LOL, Drew Barrymore Just Called Her Ex On National TV

Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to be exactly herself, even when it's on national TV. After taking her makeup off on-camera (and throwing her extensions on the floor), Drew took things a step further by calling an ex on The Drew Barrymore Show: Legally Blonde's Luke Wilson! Now, we've all heard that we can be friends with our exes, but I think Luke and Drew just proved it. Here's what happened.

Keep reading to see what Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson talked about when Drew called him on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Drew Barrymore called Luke Wilson during a segment of The Drew Barrymore Show when Vince Gilligan was present...except Luke didn't pick up. “This is not going the way I planned,” Drew joked. “But, what does in life, right?” Drew did end up leaving a sweet voicemail, saying "We were just talking about you, and we’re sending you love, and can you believe Home Fries was 27 years ago now?! I know this is just a voicemail, but I love you, I’m sending you love, and I’m here with Vince on the show, and we’re thinking about you.”

CBS/Paramount But before long, Luke Wilson actually called Drew back and explained why he didn't pick up the first time. “Sorry, I was taking my trash cans out," he said. Is it reading too much into it to assume Luke does all his chores without his phone? TBH that's something I'm trying to get better about. Drew ended up bringing up a surprising memory, and told a story I did not see coming. “Remember, I got arrested for public urination with you?” she asked, to which Luke said, “I recall that.” The duo was “detained" and "frisked" but never fear. “He gave us a warning, but we got let go with a warning, and then we were like, ‘Alright, let’s go!’” Drew said. That is definitely a night I wouldn't forget either.

