally see Alex getting to Montana and Teonna, her dad, and Pete helping Alex make it to Bozeman...let's make it happen Taylor Sheridan!

2. How is Alex getting to Montana?

Julia Schlaepfer as alex

Lo Smith/Paramount+

Speaking of Alex, how the heck is she getting to Montana, let alone the specific town she told Spencer to meet her in. Traveling in 1923 is definitely more difficult than traveling now (especially as a woman) but if anybody's able to traverse the American countryside on their own, it's her. She just has to get off the boat first.

3. Will Arthur's death have any more consequences for Spencer?

brandon sklenar as spencer dutton 1923

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1923 fans will remember the reason Alex and Spencer are split in the first place is because after dueling with Alex's ex Arthur, Spencer throws him off the ship in self defense...and then is kicked off himself. Does he have his stuff? Will he have any guilt that his actions led to Alex being on her own? Is he traveling the country in a tux? Only time will tell.

4. Can we please do something about Father Renaud?

father renaud

Lo Smith/Paramount+

I hate this man. He's slimy, he's headmaster at Teonna's abusive Catholic boarding school, and he simultaneously makes me boil with rage and shudder in horror. After the events of season 1, he's hunting Teonna and I hope he NEVER catches her. Maybe Spencer can duel this guy next.

5. What's going to happen to the Dutton ranch?

1923 season 2

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Considering Yellowstone exists, we know the Dutton ranch stays in the family — despite the fact Whitfield reveals the ranch defaults to him unless the Duttons can pay up. So I guess either Jacob and Cara work it out before it's too late, or one of their descendants gets it back?

6. Will Elizabeth and Jack start a family?

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton 1923 season 2 cast

Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

Season 1 ended with the heartbreaking realization that Elizabeth had miscarried her first child. There was a beautiful moment between Cara and Elizabeth as the older woman offered some comfort, but my heart still just aches for her. Whether Elizabeth ends up giving birth in season 2, or her and Jack adopt, I can't wait to see what the future looks like for these two should they want start a family.

7. ARE ZANE AND ALICE GOING TO BE OKAY?

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Trae Patton/Paramount+

I need these two (who were attacked and separated for miscegenation) to be featured in the first 10 minutes of 1923 season 2 — hopefully together, with their children, and happy. Can we make that happen Paramount?

8. How will Jacob and Cara take down Banner?

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 season 2

Lo Smith/Paramount+

Banner's been after Jacob and Cara — and their land — and despite the fact he almost successfully kills Jacob, I just refuse to believe our Dutton patriarch could be defeated by a man like that. (And not just because Jacob's played by Harrison Ford).

What burning questions do you have ahead of 1923 season 2? Let us know on Facebook! And don't forget to check out Every Character Returning For 1923 Season 2.

This post has been updated.

pop cultureentertainment

The Latest

zodiac signs that attract narcissists
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs That Are Total Magnets For Narcissists

blake lively it ends with us legal battle
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Is Prepared For A Year Of "Continued Drama" With 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battle

blake lively amended complaint against justin baldoni for it ends with us
Celebrity News

Read Blake Lively's Text Messages About Justin Baldoni's "Shocking" Behavior On 'It Ends With Us' Set

Amazon Cold Weather Essentials
Lifestyle

13 Last-Minute Amazon Buys To Stay Warm In Extreme Cold