8 Major Questions '1923' Season 2 Needs To Answer

I am SO GLAD 1923 season 2 is on its way because there's no way I'd be able to focus on anything except that 1923 season 1 ending if it got cancelled. With so much danger, our favorite characters scattered to the wind, and the fate of the Dutton ranch hanging in the balance, I have so many questions and I'm hoping the first few episodes of this February TV show answer them, like, ASAP.

Here are 8 questions 1923 season 2 definitely needs to answer when it premieres February 23 on Paramount+.

1. When are Teonna and the Duttons going to meet? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ I'm starting out with my most-important question because it's all I can think about. I want Teonna to meet Cara, Jacob, Spencer, and the rest of the gang! I could totally see Alex getting to Montana and Teonna, her dad, and Pete helping Alex make it to Bozeman...let's make it happen Taylor Sheridan!

2. How is Alex getting to Montana? Lo Smith/Paramount+ Speaking of Alex, how the heck is she getting to Montana, let alone the specific town she told Spencer to meet her in. Traveling in 1923 is definitely more difficult than traveling now (especially as a woman) but if anybody's able to traverse the American countryside on their own, it's her. She just has to get off the boat first.

3. Will Arthur's death have any more consequences for Spencer? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ 1923 fans will remember the reason Alex and Spencer are split in the first place is because after dueling with Alex's ex Arthur, Spencer throws him off the ship in self defense...and then is kicked off himself. Does he have his stuff? Will he have any guilt that his actions led to Alex being on her own? Is he traveling the country in a tux? Only time will tell.

4. Can we please do something about Father Renaud? Lo Smith/Paramount+ I hate this man. He's slimy, he's headmaster at Teonna's abusive Catholic boarding school, and he simultaneously makes me boil with rage and shudder in horror. After the events of season 1, he's hunting Teonna and I hope he NEVER catches her. Maybe Spencer can duel this guy next.

5. What's going to happen to the Dutton ranch? Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Considering Yellowstone exists, we know the Dutton ranch stays in the family — despite the fact Whitfield reveals the ranch defaults to him unless the Duttons can pay up. So I guess either Jacob and Cara work it out before it's too late, or one of their descendants gets it back?

6. Will Elizabeth and Jack start a family? Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ Season 1 ended with the heartbreaking realization that Elizabeth had miscarried her first child. There was a beautiful moment between Cara and Elizabeth as the older woman offered some comfort, but my heart still just aches for her. Whether Elizabeth ends up giving birth in season 2, or her and Jack adopt, I can't wait to see what the future looks like for these two should they want start a family.

7. ARE ZANE AND ALICE GOING TO BE OKAY? Trae Patton/Paramount+ I need these two (who were attacked and separated for miscegenation) to be featured in the first 10 minutes of 1923 season 2 — hopefully together, with their children, and happy. Can we make that happen Paramount?

8. How will Jacob and Cara take down Banner? Lo Smith/Paramount+ Banner's been after Jacob and Cara — and their land — and despite the fact he almost successfully kills Jacob, I just refuse to believe our Dutton patriarch could be defeated by a man like that. (And not just because Jacob's played by Harrison Ford).

What burning questions do you have ahead of 1923 season 2?

